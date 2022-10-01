Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasDurham, NC
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream supporting individuals with Disabilities opening soon in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
Durham parents voice concerns over keeping students safeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
‘Destructive kid from the projects’ turned coach found dead in car off Durham highway
The 34-year-old man was found in a car just off Interstate 85 at Hillandale Road.
‘Crash with injuries’ shuts down West Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The intersection of Gate City Boulevard and South Eugene Street was closed following a crash in Greensboro late Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred sometime late Saturday night and the road closure extended into the early hours of Sunday morning. The intersection is nearby Downtown Greensboro […]
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Pedestrian Struck, Driver Charged in Franklin Street Collision
A collision between a driver and a pedestrian in Chapel Hill Thursday night ended with a trip to the hospital and minor charges being issued. The Chapel Hill Police Department confirmed to Chapelboro that police officers and members of the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to a call about a pedestrian being injured along East Franklin Street around 7:35 p.m. The collision, which happened between Couch Road and South Estes Drive, also drew Orange County EMS and UNC Police responders according to photos from the scene.
More than 370,000 people without power in North Carolina; Wake, Durham counties in the majority
From the Carolina coast to Central NC, Ian leaves thousands in the dark after heavy rains, strong winds bring down trees and power lines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
alamancenews.com
Hurricane Ian not the first to have an impact in Graham or Alamance County; old-timers remember Hurricane Hazel (1954)
As everyone “battens down the hatches” as the rain and wind from Hurricane, now Tropical Storm, Ian passes through Alamance County, it may be useful to remember that the area has known the impact of other previous hurricanes and storms. Here’s an account from the storm that usually...
Power crews restore most power in the Triangle; less than 4K without electricity statewide
Power crews are working diligently to get power restored to all customers.
cbs17
After 7 hours I-95 northbound just south of Benson reopens
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 95 near Benson for about 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, officials and the NCDOT said. The southbound lanes later reopened but the northbound lanes remained closed for seven hours at exit 77, which is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfmynews2.com
Hurricane Ian Impacts: Burlington rallies around couple that lost everything
A couple recently moved from the Triad to Ft. Myers, Florida. Hurricane Ian destroyed everything they own.
jocoreport.com
Tractor Trailer Crashes And Burns On Interstate 95
BENSON – A tractor trailer driver may have suffered a blowout of his right front tire as he headed northbound on Interstate 95 at the 78 mile marker near Benson around 6:00pm Sunday. The driver, who was hauling a load of green peppers, crashed in to the endcap of...
Silver Alert issued for 22-year-old man seen at North Hills in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for 22-year-old James Ali Witherspoon, Jr. Witherspoon is described as a Black male who stands 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red...
WRAL
Durham police respond to fatal shooting off Hillandale Road, I-85
The Durham Police Department said Sunday it is investigating a fatal shooting off the Hillandale Interstate 85 exit ramp in Durham. Reporter: Leslie MorenoPhotographer: John RectorWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
Tree hits Carrboro home as 100K+ in Triangle remain without power
CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Strong winds from Hurricane Ian brought down trees across the Triangle on Friday. A tree fell through the roof of a home on King St. in Carrboro late in the afternoon. Burnette Smith said her sister was in the home lying in bed while it happened.
thesevenlakesinsider.com
Cedar Grove: Lost to Sight, but Not Memory
The tombstone of Catharine Gilbert — b. August 1, 1844, d. March 12, 1903 — stands sentry in the center of the cemetery of Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in West End. The cedar tree under which it rests will certainly one day envelop within its bark the stone which leans against it, a living reminder of the steady relentlessness of change.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Ian damage: Down trees and power outages
A look at how Hurricane Ian is impacting the Triad. A tree fell on a townhome and a business plaza was without power for some time.
cbs17
1 displaced in Hillsborough house fire during Hurricane Ian, fire officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is displaced after a house fire in Hillsborough during Hurricane Ian Friday night, according to the Orange Rural Fire Department. It happened after Ian made landfall in South Carolina around 2 p.m. Friday, impacting North Carolina and triggering power outages from heavy winds.
WRAL
Johnston County man dies from carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving generator inside
The remnants of Hurricane Ian proved to be not just destructive, but deadly here in North Carolina. The Governor's office said Saturday at least four people died during Friday's storm.
Two NC men killed due to Ian
Two people died in North Carolina this weekend as a result of Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
newsoforange.com
Family finds earring at truck crash site; believe it was worn by missing Va. woman
In a Facebook video posted this afternoon by members of Alyssa Taylor’s family, a single earring is shown being pulled from a storm drain just feet from the site where a tractor trailer struck a bridge abutment Sept. 14 on I-85 in Hillsborough. Krista Taylor, Alyssa’s mother, and Shelly...
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
Comments / 0