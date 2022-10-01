ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Miles Teller hosts Season 48 premiere of ‘Saturday Night Live’

By Stephanie Thompson, Dave Thomas
Four States Home Page
Four States Home Page
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIiEd_0iHS7KvQ00

(NBC) — Some familiar faces will be missing, but many remain, and some new ones have been added to the “Saturday Night Live” roster for its new season, it starts this weekend with “Top Gun: Maverick” co-star Miles Teller serving as host.

“It’s really exciting,” said Teller. “You’re working with the absolute best of the best, so you feel well taken care of, but it is, it’s a lot. It’s a whirlwind.”

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce want to host Saturday Night Live

The whole summer’s been a whirlwind for Teller thanks to his role in the megahit “Top Gun.”

“I honestly don’t think I knew what I was signing up for — as far as the — how much audiences love ‘Top Gun,’” said Teller. “There’s a difference between a success and what ‘Top Gun’’s been able to achieve, top five all-time domestic, that’s you know, you’re a part of history.”

And now he will be part of another legacy launching Season 48 of “Saturday Night Live.”

“As a lifelong fan of ‘SNL,’ that’s — people are really excited for it to come back — I’m not going to say ‘added pressure,’ but when you have Kendrick Lamar performing as well, you know that everyone’s going to be watching it,” said Teller.

Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from ‘SNL’

And they will be watching Teller, minus his “Top Gun” mustache.

“I miss it,” said Teller of his facial hair. “My wife doesn’t miss it at all. She’s the reason it’s gone for sure. And I just haven’t found the right character, but maybe we’ll come up with something here.”

Teller told Jimmy Fallon that he and his sisters used to act out “SNL” skits when they were kids and it was their “collective dream” to get the chance to either be in the cast or host one day.

Watch “Saturday Night Live” Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on NBC4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Four States Home Page

High School Football Scores from the area

Missouri Scores: Joplin 24 Webb City 8 Carthage 48 Carl Junction 12 Seneca 36 Lamar 33 Mcdonald County 27 Nevada 26 East Newton 0 Cassville 35 Monett 24 Marshfield 34 Aurora 24 Springfield Catholic 0 Diamond 38 Miller 22 Sarcoxie 36 Stockton 29 Ash Grove 20 Pierce City 7 Jasper 22 Drexel 48 College Heights […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Four States Home Page

2022 Maple Leaf Parade has its Grand Marshal

Carthage, Mo. – The Carthage Chamber of Commerce along with the Maple Leaf Committee has announced that the 2022 Grand Marshal for the 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival will be Mr. Roger Williams. Mr. Williams served with the Carthage Fire Department beginning his career in 1978 and retired as Fire Chief in December of 2021. […]
CARTHAGE, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Miles Teller
Deadline

As Trevor Noah Heads For The Stage Door, ‘The Daily Show’ Team Shocked At Timing Of Exit

“It’s been wild,” Trevor Noah told his audience after revealing that his “time is up” on hosting The Daily Show. The news certainly was wildly unexpected. Deadline understands that Noah told his studio audience of his departure before telling many members of the Comedy Central series’ staff — news that blindsided many. The Daily Show sources said that it was “imperative” for Noah to share the news with his fans during Thursday’s taping as he wanted them to hear it from him first. But the fact that Noah told a few hundred strangers, admittedly some die-hard fans but likely including many tourists keen to...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ne Maverick#Snl#Nbc
Decider.com

Will The New Season of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Be on Hulu? ‘SNL’ Next-Day Streaming Info

Last night, Saturday Night Live returned with host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. It’s a season of change for the venerable late-night comedy series as a slew of veteran cast members left SNL (Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Chris Redd, and Kyle Mooney, just to name a few) while the show also added four new performers (Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar Appear in First Season 48 Promo

This Saturday, October 1st, will mark the season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live and to kick things off the season premiere will be hosted by Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller with musical guest Kendrick Lamar. To mark the occasion the pair have cut the first promos for the new season, appearing alongside cast member Bowen Yang in the official ads which you can find below. Teller's hosting duties will mark his first time, considering the success of the Top Gun sequel over the summer we should likely expect a parody sketch about the Paramount hit. Kendrick Lamar on the other hand will return to Studio 8H for the third time as musical guest.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'SNL': Ego Nwodim and Heidi Gardner Live Their Caribbean Dreams

Miles Teller took to host the Season 48 premiere of Saturday Night Live and with it came hilarious sketches from Teller and great musical performances from guest Kendrick Lamar. It also meant that we got quite the funny eleventh-hour sketch that was so weird that it worked to end the night on just the right note. Because who doesn't want to watch a show where two older women flirt with men on their own talk show?
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘SNL’ Credits Omit Cecily Strong: What’s Her Status on the Show?

If Saturday Night Live seemed a little less Strong last night, Saturday, October 1, you may have picked up on Cecily Strong’s absence in that Season 48 premiere. Not only was the longtime SNL star MIA in last night’s episode, but she wasn’t listed in the NBC sketch-comedy show’s new opening credits.
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

Miles Teller Shows a Home Video During His "SNL" Monologue Proving Dreams Do Come True

Miles Teller was always destined for the Studio 8H stage, and he has the video evidence to prove it. The "Top Gun: Maverick" star kicked off season 48 of "Saturday Night Live" with a monologue that included an obscure reference to his early film role in "Whiplish," a shout-out to Tom Cruise, and a winning joke about how the "Top Gun" sequel was the rare film that managed to wow the military community and the LGBTQ+ community. But the standout moment in Teller's monologue came when he showed a clip from a home video featuring him and his sister reenacting the classic Spartan cheerleaders "SNL" sketch from when he was a kid.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'SNL': Miles Teller Challenges Men to 'Send Something Normal' on Instagram DM

Saturday Night Live is back and that's really how you know that fall is here. The hit comedy show returned for its 48th season and with it came a great episode for host Miles Teller and musical guest Kendrick Lamar. One of the first sketches of the night poked fun at men with game show host, Halen Hardy (Teller). The idea is simple: Celebrity men get a DM from a woman on Instagram and they have to reply in a normal way. Which seems impossible given the group of celebrities they've collected to do so.
TV SHOWS
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

fourstateshomepage.com is a news site powered by KSNF and KODE News in Joplin, MO

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy