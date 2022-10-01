Read full article on original website
Wendy Ogaldez
2d ago
Too bad that we can’t get the entire story! That’s exactly why I hate reading this crap! Was the man harassing her and her family? How did this start? So many questions on this story? Why is it only one sided? What a crappie story!
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
South Side crime: Woman shot during fight in alley
CHICAGO - A woman, 27, was shot during a fight in a South Side alley Saturday night. Police say two women were fighting around 10:42 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue. A man began shooting and one of the women was hit. The man and the other...
Chicago shooting: 7-year-old boy shot when family confronts person breaking into car, CPD says
A person who broke into a family member's car opened fire when they were confronted, CPD said.
Bond denied for Chicago man accused of attempted murder at Naperville hotel
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Bond was denied for a Chicago man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times earlier this month at a suburban hotel. Willie Tidwell, 50, of the 300 block of W. North Avenue, appeared in bond court Saturday morning where a judge allowed the state’s motion to deny bond.
fox32chicago.com
7-year-old boy shot on his way to church in Chicago speaks with FOX 32 Chicago
Legend Barr, 7, was with his family on their way to church on Sunday morning in Chicago when he was shot. He spoke exclusively with FOX 32 Chicago's Nate Rodgers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Man shot dead in Roseland within hours of another murder on same block
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a shooting in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood only hours after another man was shot and killed on the same block. Police say officers found a 21-year-old man unresponsive in the 300 block of West 110th Street around 9 p.m. Saturday. The victim was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot, critically wounded in East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11 a.m. and found the 33-year-old collapsed on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 300 block of South Hamlin Avenue, officials said.
Chicago shootings: 3-year-old boy among 25 shot, 5 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says
At least 25 people have been shot, five fatally, in weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say
A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shot, critically wounded during fight on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot during a fight in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Saturday night. Police say a man, 26, was in a fight with another man in the 1000 block of North Pine Avenue. The second man has a gun and shot the...
Legend Barr, 7-year-old shot on his way to church in Chicago, talks about what he's lost
CHICAGO - Legend Barr, age 7, said he is in excruciating pain after being shot on his way to church in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Sunday. "I saw that [bullet] shot through my pants, and my favorite shirt got destroyed that I got for my birthday," Barr said. Legend was...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police say two carjackings - 24 hours apart - could be related
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two carjackings that happened about 24 hours and just blocks apart on the Near West Side were probably related. Police said the first carjacking happened in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood on Thursday night around 10:35 p.m. on West Campbell Park Drive near Harrison Street. The...
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old shot while walking in Burnside, police say
A teen was shot while walking on Chicago's South Side, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Three people shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood on Sunday evening. Chicago police said that the victims in the shooting, which happened on West Ohio and North Spaulding around 5 p.m., were all male. One was shot in the leg and hospitalized in good condition. The second...
cwbchicago.com
3 men are shot, 1 fatally, during possible narcotics-related robbery in South Loop, police say
Update: The deceased man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Casey Rodriguez, 30, of the 5500 block of North Broadway. Three people were shot, one fatally, during a possible narcotics-related robbery inside a South Loop apartment on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. A woman...
cwbchicago.com
Man is shot and killed during argument outside Seward Park, police say
A man was shot and killed outside Seward Park on the Near North Side this morning, according to Chicago police. He is the second person to be shot in or near the park since mid-September. Police said the victim, 38, was on the sidewalk in the 300 block of West...
Person found dead at Berlin nightclub in Lakeview, Chicago police say
The club released a statement saying they would be closed on Saturday night "out of respect for this life lost."
CBS News
Person found inside Near South Side home with fatal gunshot to head
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after he was found shot in the head on Chicago's Near South Side Saturday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, around 11:40 a.m. the unidentified male was found inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head.
12 shots fired at man during attempted carjacking at West Side gas station
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was shot at a gas station on the West Side. Police said the 46-year-old man was sitting in his car, in the 200 block of Western Avenue, when a dark sedan approached. Three men exited the sedan and demanded the victim's car. When the victim refused, the offenders shot at the man a dozen times. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No arrests have been made.
Chicago police: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Old Town
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating an officer involved shooting that left a man dead in Old Town Sunday morning. Police say around 5:04 a.m. a man flagged down an officer on patrol in the 400 block of West Blackhawk Street and said someone had just pointed a gun at them.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during attempted robbery in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was robbed at gunpoint and shot while walking in Chicago's North Kenwood neighborhood early Saturday. Police say two armed Black men robbed the 29-year-old man on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of east 47th Street around 12:45 a.m. The victim was shot in the back...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 15