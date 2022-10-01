Read full article on original website
Planting Edmonds: Gardens for aging in place
Planting Edmonds is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. You are not getting any younger. Aging happens. Even gardeners age! At some point you are going to withdraw from the workforce and enter a much different stage of life – retirement!. As you approach...
Sponsor spotlight: Snohomish County tsunami sirens will sound warning tone for Great Washington ShakeOut Oct. 20
At 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 20, 2022, millions of people in Washington State will participate in the largest earthquake and tsunami drill ever: ShakeOut! Why? Earthquakes can happen anywhere, so everyone should know how to protect themselves when an earthquake occurs. Coastal earthquakes can be followed by tsunamis – which is why the Great Washington ShakeOut includes a tsunami drill.
Reminder: Deadline Oct. 5 to apply for vacant Position 7 council seat
The deadline to apply for the Edmonds City Council Position 7 vacancy is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5. Applications are available at www.edmondswa.gov/city_council_vacancy. Applicant interviews will be scheduled between Oct. 12-15, and the selection process for council appointment will occur during a special council meeting Monday, Oct. 17. To...
Edmonds School Board proclaims second Monday in October Indigenous Peoples Day
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors on Sept. 27 proclaimed the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day, and received several comments of appreciation for their efforts. While the second Monday in October has traditionally been celebrated as Columbus Day, the date in recent years has become known...
From the Publisher’s Desk: Reflections as we head into our 13th year
Every October, I receive my annual notice that the domain name I purchased in 2009 — MyEdmondsNews.com — is renewing for another year. It gives me pause when I think about those early years working to get this fledging news organization off the ground — all while holding down another full-time job and helping shepherd one kid through high school and another through college.
One-mile stretch of US 2 near Skykomish closed due to Bolt Creek Fire
All lanes of US 2 in Skykomish are closed for a one-mile stretch between milepost 49 to 50 due to the Bolt Creek Fire. Fire patterns shifted and the fire reached the roadway at this location, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Sunday. For the safety of the traveling...
VFW Post 8870 announces annual student essay contest
Edmonds-based VFW Post 8870 is again hosting an annual student essay contest, which is open to students residing in the Edmonds and Mukilteo school districts. Students attending private schools or being home-schooled are eligible to enter the contest. The Youth Essay Program is for students in grades 3, 4 and 5. An essay, not to exceed 250 words, should address the topic “Why are veterans so important to us?” Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three essay winners in each of the three grade levels.
Sounder train service available for Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland game Oct. 2
Seattle Mariners fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the Mariners 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Oakland A’s. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park. The inbound train...
City council scheduled Oct. 4 to discuss ‘minor’ height increase in BD2 zone
Among the items on the Tuesday, Oct. 4 Edmonds City Council agenda: Revisiting a May 24 council discussion about whether to consider a 2- to 5-foot increase in the current 30 feet of allowed building height in the BD2 zone and possibly other BD zones. That May 24 discussion occured...
Police safety video raises issues and ire among elected officials
It is just a video; a video that Snohomish County elected officials and police chiefs made, urging lawmakers to amend laws and make public safety safer for cops and all of us. Yet, this five-minute YouTube appeal for legislative changes sparked outrage from some lawmakers who feel it is a politically motivated attack on them and does not reflect good policing or better public safety. State Sen. Marko Liias, a 21st District Democrat who represents parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood, said that the video simply “repeats Republican talking points” and labels it “an overly simplistic narrative.”
Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit features instructor Minh Carrico’s work
The Edmonds College Art Gallery’s fall exhibit showcases the work of Minh Carrico, an Edmonds College instructor and chair for photography and visual communications. The exhibit, titled “Double Take,” surveys Carrico’s home life while sheltering in place during the pandemic. Carrico completed the work under their new creative identity, noise = grain, a name that reflects the artist’s inclusion of sound, performance, and time-based work within their visual arts studio.
Letter to the editor: A proposal to ensure equitable density across Edmonds
The Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission recommended that single-family residential areas be rezoned for one duplex or two townhouses to increase the supply of affordable housing in Edmonds. Edmonds single-family residential parcels are zoned from 6,000 to 20,000 square feet. If that recommendation is adopted, the following should be implemented to...
No injuries as train strikes car on tracks near Dayton Street
A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
Prep football: Warriors come from behind to beat Shorewood, 25-14
Steven Warren Jr. threw two long touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors came from behind to defeat the Shorewood Stormrays 25-14 in a Wesco South league game at Edmonds Stadium. The Warriors started off the game by forcing and recovering a Shorewood fumble on the Stormrays’...
Officials: ‘Very brave student’ led to quick arrest of E-W teen with loaded handgun
The actions of “a very brave student” coupled with a coordinated police and school response resulted in the speedy arrest of a 15-year-old with a loaded handgun at Edmonds-Woodway High School Thursday. Local officials shared the latest details of the incident during a Friday morning press briefing on the steps of the Edmonds police station.
School board narrows choice to two candidate search firms; student wellness surveys discussed
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Sept. 27 meeting discussed the district’s student perception and wellness surveys and how the data can be used to better the classroom experience. The Panorama Student Survey, which is offered to students in English and Spanish, provides two surveys...
Edmonds-Woodway HS Athletic Hall of Fame 2022 induction ceremony set for Oct. 13
After a two-year break due to the pandemic, Edmonds-Woodway High School is resuming its Athletic Hall of Fame inductions with a new group of teams and athletes set to be honored on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Edmonds-Woodway High School Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2015 to recognize and...
Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 14-26, 2022
22100 block 92nd Avenue West: A homeowner woke up to find vehicle prowled, then followed behind the suspect vehicle. Police responded and investigated. 7400 block 178th Place Southwest: A woman called to report her personal information was used to open a bank account without her permission. 300 block Main Street:...
