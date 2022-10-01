The Montreal Canadiens have played four preseason games and are starting to put their team together for the upcoming season. Head coach Martin St. Louis has been playing the prospects for most of the preseason to see where they fit and if they are ready for the NHL. With over a week left until the start of the season, they have more cuts to make and maybe even some moves to free up roster spots before the roster is set and the 2022-23 season begins.

NHL ・ 6 HOURS AGO