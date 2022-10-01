ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

KMBC.com

Woman shot, killed near 44th and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Independence, MO
kttn.com

Driver and one year old girl injured when big rig overturns on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a woman and child from Kansas City sustained minor injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned four miles north of Cameron on Saturday morning, October 1st. Thirty-two-year-old Cassandra Hobbs and the one-year-old girl were taken by emergency medical services to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Hobbs drove the...
CAMERON, MO
KCTV 5

Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. Officers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a home on Monroe Avenue near East 44th Street in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshots wounds. First responders at the scene pronounced her dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Person killed in crash near Lecompton

One person was killed in a crash near Lecompton late Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. George Diepenbrock, a spokesperson for DGSO, said deputies were called around 10:10 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North 2050 Road near Lecompton, where a passerby had discovered the crash and called emergency personnel.
LECOMPTON, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate homicide Saturday on Gladstone Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Just before 8:30p.m., police said that officers were called to the area on a report of a stabbing. Authorities said arriving officers found one person suffering from apparent trauma. The victim died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lawrencekstimes.com

Person shot and killed by police in eastern Lawrence, KBI says

Police shot and killed a person in eastern Lawrence Sunday evening, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Lawrence Police Department were called to a home in the 1700 block of East 21st Street for a report of criminal damage, Lt. Myrone Grady said via email early Monday. That’s near East 21st Terrace and Harper Street in Lawrence.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City police investigating fatal stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday night. Police were called out to the 500 block of Gladstone around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. There, they found an individual suffering from a stabbing wound. A person of interest is in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police identify victim of Friday morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police officers identified a 30-year-old man as the victim of a shooting Friday morning. Police said 30-year-old Antwon Jones was the man found with gunshot wounds inside an apartment in the 2700 block of Benton. According to the police, officers responded at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Blue Springs man arrested, charged with killing his cousin

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs, Missouri, man has been arrested and charged with shooting his cousin while reportedly high on meth on Thursday. Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of his cousin, Gregory D. Ultican.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO

