Goshen, OH

Pet of the week: Meet Meg, the middle school dog with her own yearbook photo

By Daniel Neira
 2 days ago

This adorable 2-year-old golden retriever is one of the most loved members of Goshen Middle School in Goshen, Ohio. Meg is a golden retriever named after actress Meg Ryan, placed by Circle Tail as one of two facility dogs trained to be a service animal.

Meg is known for being all smiles with her students and the staff, as she greets everyone each morning and works hard to provide support. Students can even request to see Meg while at school, and she goes to every classroom to visit and give emotional support to the community. “We have a QR Code posted in every hallway that can be used to schedule some one-on-one time or a class visit with Meg,” Goshen Middle School principal Wendy Flynn said.

“We have Meg visit certain classrooms, for those students to support them and work on their social skills and they’re helping to support them emotionally, which is great as well,” she explained.

The principal also said that in today’s world, students might need “a little extra support and a little extra care to remove any barriers to their academic learning, and Meg helps our whole team of staff do that.”

Meg was described as a member of the Goshen Middle School family, which is why they decided to include her in the yearbook with her own adorable photo, wearing a bandana and showing a big smile.

