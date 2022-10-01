Read full article on original website
WATCH: Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits career home run No. 702 to tie Babe Ruth for second on all-time RBI list
Albert Pujols' milestone-rich final season in Major League Baseball continued apace on Sunday, as he moved into a tie with the luminous Babe Ruth for second place on the all-time RBI list. In fitting fashion, Pujols' history-making ribbie came on a home run -- the 702nd home run of his...
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Back in majors
Kennedy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Kennedy, who turns 24 on the final day of the regular season, hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A this season. He has a .626 OPS in 80 at-bats in the majors. This is the corresponding move to Ketel Marte going on the injured list, so Kennedy could see time at second base over the final days of the season.
Dodgers: What Happened to Edwin Rios? Why is He Not on the Roster?
There were high hopes for Edwin Rios at the season’s start. He was expected to play on a near every day basis, and contribute as one of the better power hitters on this talented roster. With the addition of the universal DH, there was much more flexibility to get Rios involved on a more consistent basis.
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in return
Trout (foot) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers. Trout missed only one game with foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. The 31-year-old made an impact in his return, scoring the opening run in the first inning and adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's homered three times in his last six games and he's up to 39 for the year, one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the third time in his career. The star outfielder has added a .282/.367/.627 slash line with 79 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base through 116 contests.
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Sunday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Iglesias is 1-for-12 in three games since being activated from the injured list Wednesday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Toglia starts at first base.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Riding pine Saturday
Haniger isn't starting Saturday against Oakland. Haniger is one of several starters who will rest Saturday after the Mariners clinched a postseason berth Friday night. Sam Haggerty will take his place in right field and bat sixth.
Diamondbacks hold on for win, eliminate Giants from playoff contention
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sergio Alcántara had a pair of two-run doubles for Arizona in the Diamondbacks’ 8-4 win over San Francisco which eliminated the Giants from postseason contention on Saturday. Christian Walker went 3 for 5 with an RBI double, finishing a homer shy of hitting...
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon to exercise player option for 2023 season
Rockies designated hitter/corner outfielder Charlie Blackmon plans to exercise his player option for the 2023 campaign, he tells Danielle Allentuck of the Colorado Springs Gazette. MLBTR has confirmed that the option value will be $15M. It’ll be the sixth and final year of the long-term extension he inked back in...
Dodgers shut down by Germán Márquez, Rockies in strikeout-heavy affair
A sleepy Sunday saw plenty of strikeouts and very few runs at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies plated the bulk of them for a 4-1 win to send the Dodgers to their 49th loss of the season. Los Angeles managed just three hits, two of them by Trayce Thompson. The two...
Diamondbacks' Tommy Henry: Gets another start to close season
Henry is scheduled to start Monday's game in Milwaukee. He'll be making a second straight turn through the rotation to close out the season with Madison Bumgarner (rest) and Ryne Nelson (shoulder) having been shut down. Over his prior eight starts with Arizona this season, Henry compiled a 5.98 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 31:20 K:BB across 40.2 innings.
Trent Grisham not in Padres' Saturday lineup
San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Grisham is being replaced in center field by Jose Azocar versus White Sox starter Dylan Cease. In 512 plate appearances this season, Grisham has a .182 batting average with a .627 OPS,...
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Day off Saturday
Raleigh isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland. Raleigh ended the Mariners' 21-year playoff drought with a walkoff home run in the ninth inning Friday, and he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. Luis Torrens is starting behind the dish and batting cleanup Saturday.
Angels' Matt Duffy: Not in Friday's lineup
Duffy isn't starting Friday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Duffy started the last three games and went 3-for-10 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Luis Rengifo starts at the hot corner and leads off.
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Collects another steal
McCarthy went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 extra-inning loss to the Giants. McCarthy hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning and later stole third as part of a double-steal with Christian Walker. The theft was McCarthy's fifth in his last seven games, and he's now gone 9-for-19 in his last four contests. The outfielder has shown strong contact-hitting skills in 2022, striking out at a 20.5 percent rate while batting .295. He's added modest power and speed as well, logging eight home runs, 23 steals, 43 RBI, 53 runs scored and an .800 OPS through 341 plate appearances.
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: Slated for tandem start
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Quintana and Miles Mikolas will both pitch in Monday's game in Pittsburgh, with both starting pitchers scheduled to work about three innings, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Marmol didn't specify which of the two pitchers will be designated as the starter Monday,...
Dodgers' James Outman: Finishes season with flourish
In his final 16 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Outman slashed .313/.405/.672 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 15 runs and a stolen base. Outman's strong finish put the finishing touches on a breakthrough campaign during which he slashed .294/.392/.586 with 31 homers, 106 RBI, 101 runs and 13 stolen bases over 125 contests between Double-A and Triple-A. Among the highlights was a four-game stretch in late August during which the 25-year-old twice hit for the cycle. Of course, Outman's greatest achievement this season was getting his first major-league callup -- he impressed during his time with the big-league club, slashing .462/.563/.846 with a home run and three RBI over 16 plate appearances (albeit with a 43.8 percent strikeout rate). Outman's excellent season has created the possibility that he could play a significant role on the major-league team as soon as next season.
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Resting Saturday
Crawford isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics. The Mariners are resting several starters Saturday after clinching a postseason berth Friday night, and Crawford will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with an RBI, two walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Dylan Moore is starting at shortstop and leading off.
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Remains on bench
Bethancourt will sit for the third straight game Saturday against the Astros, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Bethancourt's consecutive days off immediately follow a stretch in which he started three straight games and seven out of 10. Francisco Mejia remains the starter behind the plate Saturday.
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Spot start awaits
Flexen is scheduled to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers. Since being dropped from the rotation in early August, Flexen has generated a 1.62 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB across 16.2 innings while picking up two saves along the way. Flexen's strong form over the last seven weeks should be enough for him to earn a spot on the Mariners' postseason roster as a reliever, but he'll be needed to temporarily step back into the rotation with the doubleheader creating a stretch of six games in five days. Given that he hasn't covered more than four innings in any appearance since moving to the bullpen, Flexen may not work deep enough into Tuesday's outing to factor into the decision.
