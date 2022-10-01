ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Faking Her Own Kidnapping to Be With Ex-Boyfriend

A California woman has been sentenced to prison in connection with faking her own kidnapping to be with an ex-boyfriend. 39-year-old Sherri Papini, who in April agreed to a plea deal in the case, was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison followed by a 36-month period of supervised release. Papini must also pay more than $300,000 in restitution, a figure estimated to include funds she received after lying to the California Victim Compensation Board and the Social Security Administration about having PTSD from the made-up kidnapping.
Complex

Georgia Man Who Said He Was Defending Himself Against Racist Attack Sentenced to 10 Years Over Fatal Shooting

A Georgia man will spend years behind bars for a fatal shooting he claims was in self-defense. According to the Statesboro Herald, 23-year-old William “Marc” Wilson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of Haley Hutcheson, a white 17-year-old he allegedly shot and killed on June 14, 2020. Authorities say the incident took place shortly before 1 a.m., when Wilson, who is Black, was driving his Ford Fusion with his then-girlfriend Emma Rigdon.
Mother Jones

A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
BET

Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist

Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
The Independent

Prosecutors seek eight-month prison sentence for Sherri Papini over faked kidnapping

“Super mom” Sherri Papini, who admitted to faking her 2016 kidnapping, should receive eight months in prison for triggering a massive law enforcement operation and wasting countless resources, federal prosecutors recommended to the judge presiding over the Northern Californian’s case.Federal prosecutors rejected the proposal from probation officials who asked that the 40-year-old only serve one month, noting that the 40-year-old woman who admitted to staging the hoax continues to peddle the lie that she was abducted while out for a jog five years ago.“Papini’s actions had real negative consequences for the community and other victims,” Assistant US Attorneys Veronica...
The Independent

Alabama man dies in jail after being arrested for not paying a fine

A man in Alabama died last month after being arrested and placed in a city jail for not paying a fine. According to a lawsuit filed in August in federal court, John Wayne Snider, 30, was arrested in Piedmont, Alabama, after failing to pay and incarcerated in the Piedmont City Jail. Shortly after his time behind bars began, Mr Snider began allegedly experiencing severe pain medication withdrawl symptoms including chest pain, tachycardia, chills and repeated vomiting.Despite his medical distress and an EMS recommendation, the lawsuit alleges, the city’s former police chief and a captain refused to take Mr Snider...
Law & Crime

‘He Set Her on Fire. He Tortured Her’: Illinois Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend’s Mom by Setting House Ablaze

A 40-year-old Illinois man faces felony charges for attempting to kill his girlfriend before intentionally setting fire to his girlfriend’s mother’s house last Thursday, killing 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson, authorities say. Michael E. Sloan Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder,...
Law & Crime

Man Plans to Plead Guilty in Death of Girlfriend’s 5-Year-Old Son, May Testify Against Her: Report

A man charged with killing a young boy apparently plans to plead guilty in the case, and he may testify against the boy’s mother, who is also charged in the boy’s murder. Joseph Stapf, 31, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 4, according to The New Hampshire Union Leader. Attorney Paul Borchardt reportedly says it is up to New Hampshire prosecutors to decide if his client will testify against co-defendant Danielle Dauphinais, 36, who was indicted in April on charges including first-degree murder for allegedly killing her son Elijah Lewis, 5.
