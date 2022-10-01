ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Every Real Estate Investor Should Own Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Leon Wankum, one of the first financial economics students to write a thesis about Bitcoin in 2015. The following article is part of a series of articles in which I aim to explain some of the benefits of using bitcoin as a “tool.” The possibilities are endless. I selected three areas where bitcoin has helped me. Bitcoin helped me take my entrepreneurial endeavors to the next level by allowing me to easily and efficiently manage my money and build savings. This allowed me to build self-confidence and look to the future with more optimism. I've developed a lower time preference, meaning I value the future, which leads me to act more mindfully in the present. All of this has had a positive impact on my mental health.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

The American Bitcoin Revival Takes Root In Nashville

This is an opinion editorial by Evan Price, a software engineer of 15 years and advocate for privacy rights. Americans love a good revival. A revival is religious fervor that spreads across the land, often leaving new churches and social movements in its wake. Revivals start with a deep and pervasive sense of dissatisfaction with the status quo. Then a few luminaries step up and begin preaching a new and better way to believe and to organize. These early folks preach to the masses and recruit a following. They take their message on the road and evangelize to as many people as they can reach.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kiplinger

The White House Touts A Digital Dollar: What Does That Mean?

Disruption. It's coming for the U.S. dollar in the form of digital currency. Last week the Biden administration detailed a broad plan for adopting a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the coming years. The Departments of Energy, Commerce, the Treasury, and other agencies weighed in on how to manage and regulate a CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Five Advantages Of Using Bitcoin To Pay Rent

Jenna Hall is a content marketing coordinator at Redfin. Redfin does not provide legal, tax, or financial advice. This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional advice from a licensed attorney, tax professional or financial advisor. Over the past few years, an increasing number...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
bitcoinmagazine.com

Lessons To Consider When Building A Decentralized Future

This is an opinion editorial by Buck O Perley, a software engineer at Unchained Capital helping build bitcoin-native financial services. This is part one of a two part article set that describes crypto-governance and the dangers of faction. Preface. I originally wrote this post in late 2017, after the “Big...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Crypto SWOT: Bitcoin could be due for a bit of a victory this quarter, says Bloomberg

Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Quant, rising 33.86%. The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has approved the crypto operations of Revolut, a key step for the British fintech's ambitions to expand in the space, reports Bloomberg. The registration comes after Revolut spent months relying on temporary permission to operate its crypto-asset business. The firm was among a dozen others that received an extension to get their applications or affairs in order after a March deadline passed, the article explains.
MARKETS
thecoinrise.com

Binance Launch Crypto Office in New Zealand

Globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange Binance opened an office in New Zealand after it received approval to operate as a financial service provider in the region. Binance New Zealand kicked off with authorization received from the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment (MBIE) on September 10th. Accordingly, New Zealanders who are...
WORLD
u.today

Robert Kiyosaki Shares Ultimate Bitcoin Advice While Harshly Criticizing Fed

Bestselling business writer and financial markets expert Robert Kiyosaki has once again shared his thoughts on Bitcoin and some other assets, drawing on his harsh criticism of the Fed. According to Kiyosaki, the Fed is screwed and will continue to raise rates, which will cause commodity assets and Bitcoin to...
MARKETS
boundingintocrypto.com

Examining Bitcoin’s Role In Palestine – Bitcoin Magazine

This is an opinion editorial by Seth Cantey, an associate professor of politics, and Mohammed Mourtaja, a Palestinian student studying international economics. A debate is taking shape over whether bitcoin can play a role in Palestinians’ quest for freedom from Israeli occupation. It began a year ago, in September 2021, when Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation Alex Gladstein published “Can Bitcoin be Palestine’s Currency of Freedom?” on Bitcoin Magazine. The argument goes like this: Bitcoin allows users to securely send, receive and store value without reliance on any third party. In doing so, it enhances personal autonomy and serves as a form of resistance to occupation. In Gladstein’s words, “It is a peaceful protest, a digital shield, that could lead to big change.”
MIDDLE EAST
dailyhodl.com

Binance Expands Crypto Trading Operations to Pacific Ocean Country of 5,000,000

Binance, the largest digital asset exchange by trading volume, is opening its doors to serve crypto enthusiasts residing in an island country located in the Pacific Ocean. According to a new blog post, the exchange says it has successfully registered as a financial services provider in New Zealand and officially launched “Binance New Zealand.”
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Volume Spikes With Market Uncertainty In The UK

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1269: "Interesting reaction out of the U.K." Sign up for the newsletter here. Here's a chart that has been lingering in my mind throughout the week. It was shared by the team from Coinshares and highlights bitcoin trading volume in the U.K. earlier this week while the British pound was in free fall. As you can see, volumes exploded to just under $900 million, reaching their highest level in more than two years. It's hard to discern the intent of those who were trading bitcoin in size over in the U.K. It could have been people looking to take advantage of quickly developing arbitrage opportunities, people looking to sell bitcoin to get liquidity to service failing trades or people looking to purchase bitcoin as a hedge against rapid currency debasement.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

When Bitcoin Meets Inflation

Cryptocurrency could be seen as an asset that acts as a hedge against inflation. However, does the cryptocurrency itself have inflation, and what to do in this case?. All UN-recognised countries use some form of fiat currency as legal tender. El Salvador is currently the only country that uses cryptocurrency as a recognized legal tender. However, this small South American country uses the US dollar as a legal tender as well. Fiat currencies are the traditional currencies that we use daily, such as the US dollar or the EU euro. Traditionally, these currencies are inflationary, which reduces their “value” over time (every year you can buy fewer goods and services for the same amount).
CURRENCIES
bitcoinmagazine.com

Block By Block: Facing Life In Prison, Bitcoin’s Resilience Inspires Me

This is an opinion editorial by Ross Ulbricht, the founder of pioneering Bitcoin marketplace Silk Road, who is currently serving a double life sentence plus 40 years in federal prison. Much more is being said about Bitcoin these days than when I was put in prison. On October 1, 2022,...
