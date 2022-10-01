ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcgregor, TX

Texas shooting victims’ family reveal heartwrenching details after mom & daughter, 20, were among 5 killed in cold blood

By Christopher Eberhart
 2 days ago

TWO "beautiful souls" who gave everything they had to their church, community, and family were innocent bystanders when they died in a "senseless shooting" on Thursday, their heartbroken family says.

The night before, Lori Aviles and her daughter, Natalie, celebrated a family birthday with music, dancing, games, and stories, Lori's sister-in-law Renee Flores told The U.S. Sun.

Lorena Aviles, 47, and her daughter Natalie, 20, died in a shooting that killed five people on Thursday Credit: Renee Flores
Natalie was studying to be a doctor, her aunt says Credit: Renee Flores
Law enforcement officers responded to the scene and found five bodies Credit: AP:Associated Press
Renee Flores (left) spoke to The U.S. Sun about her heartbreak over the loss of her sister-in-law and niece Credit: Renee Flores

Lori and Natalie were two of five people who lost their lives after Nicolas Hernandez-Jaimes allegedly opened fire in McGregor, Texas, at around 8am on Thursday, the Texas Rangers said.

The other victims were Monica Delgado, 38, Miguel Avila, 15, and Natalie Avila, 14.

They didn't know Lori or Natalie.

"The world needs to know that this guy took away two beautiful souls," Flores said during an emotional interview.

"They were two beautiful people taken away too soon. They loved God, and they were so strong."

Even after Lori lost her husband, Mike Aviles, two years ago to cancer, the mom and daughter's faith never wavered, and they continued to give without ever expecting or wanting anything back, Flores said.

During a vigil service last night, Flores said that people spoke about all the good deeds the mom-daughter combo did for everyone.

"At the vigil service, someone said they needed groceries, and Lori took them to get food. Another person said they needed a mattress, and Lori and my brother (Lori's husband Mike) got them a mattress.

"Everyone knows they could go to Lori with anything."

Natalie "had a bright future" and was following in her mom's footsteps, her aunt says.

The 20-year-old and back-to-back "Miss McGregor" pageant winner was studying to be a doctor.

She went on a mission trip to Costa Rica and was determined to use her medical background to help everyone she could, Flores said.

"Natalie was known for her banana bread, and she used it as a fundraiser to raise money to give to a family who lost their sole (financial) provider.

"Natalie had such big dreams."

Their family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

'THEY'RE NOT RICH ... JUST WANTED TO GIVE'

Lori, who Flores said was more like a sister than a sister-in-law, went back to school to get a better job so she could support her children after her husband died.

She also served as an associate pastor at their church.

"Everything goes back to giving, and they're not rich," Flores said.

"They just always wanted to give.

"When my brother was fighting cancer, we leaned on the American Cancer Association because they didn't have health insurance.

"After my brother passed, that motivated Natalie to become a board member for the cancer association.

"They raised money to give back to the American Cancer Association so the organization can help another family."

FUN FAMILY NIGHT BEFORE TRAGEDY

Gunshots broke the calmness in the city of McGregor when they rang out at around 8am, according to police.

The night before seemed like perfection.

It was Flores' mom's birthday, and Flores joked that she doesn't always remember everything as she's getting older, so they had a good time joking with her about how she forgot to go to church.

"We're a super close family," Flores said.

"There were like 30 of us playing Mexican music, and the kids were playing games. If your family doesn't do a birthday party like that, you're missing out."

During the night, Flores said they were talking about everything and nothing, like work and how their days were going. They made their jokes and laughed while the kids played music.

Flores said they have musical talents like her brother and anytime they pick up an instrument "they play beautifully."

'SHOULDN'T HAVE HAPPENED'

The next morning, tragedy struck when Lori and Natalie were among the five people shot.

"I wish they just had minor injuries," Flores said.

"My family is big and fun and together and a family of faith."

Flores added: "We will laugh, mourn and heal together.

"It's hard to understand why these things happen. It was an act of violence that shouldn't have happened.

"They're going to be greatly missed."

ARREST AND CHARGES

The suspect, Hernandez-Jaimes, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to inmate records.

"Other charges are pending. The investigation is still active," Texas Rangers said in an email.

The U.S. Sun requested records and filed public information requests about the incident.

Officials said that Hernandez-Jaimes hasn't been indicted yet.

Terri Miller
2d ago

Yeah, everyone needs to carry a gun. Guns have more rights than women. Just saying. Not arguing with fools.

Kimberly rice
22h ago

So heartbreaking 💔 My heartfelt prayers for their family and friends

