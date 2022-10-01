Read full article on original website
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 30, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Pekin, Eureka, Prairie, Ridgeview-Lexington stayed unbeaten with football wins Friday night. Here are your week 6 scores. Pekin def. Metamora, 55-13 Dunlap def. Canton, 38-14 Washington def. East Peoria, 51-7 Morton def. Limestone, 49-7 Normal West def. manual, 41-14 Normal Community def. Danville, 50-43 (3 OT) Champaign Centennial def. Bloomington, 49-14 […]
Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Oct. 3-9
Girls volleyball State poll Division I Cin. Ursuline (29) 407; 2. Rocky River Magnificat (12) 400; 2.; 3. Cin. St. Ursula 305; 4. Cin. Mount Notre Dame (1) 209; 5. Olmsted...
Effingham Radio
Estrada Nails Three FGs Including Game Tying To Force OT, Mt Zion Wins 39-36 In OT
Game of the year! Can only be the way to describe this high school football game. A matchup between these two teams, did you except anything different?. The game started out not looking good for the Hearts as Mt. Zion jumped out to a 13-0 lead. The first score came on a converted 4th down, a 34 yard TD pass from QB Makobi Adams to Jacob Harvey.
