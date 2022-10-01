Read full article on original website
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
5 Top Rated Food Tours in Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
fox29.com
Grand jury brings no charges in fatal New Jersey police shooting
BUENA VISTA, N.J. - State authorities say a New Jersey police officer will not face any charges in the shooting death of a driver who stole a police car after a crash last year and was shot and killed after a chase. The New Jersey attorney general’s office said last...
fox29.com
High school student killed, another injured after crash in Chester County, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A late-night crash ended with the death of a teenage student in Chester County. Police say a car with two teenagers inside crashed on the 600 Block of Contention Lane in Tredyffrin Township just before midnight Saturday. One of the teens, a student at Conestoga High...
fox29.com
Bus driver shortage prompts school start time changes in Deptford Township
DEPTFORD, N.J. - A school bus driver shortage is resulting in a time change for students and staff at Deptford High School. According to an official school letter sent to families of Deptford High School students, the start time will return to 7 a.m. "This will allow bus drivers to...
fox29.com
Jaywalking is no longer a crime in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Starting in January, it will no longer be illegal to jaywalk in California, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill decriminalizing it. The new law, the Freedom to Walk Act, says you can cross the street anywhere outside an intersection, but only if it's safe to do so.
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
fox29.com
Linemen from Kansas, Illinois, Pennsylvania restore power to 1.8 million after Hurricane Ian, so far
BRADENTON, Fla. - Five days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast, close to 700,000 residents were still without power. Governor Ron DeSantis said an army of 42,000 utility workers responded to the call for help to restore outages. They answered, from Pennsylvania to Kansas and beyond.
fox29.com
Gas prices drop in New Jersey as nation at large sees increase
TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey but rose substantially across the nation as a whole with increasing demand and tight supply amid fluctuating oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.44, down nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Raw, rainy, windy conditions persist overnight into Monday
PHILADELPHIA - After a washout Sunday, more raw, rainy and windy conditions will persist through Tuesday. Persistent showers, not heavy everywhere, will continue through the overnight into Monday, FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says. Dry air will try to work through, but the on-shore flow will push more showers in, on and off, throughout the day Monday, especially closer to the Jersey shore and into southern Delaware.
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Below-average temperatures set to continue Monday with rainy, windy conditions
PHILADELPHIA - Monday will be the perfect day for comfort food as the Delaware Valley sees a chilly day with rain and cold wind chills. Below-average temperatures are set to continue, with morning temps lingering in the low to mid-40s, giving today's forecast the score of a 4 out of 10 from the FOX 29 Weather Authority Team.
fox29.com
Jimmy Carter to celebrate 98th birthday with family, baseball in Georgia hometown
PLAINS, Ga. - It's a special day for the oldest-living former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter. Carter is celebrating yet another milestone Saturday - his 98th birthday. The former president will celebrate his birthday with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his...
