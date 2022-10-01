ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Official defends Mississippi Capitol Police pursuits

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekGIY_0iHS7rc300

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Amid backlash over the fatal shooting of a Mississippi man, the state’s top law enforcement official said officers of a special police unit in the capital city of Jackson will not change the way they pursue suspects.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell met with community members following a spate of recent shootings involving the Capitol Police, a unit that patrols areas around state government buildings and other neighborhoods near downtown Jackson.

“Anytime there is a loss of life, it’s tragic,” Tindell said Thursday night at a Jackson church. “But we can’t be deterred in trying to make the city safe and doing policing the way it’s supposed to be done.”

Jaylen Lewis, 25, was shot during an encounter Sunday night with Capitol Police officers. He later died. According to the Department of Public Safety, the officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the shooting occurred. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave until an internal investigation is completed, a department spokesperson said.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, another division of the Department of Public Safety, is handling the investigation.

In a community meeting organized by Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Tindell vowed that “bad actors” in the Capitol Police would be held accountable. He also said there is a “criminal element” in Jackson “that is not used to being policed.”

"Don’t sit here and complain about crime and death and murder and kids killing kids and tell me there’s respect for law enforcement. Because there’s not,” Tindell said.

One woman she her son died fourth months ago. She said “arresting and killing” people shouldn't be the only way to prevent crime.

“There's not a lot to do in Jackson. A lot of people are lost," said the woman, who did not give her name when she spoke at the meeting.

Stokes said some of his constituents fear that some Capitol Police officers might not be trained “on how to deal with Black people in Black neighborhoods.”

“How do we stop the killing?” Stokes asked.

About 80% of Jackson residents are Black. The public safety commissioner and the Capitol Police chief are white.

Tindell said Capitol Police could do a better job of connecting with residents. He also said officers couldn't reduce tension with people through police work alone.

“One of things we see again and again is a lack of accountability, particularly with young people who have no supervision," Tindell said. "They grow up a with a sense of ‘nobody cares about them, so why should anybody else.’"

Before Sunday's shooting, Capitol Police officers were involved in one shooting Aug. 14 and another Sept. 12. The department said those two shootings were not fatal. On Sept. 7, a man died in a car wreck after he was chased by Capitol Police.

Responding to questions over the recent altercations between citizens and officers, Capitol Police Chief Bo Luckey said his officers have changed tactics.

“The way we’re going to police the area is not going to be the same as its been in the past,” Luckey said.

Luckey said Capitol Police have made close to 100 arrests since he became chief in late May, which he characterized as a “very large number of arrests for any agency.” He said those arrests primarily stem from more “proactive policing,” which involves patrolling areas more often to show an increased police presence.

Police chases have been fatal in and around Jackson. In July, officers from another department chased someone from a suburb into Jackson. The chase ended in a wreck that killed a postal worker caught in the fray. Jackson has a high number of stolen vehicles, which makes pursuits necessary, according to Luckey.

“Getting a tag and running it later does nothing. Surveillance cameras do nothing," Luckey said. “We have to take further steps to identify these actors.”

Tindell said rising crime in Jackson makes necessary the Capitol Police's new approach to policing.

“I got news for you," Tindell said. "The businesses are leaving, the lawful- abiding citizens are going to leave. And I’m trying to build that confidence back that we will be here for the long term to turn it around.”

David Archie, a member of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, said the recent incidents between Capitol Police and people in Jackson require more community engagement.

“If you’re going to come into this community, please sir, I’m asking you not to come into this community like you’ve got all the answers," Archie said.

__

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors concerned about recent Capitol Police-involved shootings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a community meeting on Thursday where Jackson neighbors were able to voice their concerns about the Capitol Police. Many people said they’re glad to have more officers on the streets, but they are also questioning the jurisdiction of the Capitol Police, their training and their […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

25-year-old dies after shooting involving Capitol Police officers

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol Police officers involved in a shooting that killed a 25-year-old man are on administrative leave, according to officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. According to a spokesperson for the department, which oversees Capitol Police, Jaylen Lewis died after a Sunday night incident that...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Threat against Rankin County students leads to school lockdown

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A threat led to a lockdown Monday at Northwest Rankin middle and high schools. "There was an incident which involved a student from another school which had made comments toward NWR students," the Flowood Police Department said on Facebook. Flowood police and the Rankin County Sheriff's...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WAPT

Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop

JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fitch announces Mississippi Child ID Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch and football legends Mike Singletary and Wesley Walls announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide privately funded child ID kits to 41,750 students in kindergarten across the state.   “Last year, in Mississippi alone, 138 children were reported missing to the National Center for Missing […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Tindell
ecowatch.com

Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis

The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Family wants answers for deadly officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis is looking for answers. The 25-year-old was shot Sunday night on East Mayes Street by Capitol Police and died Monday afternoon. Members of the Lewis family came together to express their frustration and sadness amidst yet another officer-involved shooting. Little is known about what led up […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for fleeing MHP traffic stop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are looking for a person they said ran from a traffic stop in South Jackson on Thursday, September 29. They said the suspect sped off from a trooper who tried to pull them over. After a short chase, the person got out of the […]
JACKSON, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek

Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Special Police#Violent Crime#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#The Capitol Police
WJTV 12

Babalu in Fondren closes effective immediately

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently. Babalu in Jackson announced the restaurant closed effective immediately. Restaurant leaders said there have been multiple challenges, including hiring woes and ongoing water issues. They said it’s no longer possible to continue operations. Jackson was placed under a citywide boil water notice […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. recommends new Fire Chief and Associate Fire Chief

VICKSBURG – Mayor Flaggs announces plans to recommend to the City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen a new organizational chart for the Vicksburg Fire Department, as well as announce the new Fire Chief, Derrick Stamps and Associate Fire Chief, Harry “Trey” Martin, III. Stamps has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since 2000, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017. Martin has been with the Vicksburg Fire Department since January 2003, and was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in July 2017.
VICKSBURG, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
117K+
Followers
127K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy