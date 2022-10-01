Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
OPEC+ cuts ahead of winter fan global inflation concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Concerns over tight oil supplies and soaring inflation have intensified after the OPEC+ group of nations announced its largest supply cut since 2020 ahead of European Union embargoes on Russian energy.
Solomon Islands PM says he won't jeopardise Pacific security
SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told his Australian counterpart on Thursday he would not do anything that undermined Pacific security and would not allow military bases in his country under a security deal with China, media reported.
With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations
LONDON — (AP) — After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. The tax-cutting economic plans of the country's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her feuding at home with financial markets, the opposition and chunks of her own Conservative Party. But abroad, European politicians and diplomats have noticed a marked softening of tone since Truss took over from Boris Johnson a month ago.
Bears fortify bets on Asian FX on resilient dollar, growth fears: Reuters Poll
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Analysts' positions on most emerging Asian currencies firmed deep in bear territory, a Reuters poll found, as a resilient dollar, a coerced yuan, a decisively hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, and global economic headwinds shroud the outlook.
Trump repeats false claim Obama mishandled ‘33 million pages’ of official papers
Donald Trump has falsely accused his predecessor Barack Obama of moving “33 million pages” of official documents to a “totally unsafe former furniture store” after demitting the Oval Office.The former president also railed against US federal agencies probing his handling of sensitive government records in a speech at the Hispanic Leadership Conference organised by the America First Policy Insititute in Miami, Florida on Wednesday.Using the event to attack his opponents, the former president claimed the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago estate is being used to “unjustly, illegally and unconstitutionally” target him as he called the federal investigation a “hoax”.“So...
Ukraine war – live: Russian forces retreat as Zelensky takes back more territory
Volodymyr Zelensky has said his Ukrainian forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of the partially Russian-occupied southern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed in illegal referendums.With Russian forces retreating from front lines in the south and east, the Ukrainian president said in a late Wednesday address that Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka to the northeast of Kherson city had been “liberated”.Elsewhere, a key city recently regained by Ukrainian forces is still littered with the bloated bodies of Russian soldiers.Lyman was an important logistics hub for Russia before its forces abandoned the city last Saturday, leaving their...
Cathay Pacific union warns of higher fares caused by fewer staff
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) faces unprecedented staffing and training shortages that will keep airfares high and impede Hong Kong's return to its role of global aviation hub, a pilots' union said on Thursday.
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - India is awaiting World Health Organization evidence of a link between an Indian cough syrup and the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia after the U.N. agency said the medicine may cause kidney damage, two Indian officials said on Thursday.
US believes elements within Ukraine's government authorized assassination near Moscow, sources say
The US intelligence community believes that the car bombing that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of prominent Russian political figure Alexander Dugin, was authorized by elements within the Ukrainian government, sources briefed on the intelligence told CNN.
Asian shares climb, oil extends gains after OPEC+ deal
SYDNEY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares rose on Thursday as the dollar wobbled ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data, and oil prices gained for a fourth day after deep production cuts pledged by OPEC+ members.
