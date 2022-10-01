Read full article on original website
‘Bling’ Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested After Mid-Sermon Scuffle With Women
A Brooklyn bishop known for his love of flashy jewelry was arrested Sunday after grabbing a woman he said he believed was a threat to his family during a service. Controversial church leader Lamor Whitehead—who was robbed at gunpoint of $400,000 worth of bling during a live-streamed service in July—was released around just two hours after being detained at the weekend. “They lock me up in front of my children, in front of my wife, in front of my church,” Whitehead told the New York Daily News. “They publicly embarrassed me and then they drop all the charges after two...
Coolio’s wayward ‘pimp’ son was facing yet another stretch in prison when his father suddenly died
LATE rapper Coolio's wayward son is still facing legal troubles and could potentially land another stint in prison, The U.S. Sun has learned. The iconic 90s rap star was found dead in a friend's Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday afternoon. He was 59. Coolio certainly stood by his ladies' man...
Macon nurse arrested after video of woman giving birth reportedly shared on Snapchat
The nurse, Rachel Elizabeth Fastow, of Macon, was released from the Bibb County jail Thursday evening after posting a $44,000 bond.
Employee shoots co-worker at Kandi Burruss’ steak restaurant
An employee at one of Kandi Burruss’ restaurants is on the run from police after allegedly shooting a coworker inside the eatery in metro Atlanta. According to Atlanta’s 11 Alive television station, an argument broke out at some point on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, between two employees at the Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant in the city of South Fulton, Georgia, near Atlanta. The verbal altercation quickly degenerated into a fight, after which the suspect reportedly fired his gun at the establishment owned by Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker.
Woman accused of killing 2 state troopers and pedestrian on I-95 out on bail
Jayana Webb, the woman accused of killing two state troopers, was out on bail Wednesday evening. Bail was set at $600,000 in August when a Philadelphia judge reinstated third-degree murder charges against Webb.
Police: Man followed woman into apartment, tried to rape her
NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say followed a woman into her apartment and tried to rape her. It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Lillian Wald Houses on the Lower East Side.Police said the suspect followed the 53-year-old victim into the building, then pushed his way inside her unit. He allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to sexually assault her before making off with her cellphone and $20 in cash.The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Lil’ Mendeecees Confronts Yandy Smith About His Mother Being Attacked at LHHNY Reunion
Lil Mendeecees wants Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace to squash their beef. Yandy Smith-Harris and Samantha Wallace’s beef is one of the most well-known storylines on “Love and Hip Hop New York.” As many LHHNY fans witnessed, Yandy clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas Erika DeShazo, and Samantha as he dealt with ongoing legal issues. And the drama continued even though he was locked away in prison. To sum it up, it was a co-parenting mess.
Woman wanted for slashing 30-year-old tourist in the face at Manhattan subway station
A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face by another woman while walking the steps of a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.
Moment 19-year-old shooter who 'livestreamed himself firing at multiple people across Memphis' is taken into custody after hours-long manhunt: Deranged gunman is snapped SMILING from back of police cruiser following arrest
A photo shows the moment that the 19-year-old Memphis, Tennessee gunman - believed to be responsible for killing two people and wounding two others - flashes an unnerving grin as he was taken into custody after leading police on an hours-long manhunt. Ezekiel Kelly, who live-streamed his bloody rampage through...
Caught on camera: 12-year-old football player targeted by angry mom after tackling son
The parent's out-of-bounds behavior was caught on camera, and now, the youth league involved in the fracas is throwing the penalty flag.
Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Confirms Slain Rapper Was Shot 11 TIMES As Convicted Killer's Sentencing Is Postponed
Nipsey Hussle's official autopsy report confirmed the slain rapper was shot 11 times on the day he was gunned down outside of his clothing store near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles. Hussle (real name: Ermias Asghedom) sustained wounds on his head and torso. His death was deemed a "homicide," RadarOnline.com can also confirm. As for the cause, it was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office listed his death as "rapid," signifying that he died not long after being fatally shot in March 2019....
XXXTENTACION Murder Suspect Wants Footage Of Kodak Black In Prison
There's yet to be a conviction in XXXTENTACION's murder case. It's been over four years since X's untimely death and the four suspects denied that they are guilty of the accused crimes. Dedrick Williams, who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of rapper XXXTentacion, makes his first appearance...
A 16-year-old admitted ending a beef with a murder in a Walmart, Miami-Dade cops say
A 16-year-old from Perrine has been arrested on a murder charge after, police say, he shot a former friend Wednesday afternoon inside a South Miami-Dade Walmart.
Murder-For-Hire Trial Reveals ‘Sweetie Pies’ Star Andre Montgomery Feared His Uncle Days Before His Death
The notorious St. Louis murder-for-hire trial of James “Tim” Norman is in session at the Eagleton Federal Courthouse. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, prosecutors made opening statements on Tuesday describing Norman as a reality TV personality “desperate” for money. He stands accused of conspiring to have his nephew killed and attempting to collect his life insurance money.
Chaka Zulu: Footage Of Fatal Shooting Involving Ludacris' Manager Surfaces
Atlanta, GA – Ludacris’ longtime manager, Chaka Zulu, has been charged with murder over the fatal shooting of a man outside his Atlanta restaurant in June, and new footage sheds light on what transpired that fateful night. On Thursday (September 22), TMZ published surveillance footage from outside Zulu’s...
The man who slapped Rudy Giuliani on the back at a Staten Island ShopRite to have assault charge dropped on condition of good behavior
The man who slapped Rudy Giuliani on the back at a ShopRite is getting his charges dropped. Daniel Gill will not be penalized if he stays out of legal trouble for six months. Gill was seen on video touching Giuliani on the back with an open hand at a Staten Island ShopRite.
Rapper Young A Stunnin Dies in Shooting
Montreal-based rapper Young A Stunnin was shot and killed Tuesday night in a shooting in Montreal that left two others injured. The "New Day" rapper, whose real name is Jean-Philippe Adam, was 21. At this time, a suspect has not been identified in the musician's murder and a motive remains unclear.
