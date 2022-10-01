ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginian-Pilot

We’re not done with Ian: Here’s what to expect in the weekend ahead

By Peter Dujardin, Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rTsox_0iHS3W8400
As the winds whip and the tide rises, streets like Lynnhaven Dr. in Virginia Beach become harder to navigate Friday, September 30, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Flooded roadways, downed power lines and thousands of power outages were reported across Hampton Roads as vestiges from Hurricane Ian battered the region Friday.

Hampton Roads is not in Ian’s direct path — the storm is expected to track inland, across North Carolina and over the western part of Virginia by this evening. But remnants of the storm, including persistent heavy rain mixed with a steady 30 mph breeze, with 55 mph gusts along the coast, and made for a wet and windy Friday.

The storm created a major highway headache Friday afternoon in Newport News. Traffic on Interstate 64 was jammed for several hours after a tree downed a power line across the highway and a tractor trailer drove over the downed wires. A 5-mile stretch of I-64 was closed for about two hours so crews could clean up the roadway.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was also closed Friday evening due to weather.

In a separate incident, a tree branch fell on a Newport News school bus , but no one was injured. And later in the day, a metal steeple at Galiee Church in Virginia Beach came crashing down , just missing a neighboring apartment complex.

Power outages dotted the region throughout the day. Dozens of Dominion Energy crews were dispatched to cities across the region to restore power to thousands of residents.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, 2-3 inches of rain were dumped on the region, with more expected overnight. The National Weather Service in Wakefield predicted parts of Hampton Roads could see anywhere from 2-6 inches more by Saturday morning.

As the winds whipped the rain, tidal flooding left many streets underwater in Hampton, Norfolk and Virginia Beach.Flash flood warnings and tornado watches were issued Friday. Portions of northeastern North Carolina were under a tornado warning.

But storm damage was far less severe than what Hurricane Ian inflicted upon Florida. The near-Category 5 storm struck southwestern Florida on Wednesday, ripping the roofs off homes, sweeping away vehicles and causing record-level flooding. Florida officials said Friday at least 21 deaths in the state may be linked to the storm . The hurricane lost strength, but made a second landfall Friday afternoon in South Carolina.

While the worst is over for Hampton Roads, meteorologists forecast the stormy weather was likely to continue through Monday after a brief break in the clouds on Saturday.

Rain is “likely” on Saturday before 9 a.m., with a 60% chance for the day, the weather service said.

Saturday afternoon is expected to be the best weather of the weekend: Skies will grow partly sunny as the day goes on, with a high near 80 degrees and reduced winds. But showers could still hang along the coast.

“It actually looks like we maybe get a little break on Saturday, before things start becoming problematic again Sunday and early next week,” said Ryan Rogers, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “So I wouldn’t say Saturday is going to be a nice day. It’ll just be improved from what we’re dealing with today.”

Rains and winds are likely to come back after 2 p.m. Sunday, the weather service said. The chance of rain is again at 60%, with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Rains are likely early Monday morning but are less likely after 8 a.m.

“Early next week, the concern will switch away from rainfall and back to coastal flooding and strong winds,” Rogers said. But the rain intensity, he said, “will be less than what we’re dealing with today and this evening.”

Peter Dujardin, 757-897-2062, pdujardin@dailypress.com

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 11

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Tidal Power#Stormy Weather#Hampton Roads#Coastal Flooding#Newport News#Galiee Church#Dominion Energy
shoredailynews.com

Closings and cancellations for Monday, October 3

Northampton County public schools are closed for students and staff Monday. Head Start will be closed for children and staff in both Accomack and Northampton County on Monday, October 3, 2022. Due to inclement weather and potential flooding, Accomack County Public Schools will be closed to all students and staff...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
The Associated Press

Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
13News Now

Virginia Beach braces for Hurricane Ian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There wasn't a person in sight on the boardwalk at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as high winds and rain fell Friday morning. Though on the roads, several crews with public works were out to monitor the storm. “We’ve made up our minds for the next...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy