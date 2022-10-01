Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie
Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
Slate
The Comic That Shows Why Marvel Movies Can’t Get the Fantastic Four Right
The comics artist Alex Ross, probably best-known for his painted work in books like Marvel’s Marvels and DC’s Kingdom Come (with writers Kurt Busiek and Mark Waid, respectively), published his very first stand-alone graphic novel this month, a short volume called Fantastic Four: Full Circle. It is, more or less, exactly what you’d want from a Fantastic Four comic: 64 pages of brightly-colored sci-fi fun starring reliable stock characters and featuring a journey into FF creator Jack Kirby’s gorgeous chaos dimension, the Negative Zone, where entropy has defeated pretty much everything and an omnipotent creature called Annihilus is forever trying to trick our heroes into helping him open a door to their own, non-negative dimension. It reminded me a lot of another realm ruled by an omnipotent despot, namely Marvel Entertainment, which has officially announced that it will try for a fourth time to make a decent Fantastic Four movie.
The best Marvel '80s characters left to adapt to the MCU
The decade of the X-Men still saw the creation of some old-school Marvel superheroes who'd make great additions to the MCU
If You Love Jaw-Dropping Twists And Turns, Read These Gripping Books
Shocking plot twists, secrets, betrayals, and murders — what more could you need in a jaw-dropping read?
wegotthiscovered.com
A jaw-droppingly bad comic book movie with misguided ambitions is reanimated on streaming
As unfortunate as it is to say, mediocre and underwhelming comic book adaptations are everywhere you look these days, but not many of them can justifiably be described as unyieldingly awful. No matter how much you disapprove of Wonder Woman 1984, Thor: Love and Thunder, or any other polarizing superhero spectacular, I, Frankenstein exists on an entirely different level.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every obscure Marvel Comics character introduced in ‘She-Hulk’
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law marks the first time that Bruce Banner’s similarly gamma-irradiated cousin has been brought to live-action, but that’s just the start of it, as the superhero sitcom has managed to bring a ton of other — much more obscure — characters from Marvel comic book lore to the screen with her.
Netflix's "Dahmer" Is Receiving Criticism Again, This Time From The Journalist Who Broke The Jeffrey Dahmer Story In Real Life
Netflix's new show about Jeffrey Dahmer has received criticism from people, and now the journalist who first reported on the murders in 1991 is sharing what the show got wrong.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel rumored to be ditching several Disney Plus projects in favor of Special Presentations
This week brings the premiere of Werewolf by Night on Disney Plus, which marks the first-ever Marvel Studios Special Presentation, a new experiment that could (and most likely will) be established as a cornerstone of the cinematic universe’s streaming strategy. James Gunn’s The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special...
Apple’s Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Series Casts Anders Holm (EXCLUSIVE)
Anders Holm has joined the cast of the live-action Godzilla and the Titans series at Apple in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. Holm is the latest addition to the the series, joining previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Mari Yamamoto. Character details are being kept under wraps. The show hails from Legendary Television and is a part of the company’s growing Monsterverse franchise. Per the official description of the series, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the...
‘Ready Or Not’ & ‘Scream 6’ Star Samara Weaving Attached To Lead Action-Horror Pic ‘Azrael’ From ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong 2’ & ‘You’re Next’ Scribe
EXCLUSIVE: Ready Or Not and Scream 6 actress Samara Weaving is attached to star in action-horror movie Azrael, which is being eyed by producers as a franchise. Evan Katz (Haunting Of Bly Manor) is aboard to direct the original script by You’re Next scribe Simon Barrett who has the Godzilla Vs Kong sequel coming in 2024. Principal photography is slated to begin October 10 in Estonia. Story details are being kept under wraps on this one, but we know that Joker financier Jason Cloth and his C2 Motion Picture Group partner Dave Caplan (The End We Start From) recently won the rights in a competitive...
Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad to Produce Joshua Bennett’s ‘The Book of Mycah’ for Warner Bros. TV (EXCLUSIVE)
As part of their overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, Lena Waithe’s company Hillman Grad Productions will adapt “The Book of Mycah,” a novella written by Joshua Bennett. “The Book of Mycah” takes place in an alternate history America where Malcolm X came back from the dead in 1965. The television project is based on Bennett’s novella of the same name, which leads his most recent collection, “The Study of Human Life.” The book was published on Sept. 20 by Penguin Random House. Waithe and Hillman Grad CEO Rishi Rajani will serve as executive producers on the TV adaptation,...
Kingsport Times-News
New on DVD: Animated animals star in 'DC League of Super-Pets'
An animated DC Comics film in which the superhero’s pets take center stage tops the DVD releases for the week of Oct. 4. “DC League of Super-Pets”: What if Superman had a dog? And that dog had to save Superman from a Lex Luthor-loyal guinea pig with a motley crew of rescue animals? That’s the premise of this family-friendly adventure featuring the voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, John Krasinski and more.
Carl Samrock Dies: Former Warners Publicity & Home Video Exec, New York Times Photographer Was 81
Carl Samrock, a former VP National Publicity for Warner Bros Pictures and home video executive who also was a photojournalist for The New York Times, died October 1 of pancreatic cancer. He was 81. His wife of 44 years, Carol Andelman Samrock, confirmed the news. Samrock joined Warners in 1982 as West Coast Publicity Director and eventually built and managed a 16-member staff responsible for publicity duties on some 30 films in production or release annually. He rose to VP National Publicity at Warner Bros. Pictures in Burbank for most of the studio’s years under Chairmen Bob Daly and Terry Semel. RELATED:...
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Reviews Andor: "This Is the First Show I Feel Like Expands the Star Wars Universe"
Kevin Smith has had nice things to say about Disney+'s Star Wars-branded shows up to now, but Andor, he says, helps expand the Star Wars universe in a meaningful way for the first time. The show, which centers on Rogue One's Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), premiered last month on the streaming platform, and takes place shortly before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. That puts it smack-dab between the prequels and 1977's Star Wars. That's one of the periods that has been the least explored by Disney in the years since they wiped out the original expanded Star Wars canon established by comics, books, and video games.
Collider
'Avengers: Secret Wars’ Taps ’Loki’s Michael Waldron to Pen Screenplay for Marvel Studios
Marvel’s newest team-up property has found its scribe. Deadline is reporting that Avengers: Secret Wars has pulled from its pool of existing writers to find its scribe, with Loki writer Michael Waldron set to pen the upcoming film. The news comes on the heels of Jeff Loveness boarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as writer, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton returning to the Marvel fold to direct the next Avengers film, which Secret Wars will be a follow-up to, presumably. Plot details for both Avengers films are being kept under wraps, and Marvel Studios declined to comment to Deadline.
Netflix Canceled New Comic Book Series After Filming Already Wrapped And Star Andy Mientus Opened Up About The 'Heartbreak’
Andy Mientus opened up about the "heartbreak" he feels after his Netflix comic book series got canceled after it wrapped filming.
ComicBook
The Crow Reboot Reportedly Wraps Production
Production on the long-in-development reboot of The Crow has wrapped, meaning that barring a Batgirl-style calamity, the movie is finally going to be a reality. According to The Prague Reporter, the 10-week-long production on The Crow reboot starring It's Bill Skarsgård has wrapped production in Prague. The twist? According to paperwork filed with the Czech Republic, the production was registered as a six-episode TV series, rather than the feature film suggested in previous reports. If true, this would be the secondTV adaptation of James O'Barr's beloved comic book, following The Crow: Stairway to Heaven, which ran in 1998 and 1999. There were also four movies released between 1994 and 2005.
Collider
Marvel’s 'Armor Wars' Will Now Be a Feature Film and Not a Disney+ Series
In an unexpected turn of events, the Disney+ series Armor Wars is being reworked by Marvel Studios to become a movie. As The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reveals, the change came mid-development, after Marvel Studios realized the film format was better suited to tell the ambitious story. In Marvel Comics, the...
