WEAU-TV 13
Hope 4 Heroes aims to support the mental health of first responders and veterans
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - What started out as a thought is becoming a reality. “I just think that there’s a need to do something. What that something is I may not have all the answers right now, but my goal is to find them,” Kyle Downing said. Downing...
cvpost.org
Community needs in conflict: housing deficit for elderly and disabled residents clashes with Mayo Clinic’s need to expand medical services
The clash between Mayo Clinic’s expansion needs and Eau Claire’s insufficient supply of housing for the elderly and disabled has so far provided no indication of common ground to resolve the competing interests. A mid-September meeting between Mayo officials and representatives of groups concerned about the housing shortage...
WEAU-TV 13
Association of Altoona Emergency Services hosts spaghetti dinner fundraiser
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Association of Altoona Emergency Services hosted their a spaghetti dinner Saturday night. The fundraiser went on from 4p.m. to 8p.m. at their headquarters on Spooner Ave in Altoona. Sponsors made it possible to host the first spaghetti dinner in some years since the last.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire group holds emergency simulation test
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Amateur Radio Emergency Service, or ARES/RACES of Eau Claire held a simulated test to prepare for a potential emergency. Participants planned for disastrous droughts and flooding in the Eau Claire community. Emergency communicators exchanged messages to each other through a ham radio, as they would if this emergency was happening in real life.
WEAU-TV 13
Phoenix Rising Rescue and Rehabilitation holds fundraising event
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - More than five years ago, one Fall Creek couple added a rescue horse to their family. That experience led them to create their group to help other animals in need. Community members came together at the Phoenix Rising Rescue and Rehabilitation came together to support...
WEAU-TV 13
AMC Theatre at Oakwood Mall permanently closing
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-running movie theater in Eau Claire is closing its doors for good Sunday. The AMC Classic Oakwood 12 Theatre posted a sign on its door Sunday stating that at the end of the business day on Oct. 2, 2022, the location would be permanently closed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Amber Alert canceled, Chippewa County teen safe
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. - An Amber Alert was canceled Sunday, Oct. 2 for Kryssy King, 15, missing from Chippewa County, Wisconsin. On Sunday night, officials said King was found safe. King was last seen Friday, Sept. 30 around 11:30 p.m. at her home in Holcombe, Wisconsin. King was believed to...
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls community provides headstone to man who died 79 years ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Over twenty members of the Black River Falls community came to the Riverside Cemetery to remember Yep Ging, a man they’ve never met. “He came from China when he was 12 years old,” Paul Rykken, who has researched Ging for over two years, said. “He went to San Francisco. He worked on the railroad. He worked in a bunch of other jobs and then he ended up coming out to Wisconsin because he had family here.”
cwbradio.com
New Additions to Wildwood Park and Zoo Deer Herd
Wildwood Park and Zoo is excited to announce the newest additions. On September 21st, they welcomed two new does to their white-tail deer herd. A five-year-old doe “Brownie” and a 4-month-old fawn “Sundae” joined their existing herd of five. The pair has settled in quickly and are often the first to greet the zookeepers.
winonahealth.org
Traffic changes coming week of October 3
When coming to Winona Health, remember that the entrance from Hwy 61 next to the YMCA will always be open. Construction work continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona, but please be alert for traffic changes north of the Hwy 61 roundabout onto Hwy 43/Mankato Ave beginning next week.
WEAU-TV 13
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
TOWN OF PERU (Dunn County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after a farm accident in rural Dunn County Wednesday. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the child was hit and then run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on a farm in the Town of Peru.
WEAU-TV 13
Verdict vacated in Eau Claire hit and run case
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A verdict is vacated in an Eau Claire hit and run case. Court documents show 65-year-old Robert Booth has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (10th offense), hit and run of an attended vehicle, failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman walks over 27 miles to honor mother killed in car crash
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One woman travels from Kansas City, Mo. to walk over 27 miles in honor of her mom who was killed in a car crash last year. Kathy Kocour used her grief to start the hike around the city of Eau Claire to all her mother’s favorite spots.
KSNB Local4
WEAU-TV 13
Altoona gas leak causes temporary evacuations
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Some residents had to temporarily evacuate their homes Thursday due to a gas leak in Altoona. Around 6:00 p.m., the Altoona Police Department reported a gas leak near the intersection of 3rd Street East and Daniels Avenue. People living within 300 feet of the leak were temporarily evacuated by police officers and firefighters.
WEAU-TV 13
Illinois man suspected of 1st OWI offense, 4 children in vehicle
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Illinois man is arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 39-year-old Jeffery Presley of Lansing, IL has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.
wearegreenbay.com
4-year-old in Wisconsin dies after farm accident involving skid steer
PERU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin are investigating a farm accident that resulted in a 4-year-old’s death. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, on September 28 around 8:10 p.m., a call came in regarding a 4-year-old who was hit by a skid steer. The incident happened in the Town of Peru.
wearegreenbay.com
Two separate Wisconsin burglaries lead to 100mph+ high-speed chase, one suspect at-large
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in west-central Wisconsin responded to two different burglaries on Thursday morning that ultimately ended in a high-speed chase, with two suspects in custody and one on the run. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the Menomonie Police Department was dispatched to a...
Sheriff: Passerby saves driver from fiery wreck in Wisconsin
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. -- A man's life was saved by a passerby after a fiery collision on a highway in western Wisconsin.The Pepin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. A commercial freightliner truck carrying mail crossed into the northbound lane of State Highway 25, hitting a a pickup truck head-on.The two cars were then fully engulfed in flames, and a passerby pulled the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck out of the car.The 25-year-old had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Rochester hospital by helicopter. The driver of the freightliner also had serious injuries, and was taken to a hospital in Eau Claire.The sheriff's office said the passerby left the scene before they could be identified, but undoubtedly saved the life of the pickup truck driver.
wiproud.com
