ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 23-30, 2022

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVA8b_0iHS3cTY00

Sept 23-Sept. 30, 2022

From Hurricane Ian barreling through the Caribbean and slamming into the coast of Florida, to the continuing tragedy of the war in Ukraine, to a devastating drought in Somalia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Jimmy Carter celebrating 98 with family, friends, baseball

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy Carter, already the longest-living U.S. president in history, turned 98 on Saturday, celebrating with family and friends in Plains, the tiny Georgia town where he and his wife, 95-year-old Rosalynn, were born in the years between World War I and the Great Depression. His latest milestone came as The Carter Center, which the 39th president and the former first lady established after their one White House term, marked 40 years of promoting democracy and conflict resolution, monitoring elections, and advancing public health in the developing world. Jason Carter, the former president’s grandson now leading the Carter Center board, described his grandfather, an outspoken Christian, as content with his life and legacy. “He is looking at his 98th birthday with faith in God’s plan for him,” the younger Carter, 47, said, “and that’s just a beautiful blessing for all of us to know, personally, that he is at peace and happy with where he has been and where he’s going.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

U.S. captives 'prayed for death' on brutal ride from Ukraine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Even after three months of captivity that included execution threats, physical torture, solitary confinement and food deprivation, it was the ride to freedom that nearly broke Alex Drueke, a U.S. military veteran released last week with nine other prisoners who went to help Ukraine fight off Russian invaders. His hands were bound. His head was covered by a plastic bag, and the packing tape holding it in place was secured so tightly it it caused welts on his forehead. Drueke said he and fellow American prisoner Andy Huynh reached their limit in this state during the transit, which occurred in a series of vehicles from eastern Ukraine to an airport in Russia that was surrounded by armed guards. “For all we went through and all the times we thought we might die, we accepted that we might die, we were ready to die when it came, that ride was the only time that each of us independently prayed for death just to get it over with,” Drueke told The Associated Press in an interview Friday. “The mental and emotional torture of those last 24 hours in captivity, that was the worst,” he said.
MILITARY
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump pleads for political donations from Mar-A-Lago as Florida in ruins

A court filing by Donald Trump’s legal team has revealed that the former president hoarded some 200,000 pages of federal documents upon leaving office, spread between the 11,000 documents already mentioned following the search of Mar-a-Lago.In the filing, which contains Mr Trump’s objections to an accelerated review schedule laid out by special master US District Judge Raymond Dearie, his lawyers argue that an early October deadline for scanning and reviewing the documents is unrealistic because they cannot be processed quickly enough.The former president’s team also claims that Judge Dearie is overstepping his authority by asking them to confirm the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden has sent a vessel capable of “advanced diving missions” to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines had leaked natural gas for days, the Swedish navy said Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies, who noted that Russia has been blackmailing Europe with reduced gas supplies for months. Last week, undersea blasts involving several hundred pounds of explosives damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines off southern Sweden and Denmark and led to huge methane leaks in international waters in the Baltic Sea. Capt. Jimmie Adamsson, a spokesman for the Swedish navy, told The Associated Press that a submarine rescue ship had been sent to the site of the leaks off Sweden and was supporting the Swedish coast guard, which is in charge of the work.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Promoter of paid Trump speeches reportedly facing bankruptcy

The company that signed a multi-million-dollar deal to promote paid appearances by former president Donald Trump is reportedly struggling to keep the lights on and continue to pay vendors, employees and investors. According to The Washington Post, the American Freedom Tour has now called off events previously scheduled in several...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Mitko, Russian Arctic expert, dies at 81 under house arrest

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Valery Mitko, a renowned Russian polar scientist, has died while under house arrest on charges of treason. He was 81. Mitko died Monday in St. Petersburg of an unspecified illness, according to the Pervyi Otdel human rights group that defended him. It said that Mitko was discharged from a hospital just a few days ago and was unable to walk.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

LONDON (AP) — There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. “shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe. Friday seemed one of those watershed moments as Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to illegally annex a large swath of eastern and southern Ukraine, like it did with Crimea in 2014. Coming seven months into the conflict and with near daily nuclear threats by backs-to-the wall Kremlin leaders, Putin chilllingly vowed to protect the newly annexed regions by “all available means.” Almost immediately, Ukraine’s president countered by applying to join the NATO military alliance, setting Russia up to face off against the West.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visual Journalism#Blog#Gallery#Somalia#Ap
The Associated Press

Report: Mexico continued to use spyware against activists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government or army has allegedly continued to use spyware designed to hack into the cellphones of activists, despite a pledge by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to end such practices. Press freedom groups said Monday they found evidence of recent attempts to use that the Israeli spyware program Pegasus against activists investigating human rights abuses by the Mexican army. According to a report by the press freedom group Article 19, The Network for the Defense of Digital Rights and Mexican media organizations, the targets included Raymundo Ramos. Ramos has worked for years documenting military and police abuses in the drug cartel-dominated border city of Nuevo Laredo. Ramos’ cellphone was apparently infected with Pesgasus spyware in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Enviva Releases White Paper on the Evolution of Modern Bioenergy in Heavy Industry Verticals

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Today, Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA), the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced wood biomass, published a white paper that discusses unlocking the future of biomass beyond fossil fuels into other industrial applications, including steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), among others. While Enviva’s sustainably sourced biomass is predominately used today to decarbonize power and heat generation, modern biomass will increasingly be used to reduce emissions in these hard-to-abate sectors that are responsible for nearly one-third of global CO2 emissions as governments, companies, and industry endeavor to mitigate their climate change impacts through net-zero emissions goals. All sectors ‒ including energy, construction, transportation, aviation, and food systems ‒ are looking to rapidly decarbonize, and sustainably sourced biomass is the only technologically advanced, scalable, and market-ready product poised to substantially mitigate climate change and decarbonize supply chains at large. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005789/en/ Enviva’s Cottondale, FL plant and cover image for Enviva’s “Biomass: Unlocking a Future Beyond Fossil Fuel” white paper. (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Associated Press

DentalMonitoring Expands into Japan

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- New office in Tokyo; bringing smarter dentistry solutions to Japan. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005816/en/ DentalMonitoring, the leading global provider of smart dentistry solutions, is setting foot in Japan to serve the Asian market with its AI-powered remote monitoring solution and latest clinical data analysis platform DM Insights.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheWrap

Fallon Mocks Updated Total of Documents Found at Mar-a-Lago: ‘He’s Like the Grandpa Who Prints Every Email’ (Video)

Jimmy Fallon had a few new comparisons for Donald Trump on Thursday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” after it was revealed this week that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago resulted in the seizure of nearly 200,000 government documents. The late night host joked that the twice-impeached former president is either a hoarder, or just a grandpa.
POTUS
The Associated Press

US judge dismisses Mexico lawsuit against gun manufacturers

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S. federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against U.S. gun manufacturers arguing their commercial practices has led to bloodshed in Mexico. Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston ruled Mexico’s claims did not overcome the broad protection provided to gun manufacturers by the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act passed in 2005. The law shields gun manufacturers from damages “resulting from the criminal or unlawful misuse” of a firearm. “While the court has considerable sympathy for the people of Mexico, and none whatsoever for those who traffic guns to Mexican criminal organizations, it is duty-bound to follow the law,” Saylor wrote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Mitchell Paige: The MoH Recipient Who Took On 2,700 Japanese Soldiers on Guadalcanal

World War II produced a number of heroes, particularly within the US military. A total of 473 service members were presented with the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest decoration for acts of valor and selflessness in combat. US Marine Mitchell Paige was one of the individuals to receive the award, and upon his death in 2003 was the last surviving recipient from the Guadalcanal Campaign.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Trump at center of Oath Keepers novel defense in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The defense team in the Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center. Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, founder of the extremist group, are poised to argue that jurors cannot find him guilty of seditious conspiracy because all the actions he took before the siege on Jan. 6, 2021, were in preparation for orders he anticipated from the then-president — orders that never came.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Separatists in Iran kill up to 19, including Guard commander

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state-linked media reported late Friday that up to 19 people, including a commander in the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, were killed in an attack by armed separatists on a police base in the eastern city of Zahedan. It was not immediately clear if the attack, which unfolded earlier in the day as crowds had gathered at a nearby mosque for Friday prayers, was related to the nationwide antigovernment protests gripping Iran. The reports did not identify the separatist group. In a separate development, Iran said it has arrested nine foreigners linked to the protests, which authorities have blamed on hostile foreign entities, without providing evidence. State TV said armed separatists concealed themselves among worshippers and attacked a police base near the mosque in Zahedan. The state-run IRNA news agency cited witnesses as saying that 19 people were killed and 15 wounded, but there was no official confirmation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood’s elite, dies at 106

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood’s biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy