AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 23-30, 2022

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Sept 23-Sept. 30, 2022

From Hurricane Ian barreling through the Caribbean and slamming into the coast of Florida, to the continuing tragedy of the war in Ukraine, to a devastating drought in Somalia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

