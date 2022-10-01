Read full article on original website
klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: Initiative 114: Does Oregon Need More Gun Control Laws?
Portland had a 144% increase in homicides from January 2019 to June 2021, and non-fatal shootings increased by 241% from January 2019 to December 2021. Last month, Oregon was shocked when a 20-year-old male used a AR15 type rifle to kill two shoppers in a Bend grocery store and then killed himself. This is the background for Oregonians when we consider in November whether to pass Initiative 114, a citizen-initiated ballot measure that will:
WWEEK
Arcimoto, Maker of Electric Three-Wheeled Vehicles, Cuts Jobs as Stock Dives
Arcimoto, the Eugene-based maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, says it will use a combination of layoffs and furloughs to slash payroll expenses by one-third as its formerly high-flying stock speeds toward zero. Shares of the company, once one of the most valuable in Oregon, last traded at $1.39, down from...
hh-today.com
What’s to become of this vacant lot?
The Albany City Council is getting ready to sell a one-acre lot off the Water Avenue railroad track, a parcel the city managed to get for nothing in 2013. On Wednesday, the council declared the property at 205 Madison St. N.E. to be surplus, meaning the city has no use for it. It’s the first step toward putting the vacant land up for sale.
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
probrewer.com
7 x 7 G & D Glycol Chiller
The system was purchased with brewery package and already have a G & D chiller. Portland Kettle Works pulled the equipment and verified in working order. Chiller is not currently installed and ready for shipment. Overall in good condition. Open to offers. New equipment 7 x 7 from G &...
oregontoday.net
Fatal 126E, Lane Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126E near milepost 50. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45) of Mckenzie Bridge, was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Joseph Garcia (62) of Junction City, rear-ended the Nissan. East and a male juvenile passenger were transported with injuries to an area hospital. The front passenger in the Nissan, Shaney Howard (52) of McKenzie Bridge, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Garcia was uninjured. Hwy 126E was affected for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Reconstruction Collision Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Mckenzie Fire Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Coburg Police Department and ODOT.
nbc16.com
Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
KCBY
Giving back to our veterans; The 'Lane County Stand Down' event wraps up
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
klcc.org
As unhoused population grows across Corvallis, officials seek proposals to spend $1M in state funds
Corvallis officials want to hear funding proposals to address homelessness in their city. $1 million in funding from the Oregon legislature has been provided for projects that can develop transitional housing, emergency shelters, and permanent supportive housing. Brigetta Olson is the City of Corvallis’ Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager. She...
kqennewsradio.com
SHARE AND PRESERVE ROSEBURG 150 PHOTOS
As Roseburg turns 150 years old on Monday, staff with the City of Roseburg are inviting those celebrating at Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events throughout October to share their photos and help preserve memories. Staff collaborated to create a way to submit photos for six events, including the Roseburg 150 Party...
eugeneweekly.com
Up in Smoke
To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
focushillsboro.com
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?
This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
klcc.org
Merits of gun initiative debated at City Club of Eugene
An initiative on the November ballot that would make sweeping changes to Oregon gun laws was the subject of a debate at the City Club of Eugene Friday. Measure 114 would, among other things, require potential gun owners to apply for a permit that would allow them to purchase a weapon. The application process would require them to demonstrate their ability to fire a weapon.
focushillsboro.com
The New Scottsburg Bridge Was Officially Opened By ODOT. Where Is It Made?
The new Scottsburg Bridge on Highway 38 in Scottsburg was dedicated on Thursday morning, marking the official opening of the final leg of a lifeline route between Interstate 5 and the southern Oregon coast. This event took place in Scottsburg. According to a press statement from the Oregon Department of...
nomadlawyer.org
Eugene: 7 Best Places To Visit In Eugene, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Eugene Oregon. If you are planning a trip to Oregon, Eugene is a wonderful place to visit. Its beautiful natural landscape offers endless outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and canoeing. The town is also home to several colleges, including the University of Oregon.
kcfmradio.com
Sky High Gas Prices; New Classrooms In Use; Help Needed To Identify Remains; Monies For New School Programs
Over the past week gas prices have increased monumentally with the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Florence nearing $5.20 a gallon, that’s about .86 cents more than last week. Marie Dodds with AAA Oregon says it has been the perfect storm with supplies tight and production down.
hh-today.com
Answering a question on Highway 20
That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
kezi.com
Springfield woman rescued from South Sister
SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126E IN LANE COUNTY, OREGON
LANE COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50. The preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45)...
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
