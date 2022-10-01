This is an opinion editorial by Leon Wankum, one of the first financial economics students to write a thesis about Bitcoin in 2015. The following article is part of a series of articles in which I aim to explain some of the benefits of using bitcoin as a “tool.” The possibilities are endless. I selected three areas where bitcoin has helped me. Bitcoin helped me take my entrepreneurial endeavors to the next level by allowing me to easily and efficiently manage my money and build savings. This allowed me to build self-confidence and look to the future with more optimism. I've developed a lower time preference, meaning I value the future, which leads me to act more mindfully in the present. All of this has had a positive impact on my mental health.

