U.S. Politics

Motley Fool

These 19 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through October

Some states are still offering an extra $95 in emergency SNAP benefits. 19 states are still offering emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in October. SNAP benefits increase throughout America to match the increased cost of living on Oct. 1, 2022. If you don't qualify for SNAP benefits, reach out to...
WRDW-TV

Federal government to launch free diaper pilot program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Atlanta News First) - As many as one in three families don’t have enough diapers for their children, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That barrier is something the federal government is trying to address through a new pilot program. Jamie Lackey sees...
The Independent

Biden's strategy to end hunger in US includes more benefits

The Biden administration is laying out its plan to meet an ambitious goal of ending hunger in the U.S. by 2030, including expanding monthly benefits that help low-income Americans buy food. The administration, in a plan released Tuesday, is also seeking to increase healthy eating and physical activity so that fewer people are afflicted with diabetes, obesity, hypertension and other diet-related diseases. It said it would work to expand Medicaid and Medicare access to obesity counseling and nutrition. “The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in...
Axios

Suicides increased 4% in 2021 after two consecutive years of decline

Suicide rates in the U.S. increased 4% in 2021 after declining for two years, according to preliminary data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Driving the news: Suicide remains a "major contributor to premature death in the United States, especially among people aged 10–34, for...
MedCity News

Population health will see you now

The World Health Organization now considers social determinants of health to comprise the better part of healthcare. This is long overdue, but as pioneers of the population health movement, my colleagues and I consider this an understatement. We estimate that 80 percent of individual health is due to non-medical factors,...
US News and World Report

IRS to Deploy 400 Staff to Aid Federal Response to Hurricane Ian -Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Internal Revenue Service is deploying 400 employees to assist with the federal emergency response to Hurricane Ian, including call center services, search and rescue and security assistance, a U.S. Treasury official said on Friday. The IRS employees will aid the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), working...
Axios

6. Election denial: The offices that matter

More than 200 election deniers — candidates promoting baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump — will appear on November general election ballots across the U.S. Why it matters: Those who win will gain footing to affect future elections including the 2024 presidential...
getnews.info

Nationally-Recognized Medicare Expert Jae Oh To Host The Medicare ABCs Webinar

Certified Financial Planner and author, Jae Oh, announces plans to host Medicare ABCs, an information-only webinar to dissect Medicare, its features, and benefits. Jae Oh, a renowned Medicare expert, licensed insurance producer in multiple states, and author of the highly-rated Maximize Your Medicare (Allworth, 2022), is set to share his wealth of knowledge with the rest of the world as he hosts Medicare ABCs. The information-only webinar will hold on Saturday, October 8th, at 10 AM EDT. The recording will also be available for those unable to watch the live webinar.
Axios

HHS: Prices of 1,200 drugs rose faster than inflation

Drugmakers raised the list prices of more than 1,200 treatments above the 8.5 percent rate of inflation from July 2021 to July 2022, according to a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services. Why it matters: The report, shared with Axios, highlights the potential impact of the...
bloomberglaw.com

Immigrants Increasingly Sucked Into Bureaucratic ‘Black Hole’

A growing number of immigrant workers already beset by government backlogs now face an additional hurdle—their applications at US consulates and embassies are being put on hold pending further review from the State Department. Those additional reviews, known as administrative processing, often come with no explanation for what the...
