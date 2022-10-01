Read full article on original website
D.A.
2d ago
if the county has only received a small amount needed, the county officials need to reconnect with fema , contacts state representatives, or congress person. you can't wait until they come to you . there have been fires, floods ,tornadoes and hurricanes and staff is only human.
14news.com
Union Co. under burn ban order, officials say
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County is under a burn ban after officials say dry conditions are making it unsafe for fires. According to an executive order, dry and warm weather conditions have created a danger of wildfires in the county. All outdoor burning is prohibited. Union County Judge...
No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
14news.com
KYTC: US 60 closing for small truss removal
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say US 60 will be closing for a small truss removal Tuesday. According to a press release, the implosion of the small 161 ft. steel truss at the Spottsville Bridge has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 4. Officials say that...
Weekly COVID report shows numbers across Kentucky continue to trend in positive direction
The weekly COVID Community Level map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health based on Centers for Disease Control findings has continued the trend of indicating a vast improvement since the beginning of September. According to the Sept. 30 report, 58 Kentucky counties are in the green, meaning a...
clayconews.com
Apply Today to Serve Kentucky as a Trooper Beginning 2023 Increased Salary and Pension available
LONDON), KY – Seeking Kentuckians to serve and protect the commonwealth as a sworn Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper. Applications are currently being accepted for both new officers and the law enforcement accelerated (LEAP) program for cadet class 103. KSP offers one of the top five highest starting salaries...
Kentucky’s fall wildfire hazard season begins today, know outdoor burn restrictions and be ‘Firewise’
Kentuckians are urged to be alert as Fall wildfire hazard season begins on October 1, bringing outdoor burning restrictions to the state. “With regions of the Commonwealth recovering from flooding damage, it is especially important that all Kentuckians be vigilant with fire safety when outdoors,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Think of others so that we can all be safe.”
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY TO LEGALIZE MEDICAL MARIJUANA SOON? NEW SURVEYS SUGGESTS NO OPPOSITION
FRANKFORT, KY (Sept. 30, 2022) – "Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis", Governor Andy Beshear said today as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee. As a supporter of legalizing medical...
Overturned semi causes hours of work on busy highway
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Local first responding agencies say miraculously no one was hurt after a semi-truck overturned early Friday morning. The Masonville and Daviess County Fire Departments say they were called out at 5:28 a.m. to the crash on I-165. Reports show the accident happened around the 65 mile marker just south of […]
Kentucky gets $15M investment back after project falls through
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The State of Kentucky is getting its money back after an economic development project in Boyd and Greenup counties went bust. “Obviously, the best outcome of this would be that an aluminum mill had been built, but we’ve known for years now that that wasn’t going to happen. Today, we […]
wymt.com
20 pallets of mold cleaner donated to Eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Wet and Forget donated 20 pallets of their mold cleaner to communities in Eastern Kentucky that are still recovering from the historic flash flood. The product was dropped off Thursday morning at the Perry County Soil and Conservation District Office. Chairman of the Perry County Soil...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a possible stabbing. Dispatch says the call came in as a medic assist around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night. Rescue efforts are underway in Florida and North Carolina, but the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to grow. Authorities say at least 87 people...
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints in Post 1 district
The Kentucky State Police will conduct traffic safety checkpoints throughout the Post 1 district to check for compliance with motor vehicle laws, including driving under the influence statutes. Drivers that see a checkpoint are asked to have their license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily available. With minimal...
Coal company expands mining operations in western Kentucky
A coal company is building a new facility in western Kentucky. Riverview Coal LLC operates a massive underground coal mine in Union County. The new $35 million facility will be built in neighboring Henderson County, according to a media release from the Kentucky governor’s office. The project will create...
WKYT 27
Ky. native part of hurricane hunter team that flew into Ian
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Hurricane hunters” fly into the hurricanes to get crucial and important readings to let people know how strong the storms are. One of those hurricane hunters, Lt. Col Steven Burton, is from Lincoln County, Kentucky. He and his wife now both fly hurricane hunter...
14news.com
Henderson develops work force program for public housing residents
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Housing Authority of Henderson say they are providing work force development programs for low income households and public housing residents. Housing Authority of Henderson Executive Director, Bobbie Jarrett, says since 2009 she and her colleagues have worked to meet the professional needs of...
14news.com
KSP investigating fatal house fire in McLean County
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fire in Sacramento that state troopers say turned fatal on Saturday morning. KSP officials say the fire broke out in the 300 block of Garrett Street around 8:45 a.m. Officials say there was only one person in the house....
wymt.com
Army Corps of Engineers awards contract to replace spillway gates at Wolf Creek Dam
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A structure that keeps one of Southern Kentucky’s most notable landmarks in place is getting a facelift. On Thursday, officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced a contract worth more than $109 million to replace the spillway gates at Wolf Creek Dam. American...
Man who died in Sacramento fire identified
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal fire in the 300 block of Garrett Street, Sacramento.
