CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Exits in second period
Nyquist (undisclosed) left Saturday's game versus the Capitals in the second period, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. Portzline adds that there was no update on Nyquist's status after the game. The 33-year-old winger played in all 82 games last season after missing the entire 2020-21 campaign -- he's been one of the more durable players in the league, but it's unclear if this injury will cause him to miss time at the start of the season.
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Riding pine Saturday
Haniger isn't starting Saturday against Oakland. Haniger is one of several starters who will rest Saturday after the Mariners clinched a postseason berth Friday night. Sam Haggerty will take his place in right field and bat sixth.
MLive.com
Red Wings eager to get Tyler Bertuzzi some reps, starting tonight
DETROIT – Derek Lalonde recalled watching from the opposing bench as an assistant coach with Tampa Bay on opening night last season when Tyler Bertuzzi scored four goals. “His finish around the net, really special,” Lalonde said. “He had four, he could have had six. He had a couple juicy ones in the slot, too. He sniffs the net, he sees the net, he’ll go to that hard area.”
CBS Sports
Angels' Matt Duffy: Not in Friday's lineup
Duffy isn't starting Friday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Duffy started the last three games and went 3-for-10 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Luis Rengifo starts at the hot corner and leads off.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Back in majors
Kennedy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Kennedy, who turns 24 on the final day of the regular season, hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A this season. He has a .626 OPS in 80 at-bats in the majors. This is the corresponding move to Ketel Marte going on the injured list, so Kennedy could see time at second base over the final days of the season.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Lewis Cine: Will require surgery
Cine suffered a fractured left leg in Sunday's win over the Saints andwill require surgery, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports. Cine needed to be carted off the field, and he was taken to a London hospital for treatment. He will have surgery there to repair his leg, while some team professionals will stay behind with him. A timetable for his recovery has yet to be made available; however, the rookie corner won't be returning to the field anytime soon.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Trevino isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore. Trevino went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the Orioles and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Matt Carpenter: Takes batting practice Friday
Carpenter (foot) took batting practice on the field and hit in the cage Friday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Carpenter has been working on weight-bearing activities on his fractured foot recently and hasn't had any issues. It's still possible that the 36-year-old rejoins the Yankees for their upcoming series against the Rangers to close out the regular season, but manager Aaron Boone also hinted Friday that Carpenter could ultimately head to Somerset to take live at-bats ahead of postseason play. Regardless of whether Carpenter is back in action during the final series of the regular season, it seems likely that he'll be in the mix for a postseason return.
Penguins’ (Preseason) Game 5: Personnel Combos, Notes, Who to Watch Against Red Wings
CRANBERRY — The competition for the final few spots on the Pittsburgh Penguins’ Opening Night roster is winding down, and a few of those positions could be locked up when they face Detroit tonight at 7:38 at Little Caesars Arena. The best guess is that the left side...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Heads to bench Sunday
Iglesias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Iglesias is 1-for-12 in three games since being activated from the injured list Wednesday, and he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. C.J. Cron will serve as the designated hitter while Michael Toglia starts at first base.
CBS Sports
Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in return
Trout (foot) went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rangers. Trout missed only one game with foot soreness after fouling a ball off his foot Friday. The 31-year-old made an impact in his return, scoring the opening run in the first inning and adding a solo shot in the fourth. He's homered three times in his last six games and he's up to 39 for the year, one shy of reaching the 40-homer mark for the third time in his career. The star outfielder has added a .282/.367/.627 slash line with 79 RBI, 84 runs scored and a stolen base through 116 contests.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Day off Saturday
Raleigh isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland. Raleigh ended the Mariners' 21-year playoff drought with a walkoff home run in the ninth inning Friday, and he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. Luis Torrens is starting behind the dish and batting cleanup Saturday.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Dealing with lower-body injury
Nyquist is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports. Nyquist was injured in Saturday's preseason match against Washington. His availability for the start of the regular season is unclear at this time.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Drake Caggiula: Sent to AHL
Caggiula was cut from the Penguins' training-camp roster Sunday. Caggiula was competing for a bottom-six role in Pittsburgh after signing a two-way deal in July. The 28-year-old forward has 91 points (46 goals, 45 assists) in 278 career NHL contests. He'll likely be one of the first call-ups should the Penguins need additional forward depth.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Staying with Rockies for 2023
Blackmon (knee) will pick up his $18 million player option for the 2023 season, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Blackmon is 36 and was worth 0.2 fWAR in 135 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, so picking up the option was an easy call. He could retire following the 2023 season.
NHL
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Zegras day to day for Ducks
Lightning home after Hurricane Ian; Katchouk out 4-6 weeks for Blackhawks with ankle sprain. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Anaheim Ducks. Trevor Zegras is day to day with an...
NHL・
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: Slated for tandem start
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Quintana and Miles Mikolas will both pitch in Monday's game in Pittsburgh, with both starting pitchers scheduled to work about three innings, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Marmol didn't specify which of the two pitchers will be designated as the starter Monday,...
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Injures foot Sunday
Burks (foot) was carted to the locker room during Sunday's game against the Colts, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Burks will not return to the game due to his foot injury. Prior to his exit, the 2022 first-rounder caught two of his three targets for 14 yards and rushed once for four yards.
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Reports pour cool water on Chychrun to Oilers, Canucks part ways with Rachel Doerrie and more
To be frank, this is a mistake and could be a missed opportunity for the Oilers. I like Philp Broberg as a prospect quite a bit and think he has a solid ceiling as a good second-pairing defenceman down the road. We don’t, however, know if this is even attainable for Broberg as a prospect.
NHL・
