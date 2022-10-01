Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Michael Bodine May 7, 1943-Aug. 11, 2022
Michael "Mickey" Mark Bodine was born in Tacoma, Washington. He was one of 14 siblings to his parents, Elmer Rex Bodine and Mary Elizabeth Arends. After school, Mike worked in the mills of the Oregon Coast and married his partner for life Peggy Bodine (6/8/42-7/1/2022). They soon after adopted their son Fred Bodine. They moved to the Centralia area to work in the lumber mills and mobile home industry. Later in life, he enjoyed full time RVing up and down the Pacific Coast, finally settling down in Centralia, Washington. He will be greatly missed.
In Loving Memory of Irene Carter: 1929-2022
Irene Carter went to her heavenly home on Sept. 18, 2022, at the age of 93 in Olympia, Washington. She was born July 1, 1929 to Amasa (Nick) and Hazel Nichols. She met the love of her life Clyde Carter, who was home from leave in the U.S. Army during WWII, and they married in 1947. They raised five children together and created lots of fun memories for their children and grandchildren.
Death Notices: Oct. 1, 2022
• SCOTT WAYNE DONLEY, 70, University Place, died Sept. 18 in Olympia. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives of Washington. • LINDA FANTZ ARTHURS, 68, Centralia, died Sept. 17 at home. A viewing will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at Sticklin Funeral Chapel. A celebration of life will be held Oct. 8 at Chehalis Foursquare Church. Arrangements are under the care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel.
Cross Country Roundup: Bearcats, Beavers, Pirates, Vikings All Race in Pierce County
Four local schools made the way up to Pierce County on Saturday, with Mossyrock, Adna, Tenino, and W.F. West all joining a crowded field at the 26th John Payne Invitational, hosted by Curtis High School. With 77 schools all taking part, the varsity portion of the meet was split an...
The Time Baseball Legend Satchel Paige Played in Bucoda
BUCODA — Bucoda Volunteer Park sits empty on a 37-degree December afternoon. The dozen picnic tables, newish-looking playground equipment and covered outdoor kitchen area are all idle Wednesday. The only movement and sound comes from the rippling Skookumchuck River bordering the western end of the park. It’s hard to...
Washington Faces an Epidemic of Inaccessible Sidewalks
The Tacoma apartment was listed as wheelchair accessible, but it didn't matter, because Krystal Monteros couldn't get there in the first place. When the bus dropped her at the closest stop, Monteros, a wheelchair user, found herself on a small concrete island with only gravel "sidewalks" to either side. The building she wanted to visit was to the south, but her path to get there ended with a 6-inch drop and no ramp. The four-lane road didn't have any crossings.
In Focus: Turf Goes in at Centralia College Multisport Athletics Complex
Construction of the long-awaited multipurpose athletics complex at Centralia College is on track for completion at the end of October, the college confirmed this week. The college broke ground on the field in spring 2022. All that’s left for crews to complete is the finishing touches, including finishing turf installation...
Lewis County Honors Gary Stamper One Year After His Death
Thursday marked a year since the death of Lewis County District 3 Commissioner Gary Stamper. A longtime public educator and basketball coach, he was elected in 2014. He passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 67. A beloved character in the courthouse, Stamper was known for his emotional intelligence and ability to build bridges, said Lewis County Manager Erik Martin.
Man Who Murdered Winlock Woman in 1993 Seeks Release
Jonathan M. Kirkpatrick has now been incarcerated at the Washington Corrections Center for 26 years after receiving a 60-year sentence for the 1993 murder of Winlock resident Joyce Robertson. He was convicted in 1995 after the case initially went unsolved for months. Now, he is seeking to be released early.
Tigers Throttle Bellingham to Remain Unbeaten
NAP (Q1) — Max O’Neill 87-yard kick return, PAT good. NAP (Q1) — O’Neill 67-yard kick return, PAT good. NAP (Q1) — Ashton Demarest 54-yard pass to Karsen Denault, PAT good. NAP (Q1) — Demarest 4-yard pass to Koltin Landry, PAT good. NAP (Q1)...
Letter to the Editor: Former Sheriff Endorses Tracy Murphy
In the United States today, there are a little over 3,000 sheriffs. The sheriff is the only elected law enforcement in our country and wields tremendous influence and power within a community. With that influence and power comes an immense duty and responsibility to work closely in managing their resources...
Retrial to Begin for Accused Getaway Driver in 2009 Lakewood Officer Killings
Opening statements are expected Monday in the retrial of a man accused of premeditated murder for his alleged role as getaway driver for Maurice Clemmons, who in 2009 walked into a coffee shop and killed four Lakewood police officers. Darcus DeWayne Allen was convicted of four counts of premeditated murder...
Riverhawks Roll Past Loggers
TOL (Q1) — Austin Norris 33-yard pass to Geoffrey Glass, PAT good. TOL (Q2) — Glass 7-yard fumble recovery, PAT failed. TOL (Q3) — Trevin Gale 36-yard fumble recovery, PAT failed. TOL (Q3) — Norris 3-yard run, PAT failed. ONY (Q3) — Kayden Mozingo 45-yard run,...
Lewis County Sheriff Candidates Take on Topics at Packwood Forum
Editor’s Note: Look for coverage on the debate between Lewis County commissioner candidates Scott Brummer and Harry Bhagwandin in an upcoming edition of The Chronicle. The Packwood Improvement Club, which runs the community hall, held a candidate forum on Thursday night with the candidates for Lewis County commissioner in District 3 and Lewis County sheriff.
Letter to the Editor: A Thank You to Departing School Board Member and an Invitation to Apply
The Centralia School Board of Directors would like to thank Will Henriquez for his time and commitment to the district and our community. His wisdom and perspective will be missed. Unfortunately, his business commitments have forced him to resign, creating a vacant seat on the board. We encourage concerned and...
Sirens: 'Walking Into Oncoming Traffic': Man 'Half-Pulls' a Knife; Beer, Clothing Stolen
• Clothing was reported stolen from an outlet story in the 1400 block of Lum Road at 5 p.m. on Sept. 28. The suspect fled in a maroon/purple early 2000s model Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban with no license plates. • A half case of beer was reported stolen from a...
Centralia Man Dies After Crashing Into Tree on Middle Fork Road Sept. 24
A 30-year-old Centralia man died after crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road south of Chehalis on Sept. 24, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Chronicle on Friday. The man was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound on Middle Fork Road when,...
Explosion at an Olympia Marina Sends One to the Hospital in Serious Condition
Olympia fire and police units were called to the scene of an explosion Sunday evening at West Bay Marina. The Olympia Fire Department tweeted at around 7:45 p.m. Oct. 2 that one boat had been totaled and several others were severely damaged. One person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and is in serious condition, according to the fire department.
Thurston County Finds New Provider for Rent, Utility Help After Breaking With Old One
Thurston County has found a new organization to issue to rent and utility checks to low-income residents after breaking with its previous provider. Last week, the Board of County Commissioners approved contracts with Catholic Community Services of Western Washington. This allows them to take on the Housing and Essential Needs Program (HEN) and the Rapid Re-Housing (RRH) programs through June 30, 2023, according to county documents.
Chehalis Tribe to Benefit From $2 Million In State Funding as Part of Diaper Distribution Pilot Program
Washington state organizations will receive $2 million in funding to provide diapers to families in need, U.S. Senator Patty Murray announced Friday. The funding is administered through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The state Office of Community Services at HHS announced the recipients of its Diaper Distribution...
