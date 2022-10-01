KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly Christmas tradition is returning, the Santa Train. The Santa Train was scaled back the past few years because of the pandemic. "In August about six weeks ago, they decided again that there was not going to be a train because they didn't have staffing logistics... just a lot of uncertainties but CXS never gave up," Don Royston with the Santa Train said.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO