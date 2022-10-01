ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Select Board Votes to Hold Special Town Meeting in BHS Gym

Special town meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, has been scheduled for the Bedford High School gymnasium, in an effort to make participation as equitable as possible. Anticipating a significant turnout in response to articles on the proposed bikeway extension and fire station location, the Select Board Monday approved the venue change from the high school’s Buckley Auditorium, which seats fewer than 600.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Director Explains Policies That Preserve Cemetery Character

Preserving the character of Shawsheen Cemetery was the underlying message Monday when David Manugian, Public Works Department Director, outlined cemetery policies and challenges at a meeting of the Select Board. Topics were limits on monument styles, duration of decorations, and the overall atmosphere. Manugian said the cemetery policies, last approved...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Supporting Town-Wide Food Waste Composting

~Submitted by Karen Willson and Renu Bostwick for Bedford Mothers Out Front. Our current practice of tossing food waste into the trash is trashing our children’s future climate. Food waste in landfills releases methane, which fuels global warming. In contrast, composted food waste becomes a life-sustaining soil amendment. Soil enriched with compost can better absorb carbon from the atmosphere and can hold more moisture, which will be crucial as we face more summers with extreme heat and drought.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Wall That Heals ~ Reflecting on its Visit to VA Bedford

Past Commander, Anthony/Hunt/Hamilton American Legion Post 221. The Wall That Heals – Brief Historical Perspective. Long before The Wall That Heals (TWTH) entered Bedford, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, schools of thought associated with emotional recovery, or healing, clearly understood the importance of identity, belonging, support, and empowerment. While leaving diagnosis and prescribing treatments to the professionals, let’s briefly review the original, pre-1982, impetus and design criteria of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (VVM) and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) who’s responsible for the memorial’s funding, creation, and the engaging mission of The Wall That Heals.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

School Budget Absorbs Fuel Cost Adjustment

There was no change to the bottom line of $45,197,090, but the School Committee’s annual September budget revote reflected changing conditions. The biggest change was an additional $35,441 in the transportation line. Julie Kirrane, the schools’ finance director, explained that this was a cost adjustment triggered by the price of fuel, as required in the contract with Bedford Charter Service.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Save the Trail Booth at Bedford Day Brings Public Awareness

Booth organizers report a fantastic turnout at Bedford Day where they rallied support for the preservation of the Reformatory Branch trail. Many residents had been unaware that the issue of whether to pave the Reformatory Branch trail from Railroad Avenue past Concord Rd was up for a vote again after having been struck down at the spring Town Meeting. Booth visitors’ reactions ranged from surprise to concern and even anger after learning that their lawful vote had not been honored.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Housing Trust Moves Quickly to Acquire 23 Winterberry Way

In just under 30 minutes, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust voted on Wednesday noon to authorize the town to acquire the property at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, at their Sept. 12 meeting, the Select Board affirmed that it is worth preserving this unit and recommended its purchase by the Trust. Click this link to read about the Select Board’s decision. As a standalone three-bedroom home with a garage, it is a valued property in the town’s affordable housing inventory.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Public Works to host Fall Recycling Events – October 1st and 15th, 2022

~ Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Bedford DPW’s Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Department of Public Works will once again host the semi-annual collection of hard to recycle materials. This year’s events feature paper shredding, styrofoam recycling and new this year, latex paint collection (Oct 1) as well as electronic recycling, tires, propane tanks and fire extinguishers (Oct 15).
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Public Works Offers Food Waste Starter Kits for Bedford Residents Starting a Subscription with Black Earth Compost Pickup

Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Did you know that as much as 40% of household trash is compostable? Reduce the need for overflow trash bags when you compost your food waste instead. Learn more about food waste composting at https://www.bedfordma.gov/trash-and-recycling/pages/food-waste. For a limited time, the Department of...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

DPW Bulky Item Collection Pause – Begins Nov 7th

Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Bedford DPW’s Refuse & Recycling Administrator. During the month of November, the curbside collection of regular burnable bulky items by Republic Services will be paused to facilitate the collection of curbside yard waste. Our goal is to improve the overall resident experience and timeliness of the seasonal yard waste collection.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Peter W. Churchill

Peter W. Churchill of Randolph passed away on September 21, 2022. Churchill was the Superintendent of Water & Waste Water for the Town of Bedford until his retirement in 2017. A Randolph for the last 35 years, he was a member of the American Waterworks Assn who enjoyed staying up to date on his field of work. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and watercolor painting.
RANDOLPH, MA
Community Policy