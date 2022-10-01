ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tastea Adding Three New Locations in Los Angeles

By Joey Reams
What Now Los Angeles
What Now Los Angeles
 2 days ago

The fast-growing fresh smoothie and tea company Tastea is opening three new locations in Torrance , City of Industry , and Silver Lake .

The exact locations are unknown, but Founder Ted Vu tells What Now Los Angeles he expects to open the Torrance and City of Industry locations in November or December this year . The Silver Lake site is scheduled to open sometime next year , according to Vu. The company already has six locations in Los Angeles County, with a handful of locations in the surrounding counties as well as Sacramento and Arizona. The news comes on the heels of the company’s birthday, which is on October 1.

When the new eateries open, customers can expect various specialty teas, milk teas, and simple tea selections. Tastea also offers plenty of coffee, smoothie, and slushy freeze options. These can be customized with different add-ons, such as honey boba, peaches, and black jelly. For those who like to snack when they sip on a delicious drink, Tastea also offers a few small bites such as all-white meat popcorn chicken, hand-battered shrimp, and a buttload’a fries made with seasoned Idaho potatoes and the company’s famous Tastea dust.

“We continue to push the envelope with new drinks and flavors — constantly creating and searching for new ways to make people smile,” according to the company’s website. “But at the same time, we still serve the classics that so many of our customers love, from Thai Iced Tea to Green Milk to Taro Milk Tea and more. Of course, the center of the Tastea experience is our unique tea bar, where customers can hang out with friends and make some new ones, all while enjoying the most refreshing treat around. “

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37SX2c_0iHS6iwx00
Photo: Official


