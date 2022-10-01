More affordable housing to be built on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Kauai County Housing Agency is looking for a development partner to help build the first 38-single-family homes in the county’s Lima Ola affordable housing subdivision ‘Ele’ele.

Steve Franco, County of Kauai Housing Development Coordinator, said choosing the right partner can make a huge difference.

“It is important that the County of Kaua‘i, through a competitive process, select the right development partner to ensure that they are capable of designing and building single family homes at or below prices affordable to households earning 115% of the Kaua‘i Median Area Income,” said Franco.

Those interested need to register as a Public Purchase Vendor. For more information head to the county website.

“The Lima Ola Workforce Housing Development is a master planned community that will provide much needed affordable homeownership opportunities for Kaua‘i residents to thrive,” said Franco. “The 38 single family homes in Phase I of Lima Ola will be just the beginning of many more housing opportunities for Kaua‘i residents and help to alleviate the housing shortage on Kaua‘i.”

When the project is complete, Phase One will have 111 multi-family rental units and 38 single-family homes to be sold to Kauai residents who qualify.

In total the project will have four phases and is supposed to provide 530-620 single-family and multi-family affordable housing units.

“To become a participant of the County’s Homebuyer List you must be a Kauai resident and a first-time homebuyer,” said Franco.

Franco said in order to qualify you will also need to complete their homebuyer education classes.