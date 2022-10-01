Read full article on original website
Related
gustavus.edu
Men’s Tennis Competes at ITA Midwest Regional
SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s tennis team hosted the ITA Division III Midwest Regional Championship over the weekend, and had a number of notable performances, advancing athletes to both the singles and doubles championships. Marco Siviero (So., Sao Miguel de Oeste, Brazil), seeded No. 7 in...
gustavus.edu
Women’s Golf Fifth at MIAC Championships Entering Final Round
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Gustavus women’s golf team is in fifth place at the MIAC Championships after Sunday’s second round at Bunker Hills Golf Club. The Gusties shot a 331 (+39) in the second round and have a total of 661. Carleton is leading the field at 604.
gustavus.edu
Men’s Soccer Ties UW-Whitewater 3-3
WHITEWATER, Wis. – No. 7 Gustavus men’s soccer Sunday evening made the trip to eastern Wisconsin and came away with a 3-3 draw at UW-Whitewater. The Gusties, still unbeaten, move to 7-0-3 on the season, while the Warhawks are now 6-4-1. UW-Whitewater took an early 1-0 lead just 2:11 into the match on an own goal that deflected off a couple Gustie players. Eight minutes later, Otis Anderson (Jr., Minneapolis) scored unassisted to tie the game. The Warhawks regained the lead in the 39th minute on a penalty kick, but once again the Gusties answered as Raphael Cattelin (Jr., Edina) tallied his second goal of the season with the help of Jack Knight (Jr., Verona, Wis.) and the score remained 2-2 at half.
gustavus.edu
Men’s Golf Tied for Third After Round Two at MIAC Championships
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Gustavus men’s golf team shot a 299 (+11) Sunday during the second round of the MIAC Championships at Bunker Hills Golf Club and sits in a tie for third place. The Gusties have a total of 600 and are 25 stroke behind the leader Bethel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gustavus.edu
Gusties Stay Perfect at Home, Posting a Series of Wins at Gustavus Triangular
SAINT PETER, Minn. — The No. 20 Gusties hosted the Gustavus Triangular Saturday, welcoming Bethel and Dubuque to campus for a series of three matches. And the matches fell in favor of the home team, as the Gusties defeated Bethel 3-1 and Dubuque 3-0. Hot off a 3-1 conference victory the night before, the Gusties faced Bethel — another team undefeated in conference play — for their first match of the day. The Gusties and the Royals exchanged points through the first set, with neither team taking a lead greater than four throughout the set. The Gusties would pull away by just enough, defeating the Royals 25-22 in set one. Gustavus jumped out to a strong lead in set two, 18-9, but would eventually defeat the Royals by an identical 25-22 score. While the Royals would fight back for a 25-23 victory in set three, it was the Gusties who delivered the final blow, winning set four, 25-18.
gustavus.edu
Gusties Defeat Knights 3-1 in Home Opener
SAINT PETER, Minn. — After 15-straight road matches, the Gustavus volleyball team finally returned to Gus Young Court, and showed up in impressive fashion, defeating Carleton 3-1 Friday night. In front of an electric crowd, the Gusties got off to a quick start, racing to an early lead of...
gustavus.edu
Second Half Comeback Falls Short, Football Loses 30-27 to Bethel
SAINT PETER, Minn. – Trailing 24-6 at halftime Saturday, the Gustavus football team fought back to make it a three-point difference with five minutes left in the game but the final drive for the Gusties in the last two minutes did not gain ground and the No. 12-ranked Bethel Royals walked away with a 30-27 victory. The Gusties drop to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the MIAC, while the Royals improve to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the league.
gustavus.edu
Picking Up the Pieces Monday
Do you plan your day around treats? Come to the library every day this week for something fun and tasty to help us celebrate our golden anniversary! Today is Picking Up the Pieces Monday: Put together a custom puzzle of the library and eat some Reese's Pieces. Oct 048:00 amTea...
Comments / 0