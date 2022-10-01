Game of the year! Can only be the way to describe this high school football game. A matchup between these two teams, did you except anything different?. The game started out not looking good for the Hearts as Mt. Zion jumped out to a 13-0 lead. The first score came on a converted 4th down, a 34 yard TD pass from QB Makobi Adams to Jacob Harvey.

MOUNT ZION, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO