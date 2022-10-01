Read full article on original website
Columbus Blue Jackets weighing tough decisions in final preseason action
It’s almost time for the Blue Jackets to make a slew of roster decisions. Starting the final week of the preseason Monday, there were 57 players remaining in a training camp that started with 68, which is far above the NHL’s maximum of 23 for the regular season. A large roster trim is expected soon, followed by another cut after the final two preseason games Thursday against St. Louis and Saturday at Washington.
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Exits in second period
Nyquist (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Capitals in the second period, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Portzline adds that there was no update on Nyquist's status after the game. The 33-year-old winger played in all 82 games last season after missing the entire 2020-21 campaign -- he's been one of the more durable players in the league, but it's unclear if this injury will cause him to miss time at the start of the season.
Goaltender Ville Husso impresses in preseason debut with Red Wings
Detroit — Goaltender Ville Husso made his exhibition debut Friday and if Husso can maintain the level of play he displayed, the Red Wings will be quite happy. Husso stopped all 13 shots he saw from the Washington in the Capitals' 2-0 victory. Victor Brattstrom replaced Husso halfway through the game, which is the norm in preseason hockey, but by that point Husso had gotten what he needed.
Penguins’ (Preseason) Game 5: Personnel Combos, Notes, Who to Watch Against Red Wings
CRANBERRY — The competition for the final few spots on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Opening Night roster is winding down, and a few of those positions could be locked up when they face Detroit tonight at 7:38 at Little Caesars Arena. The best guess is that the left side...
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Dealing with lower-body injury
Nyquist is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. Nyquist was injured in Saturday's preseason match against Washington. His availability for the start of the regular season is unclear at this time.
Canadiens Prospect Pyramid – Start of 2022-23
Fans of the Montreal Canadiens have had to strap into a roller coaster of emotions. From suffering through watching their team finish 32nd in a 32-team NHL, to winning the draft lottery and then hearing the bad news on franchise cornerstone Carey Price that he will not play at all this season, and possibly will never play again.
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Waived Friday
Sgarbossa was placed on waivers Friday, according to CapFriendly. Sgarbossa scored four points in 10 appearances with Washington last season. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the veteran forward should spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Hershey but he'll likely earn an NHL promotion as an injury replacement at some point.
Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 10.03.22
Below is the Penguins lineup for Monday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and fans can tune in on NHL Network or the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.
Canadiens News and Rumours: Allen, Cuts, Slafkovsky & More
The Montreal Canadiens have played four preseason games and are starting to put their team together for the upcoming season. Head coach Martin St. Louis has been playing the prospects for most of the preseason to see where they fit and if they are ready for the NHL. With over a week left until the start of the season, they have more cuts to make and maybe even some moves to free up roster spots before the roster is set and the 2022-23 season begins.
PREVIEW: Red Wings focused on keeping intensity against visiting Penguins
DETROIT -- After a physical road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over the intensity when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason action on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game...
Blackhawks F Katchouk will be sidelined by ankle sprain
CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks forward Boris Katchouk will be sidelined for four to six weeks with a left ankle sprain, the team announced Sunday. The 24-year-old Katchouk played almost 12 minutes during a 3-0 preseason loss to Detroit on Saturday night. He was acquired in a multiplayer trade with Tampa Bay in March.
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
Caps’ defensemen stand tall in preseason win over Red Wings
Darcy Kuemper made his Capitals preseason debut Friday, but the veteran goaltender wasn’t needed much as Washington’s defense blanked the Red Wings in a 2-0 victory on the road. The Capitals (2-0-1) brought a large traveling party with them to Detroit for the first of a rare preseason...
