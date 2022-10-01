Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Seventeen year old girl helps put tourniquet on Excelsior Springs Police Officer after shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Clay County Deputies spent hours at the scene talking to witnesses after an officer involved shooting Saturday night in Excelsior Springs. One of the witnesses, 17-year-old Ava Donegan, put a tourniquet on the Excelsior Springs Police Officer who had been shot in the shoulder and wrist.
One dead, two in hospital after car runs from police and crashes
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a vehicle sped away from police, crashed into a stopped vehicle and caught fire early Sunday morning.
KMBC.com
Woman shot, killed near 44th and Monroe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
kttn.com
Driver and one year old girl injured when big rig overturns on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a woman and child from Kansas City sustained minor injuries when a Kenworth truck overturned four miles north of Cameron on Saturday morning, October 1st. Thirty-two-year-old Cassandra Hobbs and the one-year-old girl were taken by emergency medical services to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Hobbs drove the...
KCTV 5
Woman shot and killed in Kansas City late Sunday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a woman in Kansas City late Sunday night. Officers responded at 11:15 p.m. to a home on Monroe Avenue near East 44th Street in reference to a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshots wounds. First responders at the scene pronounced her dead, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
Motorcyclist killed after striking Independence school bus
The Independence, Missouri Police Department is investigating a deadly crash Friday involving an Independence School District school bus and a motorcyclist.
KMBC.com
Sheriff's office says suspect who shot an Excelsior Springs officer has died, suspect identified
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the man suspected of shooting at two Excelsior Springs police officers Saturday night has died from his injuries. Investigators said the Excelsior Springs officers spotted a suspect they knew to have a warrant for assault on a law enforcement...
KMBC.com
Dump truck driver killed after hitting abandoned pickup on I-435 near Midland Drive in Shawnee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a dump truck was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on southbound Interstate 435 near Midland Drive. The wreck was reported at 2:49 p.m. Shawnee police said the commercial dump truck hit a pickup truck that had been abandoned on the shoulder of the highway and overturned. Authorities said the driver was ejected.
lawrencekstimes.com
Person killed in crash near Lecompton
One person was killed in a crash near Lecompton late Saturday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. George Diepenbrock, a spokesperson for DGSO, said deputies were called around 10:10 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North 2050 Road near Lecompton, where a passerby had discovered the crash and called emergency personnel.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate homicide Saturday on Gladstone Boulevard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Just before 8:30p.m., police said that officers were called to the area on a report of a stabbing. Authorities said arriving officers found one person suffering from apparent trauma. The victim died at the scene.
lawrencekstimes.com
Person shot and killed by police in eastern Lawrence, KBI says
Police shot and killed a person in eastern Lawrence Sunday evening, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, officers from the Lawrence Police Department were called to a home in the 1700 block of East 21st Street for a report of criminal damage, Lt. Myrone Grady said via email early Monday. That’s near East 21st Terrace and Harper Street in Lawrence.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police investigating fatal stabbing
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Saturday night. Police were called out to the 500 block of Gladstone around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night. There, they found an individual suffering from a stabbing wound. A person of interest is in...
Deadly stabbing kills 1 in KCMO
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing in the 500 block of Gladstone.
KMBC.com
Suspicious death investigation underway after fire in Jackson County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead after a fire Saturday in the 2000 block of North Blue Mills Road. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said in a tweet that the victim was found dead inside a home after fire crews put out the fire.
One killed in two-vehicle crash on I-435 near Midland Drive in Shawnee
The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on Interstate 435, just south of Midland Drive.
KCTV 5
Police identify victim of Friday morning shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Missouri Police officers identified a 30-year-old man as the victim of a shooting Friday morning. Police said 30-year-old Antwon Jones was the man found with gunshot wounds inside an apartment in the 2700 block of Benton. According to the police, officers responded at...
northwestmoinfo.com
Tractor-Trailer Accident in Daviess County Sends Driver, Small Child to Hospital
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO – A tractor-trailer accident early Saturday morning sent the driver and a small child to the hospital. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 32-year old Kansas City resident Cassandra Hobbs was southbound on I-35, 4 miles north Cameron when she traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on the passenger side.
KMBC.com
Blue Springs man arrested, charged with killing his cousin
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs, Missouri, man has been arrested and charged with shooting his cousin while reportedly high on meth on Thursday. Jeffrey A. Ultican, 64, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of his cousin, Gregory D. Ultican.
