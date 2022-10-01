Read full article on original website
Times News
District requests criminal inquiry Lehighton sends letter to DA, state police about STEM contract
Having taken an extra week to refine its wording, Lehighton Area School District’s board of directors on Monday night unanimously approved the letter it will send the Carbon County District Attorney’s office to request a criminal investigation into the district’s dealings with the National Education Foundation. “We...
Times News
Lehighton auto dealership among businesses charged by state AG in ‘title washing’ ring
A Lehighton auto dealership is one of 13 Pennsylvania business charged in a car “title washing” ring, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday. Aquino Auto Mall in Lehighton, along with ALZ Auto Sales in Mount Pocono, are two of the businesses facing charges, as well as 19 individuals.
Times News
Rescue squad starts fundraising
The Lake Harmony Rescue Squad has launched its fundraising campaign through the mail. The goals include raising money to help pay for the new ambulance, generator, radios, CPR system and heart monitor. The CPR unit arrived last week, at a cost of $18,300, and is in service. The radios, costing...
Times News
Weatherly council rejects garbage bids
Weatherly borough council rejected the two garbage bids submitted at its Sept. 26 meeting. Four bids were expected, but only two submitted and they were high. Council discussed the borough returning to picking up garbage, but decided to reopen the bidding process instead. Council accepted a bid of $100 from...
Times News
Panther Valley honors bus driver who evacuated students
In nearly four decades driving a school bus for Panther Valley, Bob Piscelli has always safely delivered his students to school. But one morning last month, Piscelli had to stop and evacuate the students from his bus when it started filling with smoke from a mechanical problem. Piscelli’s quick thinking...
Times News
No illusion, Tamaqua borough streetlights have purple hue
There’s an unusual glow coming from some streetlights in Tamaqua. “Just so everybody is aware, we are very aware that the streetlights are turning purple,” said Rob Jones, public works director, during Tuesday’s council meeting. “We’re not doing that for Halloween.”. The borough was told...
Times News
Walk in Tamaqua moved to Wednesday
Because of inclement weather, the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce’s annual Walk for Progress planned for today in Tamaqua will be Wednesday. The walk is being held in conjunction with the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce. Participants will meet at 4:30 p.m. at The Perla Building, 105 W. Broad St., Tamaqua.
Times News
Lehighton revisits curfew at park
Lehighton hasn’t decided yet if it will change the times when Community Grove is open. Borough council on Monday revisited a potential curfew ordinance, though it did not take any action. The park’s hours are now 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Councilman Donnie Rehrig said that back in...
Times News
Funeral services set for Carbon war hero
Funeral services have been set for the Carbon County native who served heroically during World War II and earned widespread acclaim later in life. Clarence Smoyer died Friday, at the age of 99. The husband of the late Melba (Whitehead) Smoyer , who died in 2017, he was born on...
Times News
Carbon woman celebrates 100th birthday at The Palmerton
When an opportunity presents itself, take it. That approach has served Ferne Rock just fine for 100 years. When asked if she has any secrets to life, Rock was frank in her beliefs. “If you want to do something in life, do it,” Rock said. “Don’t wait, just make it...
Times News
Relay raises cancer awareness, funds
Cancer doesn’t yield to weather conditions. That’s why cancer survivors, relatives of cancer victims and caregivers were so staunch in showing their unity in their fight against the deadly malady on Saturday. Despite chilly, on-and-off rain showers, there was a large turnout for the luminary service and relay...
Times News
Tamaqua family rebuilding after home lost to fire
When fire tore through a home at 528 Arlington St. in Tamaqua last week, it left nothing behind. “I lost everything in the fire,” said Queen Elizabeth Turay. She is thankful that she, her husband and their four boys, ages 5, 4 and 2 years old and 11 months, were able to escape without harm.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 4, 1999
Perfect weather Sunday brought out about 50 walkers and bikers for the Easter Seals Fall Foilage Walk and Bike-a-Thon at Glen Onoko, Lehigh Gorge State Park. Rich Peterson, development officer, announced the event raised $5,300, which will be used to provide a variety of services for 66 families in Carbon County.
Times News
Carbon election workers getting a raise
Poll workers who help with elections in Carbon County will see a slight increase in their per diem wage come November. On Thursday, the board of commissioners approved an action that increases workers wages. Judges of elections will now receive $195; while poll workers will receive $175. This takes effect...
Times News
Police investigate nursing home assault
State police at Fern Ridge are investigating the report of an assault at a Monroe County nursing facility. On Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. troopers responded to the Brookmont Healthcare in Chestnuthill Township, for a report of an assault. On scene troopers learned that a 58-year-old female resident of the home had been struck multiple times causing visible injury to the left side of her face and aggravating a pre-existing injury to her face.
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work this week, but be advised that road work schedules may change as needed during COVID-19 mitigation or due to changes in the weather:. Carbon County. • Nesquehoning/Packer Townships, Route 93 crack sealing between Route 209 and Luzerne County Line, 7...
Times News
Tamaqua Class of 1967 holds reunion
The Tamaqua Area High School Class of 1967 held its 55th class reunion Sunday, May 29, at Capriottis Catering Hall in Tresckow. Members of the class attending were: First row, Carol (McLaughlin) Keck, Jane (Trevorah) McCormick, Joan (Soley) Yacobenas, and Kay (Arnold) Melochick. Second row, Diane (Kistler) Boyle, Helen (Novy) Gruver, Edith (Lynn) Trevorah, Jacquelyn (Allesch) Fredericks, Sandy (DeWire) Lileck, and Joann (Miller) Springer. Third row, Jerry Teter, Glenn Fahringer, Wayne Truskey, Robert Exner, Bill Zahora, Marie (Clausius) Reese, and Mary (Ulshafer) DeBenedict. Last row, Richard Seladones, Karl Smulligan, Ted Lileck, William Yarnell, John Mateyak, and Robert Hollenbach. A memorial table was set up in honor of deceased classmates. Music was provided by DJ Lee Buble.
Times News
Palmerton golf scores corrected
In Tuesday’s District 11 golf championship story, it was reported that Palmerton’s Jared Reinhard shot a 93 during his round and that Justin Sebelin finished with a 111. Those scores were incorrect. Reinhard actually fired a 90 in helping the Blue Bombers win their fourth consecutive district team title. Sebelin ended with a 110.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Louis M. Pacelli to Luis Rodriguez Canario, 32 E. Hickory St., P.O. Box 88, Tresckow, property at 32 E. Hickory St., $139,000. John Hearity to Andrew Paulshock, 11 Second St., P.O. Box 463, Beaver Meadows, property at 9 and 11 Second St., $120,000. Albert Graziano to Mary C. Graziano, Hazleton,...
Times News
Schuylkill incidents
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported investigating incidents in Schuylkill County:. • On Sept. 9 troopers began investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle and a motorcycle from a residence along East Second Mountain Road in West Brunswick Township. The two vehicles were later located along Route 61 which lead...
