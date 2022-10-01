Read full article on original website
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
Indiana Woman Convicted of Murdering 10-Year-Old Stepdaughter Found in Trash Bags Makes ‘Sudden Heat’ Argument on Appeal
A 35-year-old Indiana woman sentenced to life in prison without parole following a conviction for murdering her 10-year-old stepdaughter has asked the state’s highest court to consider whether she was properly charged. A lawyer for Amanda Carmack argued before the Indiana Supreme Court on Thursday that his client should...
Complex
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Faking Her Own Kidnapping to Be With Ex-Boyfriend
A California woman has been sentenced to prison in connection with faking her own kidnapping to be with an ex-boyfriend. 39-year-old Sherri Papini, who in April agreed to a plea deal in the case, was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison followed by a 36-month period of supervised release. Papini must also pay more than $300,000 in restitution, a figure estimated to include funds she received after lying to the California Victim Compensation Board and the Social Security Administration about having PTSD from the made-up kidnapping.
GA driver who fired a gun into a moving pickup truck, killing a girl, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison
A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a moving pickup truck and killed a teenage passenger was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. A judge imposed the maximum prison sentence for Marc Wilson, 23,...
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
Capitol rioter whose ex-girlfriend turned him in for calling her a 'moron' sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti's former girlfriend gave the FBI information about him being present at the US Capitol building during the attack.
Complex
Georgia Man Who Said He Was Defending Himself Against Racist Attack Sentenced to 10 Years Over Fatal Shooting
A Georgia man will spend years behind bars for a fatal shooting he claims was in self-defense. According to the Statesboro Herald, 23-year-old William “Marc” Wilson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of Haley Hutcheson, a white 17-year-old he allegedly shot and killed on June 14, 2020. Authorities say the incident took place shortly before 1 a.m., when Wilson, who is Black, was driving his Ford Fusion with his then-girlfriend Emma Rigdon.
A GoFundMe Raises Half a Million Dollars for a Teen Girl Who Was Ordered to Pay $150,000 to Her Rapist’s Family
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Earlier this week, an Iowa judge ordered a teenage girl who survived human trafficking by killing her rapist to pay the man’s family $150,000. Outraged, people around the country began sending her donations—and they’ve already raised more than half a million dollars.
Business Insider
Capitol rioter who testified at Jan. 6 hearing avoids jail time after judge praises displays of remorse
Stephen Ayres was sentenced to two years of probation, avoiding jail time.At least 919 people have been arrested in connection to the siege and nearly 400 have pleaded guilty. An Ohio man who testified before the January 6 committee earlier this year received two years of probation for his role in the Capitol attack avoiding any jail time.
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Georgia Attorney Sentenced for Road Rage Murder of Man He Suspected of Throwing a Golf Ball at His Mercedes
A 47-year-old Georgia attorney may spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing a man he believed threw a golf ball at his Mercedes Benz by running the man down with the luxury sedan. A Fulton County jury on Tuesday returned a guilty verdict against Bryan Keith Schmitt...
Woman Confesses To Killing Roommate Over Food Stamps And Twice Returning To Burn The Evidence
Tracy Russell allowed Jessica McBride and her boyfriend to live in her Tulsa home. McBride would later confess to placing Russell in a chokehold, resulting in her death, and returning to the crime scene to try and set both Russell and her home on fire. An Oklahoma woman has confessed...
Daily Beast
Husband Found Guilty 40 Years After Murdering His Wife With an Axe
On a cold afternoon in February 1982, James Krauseneck called the police to say he’d just arrived home from work and found his 29-year-old wife dead in their bedroom—with an axe in her head. Their 3-year-old daughter, Sara, was still in her own room inside their New York...
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
Mississippi Man Charged with Hate Crime for Allegedly Burning Cross to Intimidate Black Family
A 23-year-old Mississippi man accused of burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family who lived nearby has been charged with a federal hate crime. Axel Charles Cox was arraigned Friday after prosecutors obtained a warrant for him to be brought into court from state prison, where he’s serving eight years for drug and stolen property.
Washington Examiner
Daughter of homicide victim Debbie Collier has criminal history: Report
The daughter of a recent homicide victim in Georgia has been revealed to have a criminal history of her own. The investigation into who killed Debbie Collier, 59, has yet to name a suspect. Collier was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband Steven Collier and daughter Amanda Bearden....
Prosecutors seek eight-month prison sentence for Sherri Papini over faked kidnapping
“Super mom” Sherri Papini, who admitted to faking her 2016 kidnapping, should receive eight months in prison for triggering a massive law enforcement operation and wasting countless resources, federal prosecutors recommended to the judge presiding over the Northern Californian’s case.Federal prosecutors rejected the proposal from probation officials who asked that the 40-year-old only serve one month, noting that the 40-year-old woman who admitted to staging the hoax continues to peddle the lie that she was abducted while out for a jog five years ago.“Papini’s actions had real negative consequences for the community and other victims,” Assistant US Attorneys Veronica...
Alabama man dies in jail after being arrested for not paying a fine
A man in Alabama died last month after being arrested and placed in a city jail for not paying a fine. According to a lawsuit filed in August in federal court, John Wayne Snider, 30, was arrested in Piedmont, Alabama, after failing to pay and incarcerated in the Piedmont City Jail. Shortly after his time behind bars began, Mr Snider began allegedly experiencing severe pain medication withdrawl symptoms including chest pain, tachycardia, chills and repeated vomiting.Despite his medical distress and an EMS recommendation, the lawsuit alleges, the city’s former police chief and a captain refused to take Mr Snider...
‘He Set Her on Fire. He Tortured Her’: Illinois Man Charged with Killing Girlfriend’s Mom by Setting House Ablaze
A 40-year-old Illinois man faces felony charges for attempting to kill his girlfriend before intentionally setting fire to his girlfriend’s mother’s house last Thursday, killing 69-year-old Susanne Tomlinson, authorities say. Michael E. Sloan Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder,...
Man Plans to Plead Guilty in Death of Girlfriend’s 5-Year-Old Son, May Testify Against Her: Report
A man charged with killing a young boy apparently plans to plead guilty in the case, and he may testify against the boy’s mother, who is also charged in the boy’s murder. Joseph Stapf, 31, is scheduled for a plea and sentencing hearing on Jan. 4, according to The New Hampshire Union Leader. Attorney Paul Borchardt reportedly says it is up to New Hampshire prosecutors to decide if his client will testify against co-defendant Danielle Dauphinais, 36, who was indicted in April on charges including first-degree murder for allegedly killing her son Elijah Lewis, 5.
