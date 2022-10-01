SAINT PETER, Minn. — The No. 20 Gusties hosted the Gustavus Triangular Saturday, welcoming Bethel and Dubuque to campus for a series of three matches. And the matches fell in favor of the home team, as the Gusties defeated Bethel 3-1 and Dubuque 3-0. Hot off a 3-1 conference victory the night before, the Gusties faced Bethel — another team undefeated in conference play — for their first match of the day. The Gusties and the Royals exchanged points through the first set, with neither team taking a lead greater than four throughout the set. The Gusties would pull away by just enough, defeating the Royals 25-22 in set one. Gustavus jumped out to a strong lead in set two, 18-9, but would eventually defeat the Royals by an identical 25-22 score. While the Royals would fight back for a 25-23 victory in set three, it was the Gusties who delivered the final blow, winning set four, 25-18.

