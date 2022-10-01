Read full article on original website
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
Hispanic float quinceañeras gather ahead of first-ever participation in Texas Rose Festival Parade
On Sunday afternoon, over 60 young girls and their parents filled the Rose Garden Center to unite together before participating in the first-ever Hispanic float, Viva La Rosa, at the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade. The girls, referred to as ‘quinceañeras,’ will be participating in the festival parade this year...
Last Chance VIP Ticket Giveaway for Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, TX
On Saturday Oct. 8th, our inaugural Rose City Music Festival, presented by Peter's Autosports, is taking over downtown Tyler, TX. Now, you already know about the great live music from Koe Wetzel, Nelly, Fritz Hager III and more. With VIP tickets sold out we wanted to give you one last...
Chuy’s to open first Longview location
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
Retreat to the Rolling Hills of This East Texas Ranch
Just south of Athens, off Highway 175, Larue, Texas boasts a lifestyle all its own. This scenic East Texas town moves at a pace that encourages relaxation and insists on enjoyment. From the unrivaled views to the rolling hills, this neck of the woods is a breath of fresh air. Here, you’ll find that wide open spaces make for a welcome retreat.
inforney.com
Film by East Texas native premieres at Studio Movie Grill in Tyler
A Studio Movie Grill theater was packed to a sold-out crowd on Sunday for the red carpet premiere of Parole Money 2, a film written, produced, directed, and starring East Texas native Michael Baker Sr. The movie revolves around a single hard working father trying to purchase a home for...
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
inforney.com
Bullard Chamber seeks talent to showcase at Red, White and Blue Festival
The Bullard Area Chamber of Commerce is calling for local talent to submit information to perform at the Red, White and Blue Festival in November. In the search for talent, festival Coordinator Lauren Kindle said there are no parameters. Singers, dance teams and other performers are welcome. “We have so...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview animal adoption center offers paintings by dogs
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland. The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. Updated: 11 hours ago.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Home cooked meals, the Caribbean way
East Texas has no shortage of culture, and we love a home cooked meal. In Tyler, there’s a restaurant bringing that “home cooked meal by mom” feeling, with some cuisine you may not get around here very often. Caribbean Kitchen opened its doors in 2020 by Jennifer...
inforney.com
Voting opens in 40 Under Forty awards; top 3 nominees announced
Voting is officially underway for ETX View's second-annual 40 Under Forty awards program. Voting opened Monday and will continue through Oct. 18. The 40 Under Forty awards recognize young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40. Voters may cast a...
ketk.com
130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) Board of Directors approved an agreement with Merit Fabricators LLC. on Thursday. Merit Fabricators is poised to make a $22 million investment in the Longview Business Park by constructing a. 130,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, which will create 25 new full-time...
inforney.com
LIST: Pumpkin patches open across East Texas
Temperatures are beginning to cool down outside and the calendar officially says it's fall. That means it's time for seasonal traditions, such as visiting local pumpkin patches. Patches across East Texas have opened with others set to open this weekend:. Blueberry Ridge Farm. Pick out your pumpkin or enjoy a...
inforney.com
Pets in the Park fundraiser brings four-legged friends to Tyler park
The annual Pets in the Park fundraiser Saturday at Tyler’s Bergfeld Park catered to four-legged best friends with games, vendors and pet activities. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People, a shelter in Tyler that has been open for several decades, held the event. “Pets in the Park is...
KLTV
Longview nominated by Texas Downtown Association for President’s Award
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Arts!Longview has been selected as one of three finalists for the 2022 President’s Awards Program for Best Downtown Partner. The award is sponsored by the Texas Downtown Association to recognize outstanding projects and people in cities across the state. Main Street Coordinator for Downtown Longview Nick Mayfield says they have been working closely with Executive Director of Arts!Longview Christina Cavazos on many projects, including murals and banners, since Longview received a Cultural District designation.
Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas
Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
Here’s when to sign up for Toys for Tots in Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s almost time for the season of giving, and Smith County residents will be able to sign-up for Toys for Tots this month. Families will need to bring their child’s birth certificate to organizers and have proof of residency in Smith County. East Texans can sign up at the Tyler Armed […]
The Most Expensive Ranch Currently For Sale in Gilmer, Texas Looks Relaxing
Most people think of Gilmer, Texas as a small town with charm in East Texas. Not exactly gigantic with the last population check coming in 2020 with just shy of 5,000 people but it’s a great place to live. Especially if you are looking to purchase what is currently the most expensive ranch or property for sale in Gilmer. As I was looking at photos online, this place is just perfect if you’re looking for a beautiful piece of land to call home so you can relax and enjoy the gorgeous Texas scenery.
Longview Regional Medical Center 7th annual NICU reunion event
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Regional Medical Center celebrated their 7th annual NICU reunion event Saturday afternoon. The medical center took time Saturday afternoon to honor the families and celebrate patients treated in the NICU. This the the first time the event has been celebrated after a two year halt due to the COVID […]
10-acres on fire in Henderson County, 1 structure burned
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are battling an 10-acre grass fire in Henderson County on Sunday. First responders said the blaze is on CR 4613 and it moved into CR 4616. One structure was burned and another structure was scorched in the fire, said the Henderson County Fire Department. Nine fire departments are helping […]
thedrumbeat.com
Apache Rec Center replaces OHPE
The Ornelas Health and Physical Education Center is no longer open for public use. Once a facility for all TJC student workouts, the building has become a practice space for the Apache Belles and Band. Instead, students are encouraged to take their workouts to the new Apache Recreation Center, a few blocks from the main campus.
