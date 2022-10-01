ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Michael Bodine May 7, 1943-Aug. 11, 2022

Michael "Mickey" Mark Bodine was born in Tacoma, Washington. He was one of 14 siblings to his parents, Elmer Rex Bodine and Mary Elizabeth Arends. After school, Mike worked in the mills of the Oregon Coast and married his partner for life Peggy Bodine (6/8/42-7/1/2022). They soon after adopted their son Fred Bodine. They moved to the Centralia area to work in the lumber mills and mobile home industry. Later in life, he enjoyed full time RVing up and down the Pacific Coast, finally settling down in Centralia, Washington. He will be greatly missed.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Irene Carter: 1929-2022

Irene Carter went to her heavenly home on Sept. 18, 2022, at the age of 93 in Olympia, Washington. She was born July 1, 1929 to Amasa (Nick) and Hazel Nichols. She met the love of her life Clyde Carter, who was home from leave in the U.S. Army during WWII, and they married in 1947. They raised five children together and created lots of fun memories for their children and grandchildren.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 1, 2022

• SCOTT WAYNE DONLEY, 70, University Place, died Sept. 18 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • LINDA FANTZ ARTHURS, 68, Centralia, died Sept. 17 at home. A viewing will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life will be held Oct. 8 at Chehalis Foursquare Church. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

The Time Baseball Legend Satchel Paige Played in Bucoda

BUCODA — Bucoda Volunteer Park sits empty on a 37-degree December afternoon. The dozen picnic tables, newish-looking playground equipment and covered outdoor kitchen area are all idle Wednesday. The only movement and sound comes from the rippling Skookumchuck River bordering the western end of the park. It’s hard to...
BUCODA, WA
Chronicle

Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks

The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

In Focus: Turf Goes in at Centralia College Multisport Athletics Complex

Construction of the long-awaited multipurpose athletics complex at Centralia College is on track for completion at the end of October, the college confirmed this week. The college broke ground on the field in spring 2022. All that’s left for crews to complete is the finishing touches, including finishing turf installation...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Honors Gary Stamper One Year After His Death

Thursday marked a year since the death of Lewis County District 3 Commissioner Gary Stamper. A longtime public educator and basketball coach, he was elected in 2014. He passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 67. A beloved character in the courthouse, Stamper was known for his emotional intelligence and ability to build bridges, said Lewis County Manager Erik Martin.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Man Who Murdered Winlock Woman in 1993 Seeks Release

Jonathan M. Kirkpatrick has now been incarcerated at the Washington Corrections Center for 26 years after receiving a 60-year sentence for the 1993 murder of Winlock resident Joyce Robertson. He was convicted in 1995 after the case initially went unsolved for months. Now, he is seeking to be released early.
WINLOCK, WA
Chronicle

Tigers Throttle Bellingham to Remain Unbeaten

NAP (Q1) — Max O’Neill 87-yard kick return, PAT good. NAP (Q1) — O’Neill 67-yard kick return, PAT good. NAP (Q1) — Ashton Demarest 54-yard pass to Karsen Denault, PAT good. NAP (Q1) — Demarest 4-yard pass to Koltin Landry, PAT good. NAP (Q1)...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Former Sheriff Endorses Tracy Murphy

In the United States today, there are a little over 3,000 sheriffs. The sheriff is the only elected law enforcement in our country and wields tremendous influence and power within a community. With that influence and power comes an immense duty and responsibility to work closely in managing their resources...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Riverhawks Roll Past Loggers

TOL (Q1) — Austin Norris 33-yard pass to Geoffrey Glass, PAT good. TOL (Q2) — Glass 7-yard fumble recovery, PAT failed. TOL (Q3) — Trevin Gale 36-yard fumble recovery, PAT failed. TOL (Q3) — Norris 3-yard run, PAT failed. ONY (Q3) — Kayden Mozingo 45-yard run,...
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Lewis County Sheriff Candidates Take on Topics at Packwood Forum

Editor’s Note: Look for coverage on the debate between Lewis County commissioner candidates Scott Brummer and Harry Bhagwandin in an upcoming edition of The Chronicle. The Packwood Improvement Club, which runs the community hall, held a candidate forum on Thursday night with the candidates for Lewis County commissioner in District 3 and Lewis County sheriff.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Explosion at an Olympia Marina Sends One to the Hospital in Serious Condition

Olympia fire and police units were called to the scene of an explosion Sunday evening at West Bay Marina. The Olympia Fire Department tweeted at around 7:45 p.m. Oct. 2 that one boat had been totaled and several others were severely damaged. One person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and is in serious condition, according to the fire department.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Finds New Provider for Rent, Utility Help After Breaking With Old One

Thurston County has found a new organization to issue to rent and utility checks to low-income residents after breaking with its previous provider. Last week, the Board of County Commissioners approved contracts with Catholic Community Services of Western Washington. This allows them to take on the Housing and Essential Needs Program (HEN) and the Rapid Re-Housing (RRH) programs through June 30, 2023, according to county documents.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

