Read full article on original website
Related
montanarightnow.com
Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
montanarightnow.com
Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The head of Nevada’s Department of Corrections, Charles Daniels, has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak in the wake of a prison escape by a convicted bombmaker that went unnoticed for four days. The escapee was serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder in an explosion outside a Las Vegas Strip resort. He was captured Wednesday night. The embarrassing chain of events has put a spotlight on chronic staffing shortages at prisons throughout Nevada . It's also raising the stakes in the western battleground state a month before the November elections where the Republican sheriff in Las Vegas, Joe Lombardo, is trying to unseat the Democratic governor.
montanarightnow.com
Poor Florida neighborhood battered by flood tries to recover
HARLEM HEIGHTS, Fla. (AP) — The Gladiolus Food Pantry usually hands out supplies on Wednesdays to about 240 families. But when Hurricane Ian swept through last week it canceled their distribution and laid waste to much of their supplies. Food bank founder and director Miriam Ortiz couldn't even get out of her nearby house the day after Ian because of the floodwaters. Over the weekend, she and volunteers were cleaning up while people from around the region were dropping off food and other supplies to donate to families in need. Ortiz says many of the people the pantry serves were already struggling with rising rents and inflation before the hurricane hit.
montanarightnow.com
1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television broadcaster is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates clash in a live-broadcast debate. The first debate ahead of the Nov. 8 general election was held Friday night on KOB 4. Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti highlighted pocketbook issues and frustrations with crime in his bid to unseat first-term Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The governor reiterated her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college and no-pay child care. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
montanarightnow.com
Governor debate: Noem for abortion ban, Smith wants changes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says that if re-elected she will uphold the state’s abortion ban that provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Her remarks came Friday during her reelection campaign’s lone debate with her Democratic challenger, state lawmaker Jamie Smith, The Republican governor explained her position simply as “pro-life." She pledges to push for expanded parental leave in the state and alleviate the toll of inflation on people’s budgets. Smith called Noem’s stance extreme and said it was endangering women’s lives. He also said it was causing concern among physicians for its lack of clarity on when an abortion is allowed — only to save the life of a pregnant woman.
Comments / 0