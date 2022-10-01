Volodymyr Zelensky has said his Ukrainian forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of the partially Russian-occupied southern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed in illegal referendums.With Russian forces retreating from front lines in the south and east, the Ukrainian president said in a late Wednesday address that Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka to the northeast of Kherson city had been “liberated”.Elsewhere, a key city recently regained by Ukrainian forces is still littered with the bloated bodies of Russian soldiers.Lyman was an important logistics hub for Russia before its forces abandoned the city last Saturday, leaving their...

MILITARY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO