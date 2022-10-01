AP Week in Pictures: Global | Sept. 23-30, 2022

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Today, Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA), the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced wood biomass, published a white paper that discusses unlocking the future of biomass beyond fossil fuels into other industrial applications, including steel, cement, lime, chemicals, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), among others. While Enviva’s sustainably sourced biomass is predominately used today to decarbonize power and heat generation, modern biomass will increasingly be used to reduce emissions in these hard-to-abate sectors that are responsible for nearly one-third of global CO2 emissions as governments, companies, and industry endeavor to mitigate their climate change impacts through net-zero emissions goals. All sectors ‒ including energy, construction, transportation, aviation, and food systems ‒ are looking to rapidly decarbonize, and sustainably sourced biomass is the only technologically advanced, scalable, and market-ready product poised to substantially mitigate climate change and decarbonize supply chains at large. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005789/en/ Enviva’s Cottondale, FL plant and cover image for Enviva’s “Biomass: Unlocking a Future Beyond Fossil Fuel” white paper. (Photo: Business Wire)
