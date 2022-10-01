KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. Officers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a home on Monroe Avenue near East 44th Street in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshots wounds. First responders at the scene pronounced her dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

