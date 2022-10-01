Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Isaiah 117 House to expand into Washington County, Virginia
EMORY, Va. (WCYB) — A Tennessee based organization which provides care and a safe place for children awaiting foster placement is expanding its reach. A community wide kickoff event for Isaiah 117 House took place at Emory and Henry College Sunday. It’s part of an awareness campaign about plans...
wymt.com
Buchanan and Tazewell Counties approved for federal assistance following mid-July floods
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA. (WYMT) - President Biden approved Virginia’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration in Buchanan and Tazewell Counties following mid-July floods and mudslides. Both counties were greatly affected by floods on July 13 and 14. The Declaration allows for the release of Public Assistance in the affected...
wcyb.com
Student honored with Saint Jude Trike-A-Thon in Bristol, VA,
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A Student in Bristol, Virginia, was honored after beating cancer. Students in Primary School at Sullins Academy participated in a Trike-A-Thon Friday. It was in honor of a second grader, Gavin Brewer, who was a patient at St. Jude Hospital and is now cancer free!
wymt.com
RAM hosts pop-up clinic in Buchanan County
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical is hosting a pop-up clinic at Riverview Elementary-Middle School in the Grundy community of Buchanan County, all completely free of charge. “We provide dental, vision, and medical services completely free of charge to our patients and we have no qualifying questions, we...
cardinalnews.org
Shelor family keeps Bristol Sessions heritage alive
People die, but songs live forever, if people keep playing them. Ninety-five years ago, the Shelor Family was invited to the Bristol Sessions, later heralded as the “Big Bang” of country music by the Smithsonian-affiliated Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and called “the most important event in the history of country music” by Johnny Cash.
Tazewell County DEM recommendations for Tropical Storm Ian
TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — As Tropical Storm Ian continues to move its way up the Atlantic coast, the most recent track of the storm shows that it made it’s way near Charleston, SC this morning. The storm is projected to continue moving in a northwesterly track over the following two days. This track will likely […]
Pursuit starting in Weber City ends in Tennessee crash
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Scott County and Weber City authorities ended up chasing a suspect into Tennessee after attempting to arrest him on warrants related to a missing juvenile. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, an officer responded to a home on Yuma Road on Thursday where they found a juvenile who had […]
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
“She was full of life and bright personality”: West Ridge community remembers student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, teachers and friends at West Ridge High School are mourning the loss of freshmen Gracie McBryant, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Dr. Josh Davis, principal at West Ridge High School, told News Channel 11 there’s a tough week ahead for the West Ridge community. “Initially, there’s […]
co-opliving.com
The Legend of the Woodbooger
Southwest Virginia legend is a boon for the state’s smallest city. In Southwest Virginia’s Powell Valley, near the city of Norton, legend has it that a Sasquatch-like creature roams the hills, and it’s at least partially responsible for boosting the local economy. “With a population of 3,900,...
Kingsport Times-News
Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen
BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
Traffic Alert: Parts of Knob Creek Road to close for construction
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drivers in the Knob Creek Road area of Johnson City can expect delays starting Monday, October 3. According to a release, the Med-Tech Parkway entrance from Knob Creek Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. from October 3 to 7 for roadwork. No vehicles, including emergency traffic, […]
wcyb.com
Local Christmas tradition returns to the region
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly Christmas tradition is returning, the Santa Train. The Santa Train was scaled back the past few years because of the pandemic. "In August about six weeks ago, they decided again that there was not going to be a train because they didn't have staffing logistics... just a lot of uncertainties but CXS never gave up," Don Royston with the Santa Train said.
Safety complaints lead VDOT to replace rusted guardrail terminals on I-81 near Bristol, Marion
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Transportation says it has replaced 18 guardrail end terminals after complaints from a safety advocate and questions from News Channel 11. With their iconic black and yellow diagonal stripes, guardrail end terminals are metal plates designed to peel away guardrails from a crashing car. But Steve Eimers […]
Mom of Northeast Tennessee overdose victim: ‘He’s gone because somebody decided to make more money’
Josh Russell was hoping he could get free of drug addiction for good when he went home from a stint in jail late last year.
Kingsport Times-News
The 1928 Montrose Court fire was felt throughout Johnson City
A fire at Montrose Court in 1928 resulted in what was reported at the time to be $250,000 in damages to the most luxurious apartment building in Johnson City. That figure would translate to more than $4.3 million in today's dollars.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky native worried about the housing problem post flood
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Terry Thies said her home was partially destroyed during the flood, and she is thankful for the help she has received from the Housing Development Alliance. “They tried very hard to take care of my stuff. They let me know what had to be done...
Man shot in Floyd County, Kentucky
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Harold, Kentucky on Thursday. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and troopers responded to a possible shooting on Salem Church Road at around 11:20 p.m. They say that after deputies arrived, they learned that the victim left the area on […]
wkms.org
Eastern Ky. man arrested, tased for trying to stop debris contractors from cutting trees
Nearly two months after catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky, Lois Rose stood in her yard in the town of Neon and recorded a debate on her cell phone with Letcher County Sheriff Deputy Seth Whitaker. In the background, workers in hard hats and bright vests waited, poised to cut down...
wcyb.com
Scott County Police Officers arrest man after two-state pursuit
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Reports of a reckless driver in Scott County, Virginia leads to the arrest of a man with multiple outstanding warrants. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Teddy Vaughn, 30, was arrested following a two-state police pursuit Thursday. Police say they were receiving...
