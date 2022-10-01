ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickenson County, VA

Comments / 2

Related
wcyb.com

Isaiah 117 House to expand into Washington County, Virginia

EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — A Tennessee based organization which provides care and a safe place for children awaiting foster placement is expanding its reach. A community wide kickoff event for Isaiah 117 House took place at Emory and Henry College Sunday. It’s part of an awareness campaign about plans...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Student honored with Saint Jude Trike-A-Thon in Bristol, VA,

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Student in Bristol, Virginia, was honored after beating cancer. Students in Primary School at Sullins Academy participated in a Trike-A-Thon Friday. It was in honor of a second grader, Gavin Brewer, who was a patient at St. Jude Hospital and is now cancer free!
BRISTOL, VA
wymt.com

RAM hosts pop-up clinic in Buchanan County

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical is hosting a pop-up clinic at Riverview Elementary-Middle School in the Grundy community of Buchanan County, all completely free of charge. “We provide dental, vision, and medical services completely free of charge to our patients and we have no qualifying questions, we...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clinchco, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Dickenson County, VA
cardinalnews.org

Shelor family keeps Bristol Sessions heritage alive

People die, but songs live forever, if people keep playing them. Ninety-five years ago, the Shelor Family was invited to the Bristol Sessions, later heralded as the “Big Bang” of country music by the Smithsonian-affiliated Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and called “the most important event in the history of country music” by Johnny Cash.
BRISTOL, TN
WVNS

Tazewell County DEM recommendations for Tropical Storm Ian

TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — As Tropical Storm Ian continues to move its way up the Atlantic coast, the most recent track of the storm shows that it made it’s way near Charleston, SC this morning. The storm is projected to continue moving in a northwesterly track over the following two days. This track will likely […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
WEBER CITY, VA
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
BRISTOL, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Virginia#Vfw#Army#101st Airborne Division#American#Commonwealth
co-opliving.com

The Legend of the Woodbooger

Southwest Virginia legend is a boon for the state’s smallest city. In Southwest Virginia’s Powell Valley, near the city of Norton, legend has it that a Sasquatch-like creature roams the hills, and it’s at least partially responsible for boosting the local economy. “With a population of 3,900,...
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen

BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Traffic Alert: Parts of Knob Creek Road to close for construction

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drivers in the Knob Creek Road area of Johnson City can expect delays starting Monday, October 3. According to a release, the Med-Tech Parkway entrance from Knob Creek Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from October 3 to 7 for roadwork. No vehicles, including emergency traffic, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wcyb.com

Local Christmas tradition returns to the region

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly Christmas tradition is returning, the Santa Train. The Santa Train was scaled back the past few years because of the pandemic. "In August about six weeks ago, they decided again that there was not going to be a train because they didn't have staffing logistics... just a lot of uncertainties but CXS never gave up," Don Royston with the Santa Train said.
KINGSPORT, TN
WOWK 13 News

Man shot in Floyd County, Kentucky

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Harold, Kentucky on Thursday. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and troopers responded to a possible shooting on Salem Church Road at around 11:20 p.m. They say that after deputies arrived, they learned that the victim left the area on […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Scott County Police Officers arrest man after two-state pursuit

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Reports of a reckless driver in Scott County, Virginia leads to the arrest of a man with multiple outstanding warrants. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Teddy Vaughn, 30, was arrested following a two-state police pursuit Thursday. Police say they were receiving...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy