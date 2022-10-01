Read full article on original website
Death toll soars to 74 in Florida after Hurricane Ian demolished entire communities
Newly homeless Floridians are struggling to restart their lives while rescuers scramble to find any remaining signs of life among the wreckage of Hurricane Ian. In some cases, emergency workers are juggling both unimaginable tasks. “Some of the guys on Pine Island, they lost everything, but they’re doing what they...
Florida’s death toll from Hurricane Ian tops 100 as the search for survivors continues
The number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to at least 100 on Monday, days after the storm made landfall at Category 4 strength, decimating coastal towns and leaving rescue crews searching for survivors while communities face the daunting task of rebuilding. At least 54 people died...
This 100% solar community endured Hurricane Ian with no loss of power and minimal damage
Anthony Grande moved away from Fort Myers three years ago in large part because of the hurricane risk. He has lived in southwest Florida for nearly 19 years, had experienced Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Irma in 2017 and saw what stronger storms could do to the coast. Grande told...
Florida faces an ’emotional roller coaster’ as the search for survivors of Hurricane Ian continues and the death toll rises
Days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, wiping out neighborhoods and turning streets into rivers, rescue crews searching for survivors are reporting more deaths as recovery efforts continue. Officials confirmed Ian has killed at least 76 people in Florida after it made landfall last week as a Category 4 storm,...
National Guard distributes food and water to hundreds of Ian-impacted families
ATLANTA (WANF) — Recovery from Hurricane Ian is well underway along Florida’s west coast. The National Guard in Florida helped more than 200 families on Saturday, distributing food, water, and ice to Sarasota County families impacted by the Category 4 hurricane. “It is absolutely the most wonderful thing...
Planned Parenthood plans mobile abortion clinic in Illinois
Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The announcement came...
Colorado’s state fish swims back from brink of extinction
The greenback cutthroat trout, Colorado’s state fish, was declared extinct over 50 years ago. But last week officials found the first confirmation that the trout are once again reproducing in the wild. Colorado Parks and Wildlife discovered that the trout are naturally reproducing in Herman Gulch in Summit County,...
You will soon be able to jaywalk ticket-free in California
Californians will soon be able to cross the street outside of a formal intersection without being ticketed — as long as it’s safe to do so. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Freedom to Walk Act into law on Friday, according to a news release from Assemblymember Phil Ting, who wrote the bill.
