Cottage Grove, OR

Strangest Things Haunted Farm opens in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
Trial pending for man charge with running over two people

EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
Oregon State University launches new crisis team

Oregon State University is launching a new crisis team to help students facing mental health challenges. The team has four members, and it's called OSU Assist. When emergency calls come in on campus, dispatchers will decide whether to send police officers or this new crisis team. The goal of the...
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable defense

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
