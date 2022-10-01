Read full article on original website
The Wall That Heals ~ Reflecting on its Visit to VA Bedford
Past Commander, Anthony/Hunt/Hamilton American Legion Post 221. The Wall That Heals – Brief Historical Perspective. Long before The Wall That Heals (TWTH) entered Bedford, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, schools of thought associated with emotional recovery, or healing, clearly understood the importance of identity, belonging, support, and empowerment. While leaving diagnosis and prescribing treatments to the professionals, let’s briefly review the original, pre-1982, impetus and design criteria of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (VVM) and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) who’s responsible for the memorial’s funding, creation, and the engaging mission of The Wall That Heals.
Director Explains Policies That Preserve Cemetery Character
Preserving the character of Shawsheen Cemetery was the underlying message Monday when David Manugian, Public Works Department Director, outlined cemetery policies and challenges at a meeting of the Select Board. Topics were limits on monument styles, duration of decorations, and the overall atmosphere. Manugian said the cemetery policies, last approved...
Superintent’s Update ~ September 30, 2022
Editor’s Note: Superintendent Conrad’s message this week focuses on Yom Kippur; Lane School; Welcome New Police Chief John C. Fisher; National Bullying Prevention Month; COVID-19; 2022 Impact Aid Survey Opens Soon; Hispanic Heritage Month; Dial 988 for the Nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; Open House Dates; and MCAS.
An Obituary: Richard ‘Keith’ Antill
Richard ‘Keith’ Antill died on July 4, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Keith grew up in Bedford, attended Bedford Schools, and lived in the Greater Boston area for most of his life. Keith was a writer, musician, Beatles fan, traveler, and loving father. Antill has been missed for the...
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Keeping the Reformatory Branch Trail Undeveloped
As a near life-long Bedford resident, a mother of three young children, an animal- lover, and a cyclist, I’m writing to share my perspective on the Reformatory Branch Trail, and the proposed “improvements” (i.e. paving, widening, developing). My family and I use the trail regularly, primarily for...
Letter to the Editor: Wanting a Rail Trail for All
Inclusivity Definition: the practice or policy of providing equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized, such as those having physical or mental disabilities or belonging to other minority groups. When you read that definition, do you think of Bedford as an inclusive...
Planning Board Talks Two-Family Dwellings with Bedford Day Visitors
Two-family dwellings were on residents’ minds on Bedford Day – at least once they were informed by Planning Board members of upcoming zoning changes that would encourage them. During their Tuesday meeting, members shared their experiences working at the Planning Board’s Bedford Day booth. They also scheduled a...
John C. Fisher Chosen as Bedford’s Next Police Chief
Editor’s Note: The Bedford Citizen will follow this morning’s press release from Town Manager Sarah Stanton with further reports in due course. Town Manager Sarah Stanton is pleased to announce to the community that, after an extensive search process, John C. Fisher has accepted the role as Bedford’s new Chief of Police.
Bedford Green Residents Receive Private Tour of USS Constitution
Bedford Green residents were honored to be invited by the nonprofit organization iPODs for Wounded Veterans to a private Veterans tour of the USS Constitution, America’s oldest warship, in August. Residents and staff enjoyed a picnic lunch, the Visitor Center, and walking around the USS Constitution National Park before...
The Wall That Heals ~ Visiting VA Bedford on Springs Road ~ Til 2 pm on Sunday, September 25
More than 150 motorcycles escorted The Wall That Heals (TWTH) onto the VA Bedford Healthcare System grounds early on Tuesday afternoon where it was greeted by an enormous American flag—suspended from the tip of Ladder One over Springs Road—and scores of volunteers. The Wall that Heals exhibit will...
Natural Wonders ~ A Photography Exhibit in the Gallery at the Bedford Free Public Library
~ Contributed by the Art Steering Committee of the Bedford Free Public Library. Natural Wonders, the work of two photographers who draw meaning from nature, is at the Bedford Free Public Library gallery. Anne Eder constructs from nature “a mythical realm populated by feral creatures and their talismanic objects” and...
Looking Back at Bedford Day 2022
~ Submitted by Josh Smith and the Bedford Recreation Department team. ~ Photographs contributed by Colin Valentine and Robert Ackerman. Bedford Day is always a collaborative, fun, and exciting day—and this year was no exception. We were lucky to have great weather for a great event. Starting early with the Race for Matty, then the parade, to the fair, and the fireworks at night, everything went off seamlessly. Some of the highlights included the parade featuring Citizen of the Year Sarah Dorer, town dignitaries, and local groups who marched. Then the largest Bedford Day fair in years started which consisted of 150+ booths and vendors, the Health Department providing COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations in their tent, and the Department of Public Works truck collecting paper products in partnership with the Bedford Food Bank. The day was capped off with an incredible fireworks display on a clear and beautiful night.
An Obituary: Robert Seitz
Robert Seitz passed away on September 8, 2022. A stalwart member of First Parish in Bedford, Unitarian Universalist, Mr. Seitz was an enthusiastic member of the choir and served on the church investment committee. A talented c completed several commissions for the church, including the Wayside Pulpit, the case for name tags, and threading the bell rope from the belfry to the narthex.
Police Activity at Bedford Shopping Center
Bedford Police and a State Police unit were visible behind yellow ‘police line’ tape at the Great Road Shopping Center on Monday. The Bedford Citizen reached out to the Bedford Police Department and will report further details when they are available.
An Obituary: Josephine C. Caporizzo
Josephine C. Caporizzo died unexpectedly on September 12, 2022. Raised in Lexington, Caporizzo was a Bedford resident since 1951. She and her late husband (Alexander Caporizzo) raised their four children in Bedford and she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and staying active throughout her life. A public visitation will be held at...
Select Board Votes to Hold Special Town Meeting in BHS Gym
Special town meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, has been scheduled for the Bedford High School gymnasium, in an effort to make participation as equitable as possible. Anticipating a significant turnout in response to articles on the proposed bikeway extension and fire station location, the Select Board Monday approved the venue change from the high school’s Buckley Auditorium, which seats fewer than 600.
DPW Bulky Item Collection Pause – Begins Nov 7th
Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Bedford DPW’s Refuse & Recycling Administrator. During the month of November, the curbside collection of regular burnable bulky items by Republic Services will be paused to facilitate the collection of curbside yard waste. Our goal is to improve the overall resident experience and timeliness of the seasonal yard waste collection.
Bedford YFS Offers Minding Your Mind Free Dinner and Discussion ~ September 26
The Bedford Youth and Family Services (YFS) Department is hosting a Community Dinner and Discussion to nourish your mind and body on Monday, September 26, 6 pm-8 pm at the First Church of Christ Congregational at 25 Great Road. YFS invites community members, parents/caregivers, teens, and tweens for programming about...
Bikeway Extension Foes, Advocates, Differ on Turtles
Will the proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension threaten the habitat of the Blanding’s turtle, an endangered species?. The answer depends on whom you ask. The Friends of the Reformatory Branch Trail, are hosting a free talk by Dr. Bryan Windmiller on Thursday, Oct., 6, at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Road. The Friends are described by one member as “just a group of Bedford residents who’ve united over a common goal.”
Bedford residents to participate in Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai
Five residents from Bedford will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Sybil Zildjian, James Vanaria, Robert Fanelli, Ivy Sin, and Ed Teehan, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
Comments / 0