Bensalem Township, PA

fox29.com

Jaywalking is no longer a crime in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Starting in January, it will no longer be illegal to jaywalk in California, after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill decriminalizing it. The new law, the Freedom to Walk Act, says you can cross the street anywhere outside an intersection, but only if it's safe to do so.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox29.com

Gas prices drop in New Jersey as nation at large sees increase

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey but rose substantially across the nation as a whole with increasing demand and tight supply amid fluctuating oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.44, down nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.22 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRAFFIC
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Raw, rainy, windy conditions persist overnight into Monday

PHILADELPHIA - After a washout Sunday, more raw, rainy and windy conditions will persist through Tuesday. Persistent showers, not heavy everywhere, will continue through the overnight into Monday, FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says. Dry air will try to work through, but the on-shore flow will push more showers in, on and off, throughout the day Monday, especially closer to the Jersey shore and into southern Delaware.
ENVIRONMENT
Gerald Malloy

