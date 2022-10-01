ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

The Bedford Citizen

The Wall That Heals ~ Reflecting on its Visit to VA Bedford

Past Commander, Anthony/Hunt/Hamilton American Legion Post 221. The Wall That Heals – Brief Historical Perspective. Long before The Wall That Heals (TWTH) entered Bedford, on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, schools of thought associated with emotional recovery, or healing, clearly understood the importance of identity, belonging, support, and empowerment. While leaving diagnosis and prescribing treatments to the professionals, let’s briefly review the original, pre-1982, impetus and design criteria of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (VVM) and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) who’s responsible for the memorial’s funding, creation, and the engaging mission of The Wall That Heals.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Director Explains Policies That Preserve Cemetery Character

Preserving the character of Shawsheen Cemetery was the underlying message Monday when David Manugian, Public Works Department Director, outlined cemetery policies and challenges at a meeting of the Select Board. Topics were limits on monument styles, duration of decorations, and the overall atmosphere. Manugian said the cemetery policies, last approved...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintent’s Update ~ September 30, 2022

Editor’s Note: Superintendent Conrad’s message this week focuses on Yom Kippur; Lane School; Welcome New Police Chief John C. Fisher; National Bullying Prevention Month; COVID-19; 2022 Impact Aid Survey Opens Soon; Hispanic Heritage Month; Dial 988 for the Nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; Open House Dates; and MCAS.
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Richard ‘Keith’ Antill

Richard ‘Keith’ Antill died on July 4, 2019, in Charlottesville, Virginia. Keith grew up in Bedford, attended Bedford Schools, and lived in the Greater Boston area for most of his life. Keith was a writer, musician, Beatles fan, traveler, and loving father. Antill has been missed for the...
BEDFORD, MA
Bedford, MA
Arlington, MA
Bedford, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Wanting a Rail Trail for All

Inclusivity Definition: the practice or policy of providing equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized, such as those having physical or mental disabilities or belonging to other minority groups. When you read that definition, do you think of Bedford as an inclusive...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

John C. Fisher Chosen as Bedford’s Next Police Chief

Editor’s Note: The Bedford Citizen will follow this morning’s press release from Town Manager Sarah Stanton with further reports in due course. Town Manager Sarah Stanton is pleased to announce to the community that, after an extensive search process, John C. Fisher has accepted the role as Bedford’s new Chief of Police.
#Obituary#Carlton Willard Village#The Keefe Funeral Home#St Agnes Church
The Bedford Citizen

Looking Back at Bedford Day 2022

~ Submitted by Josh Smith and the Bedford Recreation Department team. ~ Photographs contributed by Colin Valentine and Robert Ackerman. Bedford Day is always a collaborative, fun, and exciting day—and this year was no exception. We were lucky to have great weather for a great event. Starting early with the Race for Matty, then the parade, to the fair, and the fireworks at night, everything went off seamlessly. Some of the highlights included the parade featuring Citizen of the Year Sarah Dorer, town dignitaries, and local groups who marched. Then the largest Bedford Day fair in years started which consisted of 150+ booths and vendors, the Health Department providing COVID-19 and Flu vaccinations in their tent, and the Department of Public Works truck collecting paper products in partnership with the Bedford Food Bank. The day was capped off with an incredible fireworks display on a clear and beautiful night.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Robert Seitz

Robert Seitz passed away on September 8, 2022. A stalwart member of First Parish in Bedford, Unitarian Universalist, Mr. Seitz was an enthusiastic member of the choir and served on the church investment committee. A talented c completed several commissions for the church, including the Wayside Pulpit, the case for name tags, and threading the bell rope from the belfry to the narthex.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Police Activity at Bedford Shopping Center

Bedford Police and a State Police unit were visible behind yellow ‘police line’ tape at the Great Road Shopping Center on Monday. The Bedford Citizen reached out to the Bedford Police Department and will report further details when they are available.
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Josephine C. Caporizzo

Josephine C. Caporizzo died unexpectedly on September 12, 2022. Raised in Lexington, Caporizzo was a Bedford resident since 1951. She and her late husband (Alexander Caporizzo) raised their four children in Bedford and she enjoyed cooking, gardening, and staying active throughout her life. A public visitation will be held at...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Select Board Votes to Hold Special Town Meeting in BHS Gym

Special town meeting on Monday, Nov. 14, has been scheduled for the Bedford High School gymnasium, in an effort to make participation as equitable as possible. Anticipating a significant turnout in response to articles on the proposed bikeway extension and fire station location, the Select Board Monday approved the venue change from the high school’s Buckley Auditorium, which seats fewer than 600.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

DPW Bulky Item Collection Pause – Begins Nov 7th

Contributed by Liz Antanavica, Bedford DPW’s Refuse & Recycling Administrator. During the month of November, the curbside collection of regular burnable bulky items by Republic Services will be paused to facilitate the collection of curbside yard waste. Our goal is to improve the overall resident experience and timeliness of the seasonal yard waste collection.
The Bedford Citizen

Bikeway Extension Foes, Advocates, Differ on Turtles

Will the proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension threaten the habitat of the Blanding’s turtle, an endangered species?. The answer depends on whom you ask. The Friends of the Reformatory Branch Trail, are hosting a free talk by Dr. Bryan Windmiller on Thursday, Oct., 6, at 7 p.m. at the First Church of Christ, Congregational, 25 The Great Road. The Friends are described by one member as “just a group of Bedford residents who’ve united over a common goal.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford residents to participate in Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai

Five residents from Bedford will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2. Sybil Zildjian, James Vanaria, Robert Fanelli, Ivy Sin, and Ed Teehan, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
