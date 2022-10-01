ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. Officers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a home on Monroe Avenue near East 44th Street in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshots wounds. First responders at the scene pronounced her dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5

American Royal World Series of Barbecue is serving more than good food

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- Fresh out of the smoker at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue was a hog being cooked for a cause. Brad Orrison of The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint hails from south Mississippi. He’s competing alongside Operation BBQ Relief. Money raised will support those in Florida and the Carolinas who are impacted by Hurricane Ian.
