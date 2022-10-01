ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isle Of Palms, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
counton2.com

Downed power line sparks fire on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) and Isle of Palms Fire Department (IOPFD) are working Friday night to put out a power pole that has caught on fire. According to IOPPD, lines are down and one has caught fire in the area...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Isle Of Palms, SC
Isle Of Palms, SC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Pawleys Island Pier has collapsed, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department. Police said the pier is floating south. A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Pole#First Alert#Accident#Dominion Energy
live5news.com

Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners on Pawleys Island are starting to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, rain and flooding to the area. A day after Ian hit Pawleys Island with 85 mph winds as a Category 1 hurricane, residents are starting to file back into the island to check out the damage not only to their homes but to the Pawleys Island Pier.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

First responders begin sheltering in place amid strong winds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As strong winds continue moving onshore from Hurricane Ian, several agencies have begun temporarily sheltering in place because of risks to their crews. Here is an updated list of agencies who have suspended operations:. ISLE OF PALMS FIRE DEPARTMENT. CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT. Officials say service will...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Dorchester Paws seeking volunteers for Hurricane cleanup

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is seeking volunteers to help clean up the shelter Sunday after experiencing severe flooding and sustaining water damage from Hurricane Ian. The shelter posted on Instagram that there were limbs, trees, and branches across the property as well as their lobby sustaining water...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

First responders begin sheltering in place as Ian’s impacts continue

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As strong winds continue moving onshore from Hurricane Ian, several agencies have begun temporarily sheltering in place because of risks to their crews. Here is an updated list of agencies who have suspended operations:. CHARLESTON COUNTY EMS. CHARLESTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. ISLE OF PALMS FIRE...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Pawleys Island reopens Causeways after Hurricane Ian

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Pawleys Island says they have reopened the causeways at 10 a.m. Saturday after closing them ahead of Hurricane Ian. At an emergency town council meeting, officials said they’re reopening the causeways for homeowners, contractors and rental company reps including renters. Town...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in head-on Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one motorcyclist dead and another injured Saturday in the Cross area. It happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp. Two Honda Motorcycles were traveling on SC 6 when a...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Bicyclist injured in Johns Island crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash on Johns Island. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Maybank Highway. Charleston Police say after the crash, the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist stayed on the scene. The bicyclist’s conditions...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Announces Updates on Convenience Sites

All Dorchester County Convenience Sites with the exception of the Oakbrook Convenience Site (235 Old Fort Drive) will open today, October 1, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm. The Oakbrook Convenience Site (235 Old Fort Drive) will remain closed until flooding subsides. Public Works crews will continue to monitor the site and will open it as soon as possible.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy