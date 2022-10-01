ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bedford Citizen

Town Manager Engages Preservation Expert to Consult on Firehouse Project

Town Manager Sarah Stanton has added an extra layer of protection to the design process for the proposed new fire station in the Bedford Center Historic District. Stanton told the Select Board Monday that she has engaged the services of a “historic preservation consultant.” She said this specialist will be working with department heads, neighbors, and the Historic District Commission “to get a better handle on the property, including the details of the current building.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Select Board Votes to Hold Special Town Meeting in BHS Gym

Special town meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, has been scheduled for the Bedford High School gymnasium, in an effort to make participation as equitable as possible. Anticipating a significant turnout in response to articles on the proposed bikeway extension and fire station location, the Select Board Monday approved the venue change from the high school’s Buckley Auditorium, which seats fewer than 600.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Select Board Gets a Jump on Town Meeting Warrant

Special Town Meeting is scheduled for Nov. 14 – almost nine weeks away. But there are only seven articles on the warrant, so the Select Board voted most of their recommendations at Monday night’s board meeting. The board won’t close the warrant until Sept. 26, although Aug. 31...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Housing Trust Moves Quickly to Acquire 23 Winterberry Way

In just under 30 minutes, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust voted on Wednesday noon to authorize the town to acquire the property at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, at their Sept. 12 meeting, the Select Board affirmed that it is worth preserving this unit and recommended its purchase by the Trust. Click this link to read about the Select Board’s decision. As a standalone three-bedroom home with a garage, it is a valued property in the town’s affordable housing inventory.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Board Approves Permits for Two Teardowns

The Zoning Board of Appeals Thursday approved two special permits for the demolition of single-family houses to be replaced by larger structures. The votes followed public hearings on the requests. Zoning law requires a permit for a teardown-and-rebuild on non-conforming lots – almost half of the lots in the town....
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Town Moving Ahead with Purchase of 23 Winterberry Way

At a noon meeting on Wednesday, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust voted unanimously to “affirm the determination of uniqueness” for the purchase of 23 Winterberry Way. Passing this vote triggers the next step that makes it possible for Town Manager Sarah Stanton to move forward with a purchase and sale agreement for the property. The property must be advertised in the Massachusetts Central Registry for 30 days.
REAL ESTATE
The Bedford Citizen

Supporting Bike Path Extension Improvement to West Bedford

I was age 42, living in Bedford, before I saw the logic of biking, and began fair weather commuting along Rt.62 to my job in West Concord. Today, 50 years later, I biked my measured 10 mile loop to the Market Basket in South Billerica, up Rt. 3A to O’Connor Hardware, back 3A to Lexington Rd. and home to Bedford. Though I think our streets are reasonably safe, I do prefer to ride the Minuteman bikeway, as my access to Cambridge and via the T into Boston. A plus is access at Alewife to a roofed, locked, place to shackle my bike.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford’s New Artists Directory ~ Are You Included?

The new Bedford Artist Directory is available on both the Bedford Cultural Council and Bedford Cultural District websites. Check it out… You may be surprised at how many residents share your interests!. Compiled by the Bedford Cultural Council and Cultural District Partnership, the Bedford Artist Directory includes people, performance...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Update ~ September 16

Tomorrow Saturday, September 17, 2022, is Bedford Day. The town will be celebrating with a number of events including https://friendsformatty.org/mattys-5k-road-race/ beginning at JGMS at 8:30 AM. The Bedford Day Parade at 10:30 AM. The Bedford Day Fair at Town Campus from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. During the fair, the Bedford Department of Health and Human Services will be offering free COVID-19 booster and Flu vaccination clinics! For more information about these clinics please navigate to Bedford Health Free Shots, the Bedford Public Library will be having its Fall Book Sale from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM more information is available at Bedford Library Events, and the Bedford Arts and Crafts Society is hosting their annual regional art show from 9:00 until 2:00 PM in the Town Center building. More information is available at Bedford Arts and Crafts Show. The day will be capped off with fireworks! The fireworks will start at 7:30 PM. For more information please navigate to Bedford Day 2022.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Appreciation: James A. Shea

The architect of Bedford’s Depot Park died unexpectedly last week at the age of 63. James A. Shea also was involved with local community television for more than 40 years, beginning when he was a Bedford High School student. The 1977 BHS graduate was Bedford’s Citizen of the Year in 2001.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford Explained ~ An Update ~ How Did Bedford Day Begin?

Editor’s Note: Bedford Explained: Bedford Day ~ How Did it Start, and Why? was originally posted on September 21, 2017. It’s that time of year again, Bedford Day. A day where you learn all the things about Bedford you never knew. There are kids, animals, trucks, food, and more. I personally love the simultaneous joy of the children and the disappointment of the parents after the goldfish is won. It’s always a lot of fun and I look forward to it every year. But the “every year” part got me thinking?
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

South Road Gas Leak was a “Minimal Hazard”

Authorities closed a section of South Road for several hours Wednesday in response to a natural gas leak that turned out to be an old service line. A heavy piece of paving equipment “pinched” the line “and created a small leak under the ground pavement,” said Fire Chief David Grunes in an email.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
