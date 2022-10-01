Read full article on original website
Select Board Votes to Hold Special Town Meeting in BHS Gym
Special town meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, has been scheduled for the Bedford High School gymnasium, in an effort to make participation as equitable as possible. Anticipating a significant turnout in response to articles on the proposed bikeway extension and fire station location, the Select Board Monday approved the venue change from the high school’s Buckley Auditorium, which seats fewer than 600.
Director Explains Policies That Preserve Cemetery Character
Preserving the character of Shawsheen Cemetery was the underlying message Monday when David Manugian, Public Works Department Director, outlined cemetery policies and challenges at a meeting of the Select Board. Topics were limits on monument styles, duration of decorations, and the overall atmosphere. Manugian said the cemetery policies, last approved...
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Town-Wide Food Waste Composting
~Submitted by Karen Willson and Renu Bostwick for Bedford Mothers Out Front. Our current practice of tossing food waste into the trash is trashing our children’s future climate. Food waste in landfills releases methane, which fuels global warming. In contrast, composted food waste becomes a life-sustaining soil amendment. Soil enriched with compost can better absorb carbon from the atmosphere and can hold more moisture, which will be crucial as we face more summers with extreme heat and drought.
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Keeping the Reformatory Branch Trail Undeveloped
As a near life-long Bedford resident, a mother of three young children, an animal- lover, and a cyclist, I’m writing to share my perspective on the Reformatory Branch Trail, and the proposed “improvements” (i.e. paving, widening, developing). My family and I use the trail regularly, primarily for...
Friends of the Bedford Council on Aging Flatbread Fundraiser ~ Come for the Raffle, Stay for Supper!
The FBCOA fundraiser on October 6, from 5 to 9 pm, won’t be an ordinary Flatbread event. Yes, there will be tasty pizza, thirst-quenching libations, and the opportunity to support a great resource for Bedford’s elders—the Friends of the Bedford Council on Aging. But what makes this...
Old Billerica Road PRD ~ Tuesday’s Public Hearing Deferred to October 11
Planning Director Tony Fields announced on Monday that the applicant team for the proposed Planned Residential Development at 229, 251A, and 251F Old Billerica Road will not be ready to proceed at the Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, September 27. Click this link to view, print, or download the revised...
The Wall That Heals ~ Reflecting on its Visit to VA Bedford
Past Commander, Anthony/Hunt/Hamilton American Legion Post 221. The Wall That Heals – Brief Historical Perspective. Long before The Wall That Heals (TWTH) entered Bedford, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, schools of thought associated with emotional recovery, or healing, clearly understood the importance of identity, belonging, support, and empowerment. While leaving diagnosis and prescribing treatments to the professionals, let’s briefly review the original, pre-1982, impetus and design criteria of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (VVM) and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) who’s responsible for the memorial’s funding, creation, and the engaging mission of The Wall That Heals.
Bedford Green Residents Receive Private Tour of USS Constitution
Bedford Green residents were honored to be invited by the nonprofit organization iPODs for Wounded Veterans to a private Veterans tour of the USS Constitution, America’s oldest warship, in August. Residents and staff enjoyed a picnic lunch, the Visitor Center, and walking around the USS Constitution National Park before...
Reformatory Trail Paving – What’s Bedford Thinking
Social media has spoken and there are a lot of passionate people on both sides as to whether the Reformatory Trail should or shouldn’t be paved. A vote will be taken at the Special Town Meeting that will decide whether the project moves forward or not. Lost in all...
School Budget Absorbs Fuel Cost Adjustment
There was no change to the bottom line of $45,197,090, but the School Committee’s annual September budget revote reflected changing conditions. The biggest change was an additional $35,441 in the transportation line. Julie Kirrane, the schools’ finance director, explained that this was a cost adjustment triggered by the price of fuel, as required in the contract with Bedford Charter Service.
Planner Outlines Efforts to Expand Affordable Housing Inventory
Town Planning Director Tony Fields briefed the Housing Partnership at a recent meeting on a range of ongoing and proposed projects and policies that could expand Bedford’s inventory of affordable housing. Fields cited efforts to realize goals identified in a 2019 townwide housing study. These include “diversifying the housing...
Letter to the Editor: Save the Trail Booth at Bedford Day Brings Public Awareness
Booth organizers report a fantastic turnout at Bedford Day where they rallied support for the preservation of the Reformatory Branch trail. Many residents had been unaware that the issue of whether to pave the Reformatory Branch trail from Railroad Avenue past Concord Rd was up for a vote again after having been struck down at the spring Town Meeting. Booth visitors’ reactions ranged from surprise to concern and even anger after learning that their lawful vote had not been honored.
Housing Trust Moves Quickly to Acquire 23 Winterberry Way
In just under 30 minutes, the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust voted on Wednesday noon to authorize the town to acquire the property at 23 Winterberry Way. Earlier, at their Sept. 12 meeting, the Select Board affirmed that it is worth preserving this unit and recommended its purchase by the Trust. Click this link to read about the Select Board’s decision. As a standalone three-bedroom home with a garage, it is a valued property in the town’s affordable housing inventory.
Police Activity at Bedford Shopping Center
Bedford Police and a State Police unit were visible behind yellow ‘police line’ tape at the Great Road Shopping Center on Monday. The Bedford Citizen reached out to the Bedford Police Department and will report further details when they are available.
Public Works to host Fall Recycling Events – October 1st and 15th, 2022
~ Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Bedford DPW’s Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Department of Public Works will once again host the semi-annual collection of hard to recycle materials. This year’s events feature paper shredding, styrofoam recycling and new this year, latex paint collection (Oct 1) as well as electronic recycling, tires, propane tanks and fire extinguishers (Oct 15).
Trust to Consider Purchasing, Repairing “Affordable” House
The Select Board thinks it is important for the town to retain a detached single-family house in the affordable housing inventory. The board hopes the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust agrees. Wednesday, the trust members will consider a request to purchase a house on Winterberry Way for $217,000. The Select Board...
Committees Debate Merits of Bikeway Extension – on the Trail
A site visit to a segment of the proposed Minuteman Bikeway extension Friday, hosted by the Arbor Resources Committee (BARC), transmuted into a wide-ranging discussion on the merits of the project. Five BARC members were joined by Select Board Chair Emily Mitchell and single members of the Conservation Commission and...
Public Works Offers Food Waste Starter Kits for Bedford Residents Starting a Subscription with Black Earth Compost Pickup
Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Did you know that as much as 40% of household trash is compostable? Reduce the need for overflow trash bags when you compost your food waste instead. Learn more about food waste composting at https://www.bedfordma.gov/trash-and-recycling/pages/food-waste. For a limited time, the Department of...
DPW Bulky Item Collection Pause – Begins Nov 7th
Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Bedford DPW’s Refuse & Recycling Administrator. During the month of November, the curbside collection of regular burnable bulky items by Republic Services will be paused to facilitate the collection of curbside yard waste. Our goal is to improve the overall resident experience and timeliness of the seasonal yard waste collection.
An Obituary: Peter W. Churchill
Peter W. Churchill of Randolph passed away on September 21, 2022. Churchill was the Superintendent of Water & Waste Water for the Town of Bedford until his retirement in 2017. A Randolph for the last 35 years, he was a member of the American Waterworks Assn who enjoyed staying up to date on his field of work. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and watercolor painting.
