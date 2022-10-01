ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottage Grove, OR

klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Initiative 114: Does Oregon Need More Gun Control Laws?

Portland had a 144% increase in homicides from January 2019 to June 2021, and non-fatal shootings increased by 241% from January 2019 to December 2021. Last month, Oregon was shocked when a 20-year-old male used a AR15 type rifle to kill two shoppers in a Bend grocery store and then killed himself. This is the background for Oregonians when we consider in November whether to pass Initiative 114, a citizen-initiated ballot measure that will:
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

What’s to become of this vacant lot?

The Albany City Council is getting ready to sell a one-acre lot off the Water Avenue railroad track, a parcel the city managed to get for nothing in 2013. On Wednesday, the council declared the property at 205 Madison St. N.E. to be surplus, meaning the city has no use for it. It’s the first step toward putting the vacant land up for sale.
ALBANY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort

A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Cottage Grove, OR
probrewer.com

7 x 7 G & D Glycol Chiller

The system was purchased with brewery package and already have a G & D chiller. Portland Kettle Works pulled the equipment and verified in working order. Chiller is not currently installed and ready for shipment. Overall in good condition. Open to offers. New equipment 7 x 7 from G &...
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal 126E, Lane Co., Oct. 3

On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126E near milepost 50. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45) of Mckenzie Bridge, was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Joseph Garcia (62) of Junction City, rear-ended the Nissan. East and a male juvenile passenger were transported with injuries to an area hospital. The front passenger in the Nissan, Shaney Howard (52) of McKenzie Bridge, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Garcia was uninjured. Hwy 126E was affected for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Reconstruction Collision Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Mckenzie Fire Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Coburg Police Department and ODOT.
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Bird flu confirmed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed on Friday a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial flock in Douglas County. According to the USDA, this is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Douglas County....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
#Weyerhaeuser
kqennewsradio.com

SHARE AND PRESERVE ROSEBURG 150 PHOTOS

As Roseburg turns 150 years old on Monday, staff with the City of Roseburg are inviting those celebrating at Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial events throughout October to share their photos and help preserve memories. Staff collaborated to create a way to submit photos for six events, including the Roseburg 150 Party...
ROSEBURG, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Up in Smoke

To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?

This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Merits of gun initiative debated at City Club of Eugene

An initiative on the November ballot that would make sweeping changes to Oregon gun laws was the subject of a debate at the City Club of Eugene Friday. Measure 114 would, among other things, require potential gun owners to apply for a permit that would allow them to purchase a weapon. The application process would require them to demonstrate their ability to fire a weapon.
EUGENE, OR
nomadlawyer.org

Eugene: 7 Best Places To Visit In Eugene, Oregon

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Eugene Oregon. If you are planning a trip to Oregon, Eugene is a wonderful place to visit. Its beautiful natural landscape offers endless outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and canoeing. The town is also home to several colleges, including the University of Oregon.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Answering a question on Highway 20

That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

clayconews.com

kezi.com

Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
SUTHERLIN, OR

