KCRA.com
Family of victim in Stockton serial killings calls for justice
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of 43-year-old Salvador Debudey, Jr. is looking for answers after he was shot and killed in August in what Stockton police are calling astring of homicides believed to be interconnected. The Stockton native leaves behind a wife and a 14-year-old daughter. Stockton police said...
iheart.com
Homeless Man Arrested, Charged With Murder Of Carmichael Resident
A homeless man has been arrested for killing a 74-year-old Carmichael resident. At around 8:45 Wednesday night, Darin Chastain was seen screaming and throwing rocks at a random house on Kenneth Avenue. The homeowner, James C. Raleigh went outside to see what was happening. That's when Chastain, who was reportedly under the influence, assaulted the elderly man. When officers arrived, Raleigh collapsed and was given CPR, but later died at the hospital. Sacramento Supervisor Rich Desmond released a statement saying Raleigh was a close family friend for many generations and he's "heart-broken over the gruesome and senseless murder". He added that "this level of crime will never be acceptable in our community." Chastain is now facing homicide charges.
abc10.com
Series of 5 killings in Stockton keeps neighborhoods on edge
Stockton Police believe a series of five killings in recent months share patterns with each other. They continue to investigate.
abc10.com
Family remembers Cameron Park resident killed in Las Vegas shooting 5 years later
Kurt Von Tillow was killed in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in 2017. His wife and sister honor his memory.
abc10.com
New Overnight: Man killed in shooting in Sacramento
Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. Monday to Elder Creek Road and Stockton Boulevard. A man was killed in the shooting.
KCRA.com
Man killed in early morning Sacramento shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a shooting early Monday morning in Sacramento, according to police. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Elder Creek Road and Stockton Boulevard, police said. The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene by fire...
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say one victim - an unidentified man - was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene.
Man arrested for allegedly beating an elderly Carmichael man
CARMICHAEL — A man has been arrested for the death of an elderly man.Darin Chastain, who law enforcement says is homeless, was under the influence when he started screaming and allegedly throwing rocks at a home on Kenneth Avenue.Seventy-four-year-old James Raleigh came outside to see what was going on, and that's when, deputies say, Chastain beat Raleigh and ran away.Raleigh collapsed and died.Chastain is being held without bail on homicide charges and will appear in court on Friday.
Police arrest 16-year-old boy in Fairfield shooting that left man critically hurt
FAIRFIELD -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested for a shooting in Fairfield this week that left a man with critical injuries, police said Friday afternoon.Just after midnight Tuesday, a man was walking in the parking lot of his apartment complex in the 800 block of E. Tabor Ave, when two males walked by him, according to a Fairfield police social media post. All three exchanged words before one person pulled a gun and shot the victim. A follow-up post said detectives arrested the teen for the Tuesday early morning shooting on the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue. The 33-year-old victim, a Fairfield resident, emained hospitalized Friday afternoon with injuries that were life-threatening.The 16-year-old was booked into juvenile hall for attempted murder, police said.The investigation into the incident was ongoing and police said no further details will be released at this time.
KCRA.com
Family of Stockton serial killings victim hopeful investigation will lead to arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Visiting the Stockton neighborhood where his brother was shot and killed less than a week ago, Jerry Lopez remembers his big brother, Lorenzo. “He was there for me. He was watching out for me. I wish I could’ve watched out for him,” Lopez said.
Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday
A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
Man arrested after shooting at patrol car
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after shooting at a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Patrol Sergeant’s vehicle. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol sergeant had reported that suspected gunfire had hit the windshield of their patrol vehicle in the 400 block of S. Oro Avenue […]
KCRA.com
Arson arrest made after iconic Moore’s Riverboat Restaurant in Isleton destroyed by fire; second suspect sought
ISLETON, Calif. — One person was arrested and charged with arson after a popular Delta riverboat restaurant was destroyed this summer in Sacramento County, authorities said. Now investigators are searching for a second suspect. Wyatt Tripp was arrested and booked into jail in July, according to jail records. He...
Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
Chico man arrested for assault with deadly weapon on peace officers
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Yuba County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who fled from a traffic stop after chasing him throughout the city of Marysville, Saturday. According to officials, Michael Williams from Chico, was driving a stolen Ford F-150 and initially yielded for the stop but sped away, initiating a pursuit throughout the city.
1 hurt in West Sacramento road rage shooting; suspect still sought
WEST SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident in West Sacramento that led to a shooting Friday afternoon. The scene is near Terminal Street and Industrial Boulevard. West Sacramento police say one person was hurt in the shooting; that person is expected to survive. Exactly who was involved in the shooting has not been stated, but the scene is near the UPS Customer Center. Police are still trying to find the suspect. Residents should expect a police presence in the area for the time being.No other details about the shooting have been released.
KCRA.com
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
16-year-old injured after shooting, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police Officers are currently investigating a shooting involving a 16-year-old boy in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive in Sacramento on Sunday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, a 16-year-old boy had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local area hospital for further treatment. There is no further information […]
Family members of Stockton homicide victims speak out
STOCKTON — A series of homicides in Stockton that took place Jul. 8 and Sep. 27 are connected, authorities say.The announcement made Friday afternoon by Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that details of the killings fit the description of a serial killer. "Our investigators have reviewed countless hours of video, canvassed the area," said McFadden. In one image, the person of interest is covered head-to-toe in black. But who is this figure? Police aren't sure."We have no evidence to tell us if it's one person, two, or three. We have no video footage that's captured a crime or a handgun...
Family of missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe believe bones found in town of Pioneer may be hers
The Gabe family has been searching for months for the remains of their daughter Alexis. Now, there may be a break in the case.
