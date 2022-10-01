Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
ENGLEWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - A family from the Heartland is surviving after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian last week. Lizzi Scott and her mother Kim moved to Englewood, Florida, along the western coast of Florida. They endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the...
Lee's Summit couple survives Hurricane Ian while visiting SWFL condo
Cheryl Berberich and Brad Vancera of Lee's Summit, Missouri, were visiting their condo on Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, when Hurricane Ian made landfall.
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
Kansas woman watches as Ian hits family’s home
Hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Fort Myers, Florida, Charlsie Godwin turned up her phone’s ringer and changed the channel on her TV to a radar image.
WLBT
Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about. Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in...
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
chiefs.com
Chiefs and Hunt Family Foundation to Support Disaster Relief Efforts in Florida
As we prepare to travel to Tampa Bay for Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers, our thoughts are with the thousands affected by the devastation of Hurricane Ian. The images and stories in the aftermath of the storm have been heartbreaking, and we know the road to recovery will be a long one.
Homicide on Gladstone Boulevard leaves one dead
At around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard in regard to a cutting.
Officers investigating suspicious death inside KC home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating a suspicious death inside a Kansas City home Saturday evening. A male victim was found dead inside a residence after a fire fire was extinguished. This occurred on the 2000 block of N Blue Mills Road. If you have any information, you are asked to contact TIPS Hotline […]
KCTV 5
Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. Officers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a home on Monroe Avenue near East 44th Street in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshots wounds. First responders at the scene pronounced her dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Woman dead in late Sunday night shooting
According to the KCPD, officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe on reports of a shooting at about 11:15 p.m.
Man dies trying to rescue dog in rural Johnson County, Missouri mobile home fire
While firefighters were responding, the resident of the home was reported to have re-entered the home to retrieve a dog.
KCTV 5
American Royal World Series of Barbecue is serving more than good food
KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- Fresh out of the smoker at the American Royal World Series of Barbecue was a hog being cooked for a cause. Brad Orrison of The Shed Barbecue & Blues Joint hails from south Mississippi. He’s competing alongside Operation BBQ Relief. Money raised will support those in Florida and the Carolinas who are impacted by Hurricane Ian.
KOMU
Missouri hometown utility crews work to restore central Florida after Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA − Hometown utility electric line crews from Missouri and Arkansas are working in central Florida to help restore power after Hurricane Ian. Lineworker crews from 13 hometown utilities organized by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) are now working in the Orlando area. Kevin Thornton, a crew leader...
With experience from Mexico, bakery owner finds success in Independence
All of the work that happens every day at Don Chago Bakery in Independence comes from a long line of family experience, starting in Mexico.
'It was horrifying': Missouri mom recalls last text from daughter before Hurricane Ian hit
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wednesday was a torturous night for Toni Luttrell, a resident and business owner from St. Charles. She had been talking with her daughter back and forth all morning Wednesday until cell service was knocked out in the afternoon. Before cell service went down, Luttrell's daughter...
Man found dead in apartment in Independence Saturday night
The Independence Police Department is investigating after they found a man dead inside an apartment after a reported shooting.
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
Missouri Man Killed 2 Brothers Over Cattle, Burned Their Bodies
Two brothers flew to Missouri to complete a cattle deal. They never returned home. Now, a Missouri man will serve 2 life sentences after he confessed to killing the men over a cattle contract and burning their bodies. KMBC in Kansas City reports that Garland "Joey" Nelson of Braymer, Missouri...
Shawnee man shot at trying to stop thieves from stealing motorcycle
The thieves took off with the stolen motorcycle down a back ally, but not before a struggle with the owner and firing a gun.
