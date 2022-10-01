ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman convicted in 2019 shooting receives no jail time

By Courtney Ingalls
 2 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A woman who was convicted of obstruction of justice in a 2019 fatal shooting in Virginia Beach will not be receiving jail time.

Court documents show that Vanessa Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but the judge suspended the time. Johnson was originally charged with accessory after homicide, but the charge was amended.

Previous Coverage: Suspects plead guilty in connection with fatal 2019 shooting in Virginia Beach

The two other suspects in the case, Charles Wilson and Marquette Lee, were sentenced earlier this year in connection to the shooting.

Wilson was convicted of accessory after homicide in March and was sentenced to one year in jail. Lee was convicted of second-degree murder, along with other gun charges, and was sentenced to 23 years in jail.

Comments / 26

Kevin Bremer
2d ago

WTF are these judges doing? They are the problem letting criminals walk free! I hope this judge feels the pain of a criminal himself someday

Reply(1)
15
Analin Falin
2d ago

that just ain't right. Guilty and still gets off free and clear. what is the point of the justice system?

Reply
12
voting citizen
1d ago

The headline is pretty misleading from the story… it probably should have read; women charged with obstruction in connection with 2019 shooting serves no jail time…. Just saying

Reply(1)
4
