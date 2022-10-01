Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
live5news.com
Police reopen all roads on Pawleys Island to homeowners, designated contractors
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Police announced on Sunday afternoon that all roads on Pawleys Island are back open for homeowners and designated contractors. They said the causeways will reopen to the general public at 8 a.m. Monday, but the county lot will remain closed until further notice. Pawleys...
counton2.com
Downed power line sparks fire on Isle of Palms
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) and Isle of Palms Fire Department (IOPFD) are working Friday night to put out a power pole that has caught on fire. According to IOPPD, lines are down and one has caught fire in the area...
live5news.com
Crews use high-water vehicle to rescue residents, pets after Pawleys Island home floods
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - The Midway Fire Department performed a water rescue in Pawleys Island after the first floor of a home flooded Friday morning. According to Pawleys Island police, Midway FD crews rescued residents and pets in the 300 block of Myrtle Ave. Midway FD used its high...
abcnews4.com
SCDOT crews responded to 500 plus downed trees calls
In just one day the SCDOT has responded to over 500 calls for downed trees. The SCDOT crew from Laurens County is working om the Charleston area to clear the roadways after Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 injured at gathering in Colleton Co., deputies investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an incident at a party that left one injured in Colleton County on Saturday. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, crews responded to a reported shooting at a gathering along Little Elbow Road on Saturday afternoon. Reports say an adult male suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle […]
Part of Pawleys Island Pier collapses
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Pawleys Island Pier has collapsed, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department. Police said the pier is floating south. A Midway Fire Department team using a “high water vehicle” carried out the rescue at the home in the 300 block of Myrtle Avenue, according to Pawleys Island police.
Traffic signal out near Bacons Bridge in Summerville Saturday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews in Summerville are working to repair traffic lights along Old Trolley Road Saturday morning. According to Summerville Police Department, crews where dispatched to disabled traffic lights Saturday morning in the area of Bacons Bridge and Old Trolley Road. Officials say the “Signal Shop” is working to fix the lights.
live5news.com
First responders encourage safety as cleanup from Hurricane Ian begins
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Grand Strand and Pee Dee wake up to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Saturday, first responders are reminding those cleaning up to do so safely. In a statement, Horry County Fire Rescue said some residents may want to leave the work to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
live5news.com
Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners on Pawleys Island are starting to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, rain and flooding to the area. A day after Ian hit Pawleys Island with 85 mph winds as a Category 1 hurricane, residents are starting to file back into the island to check out the damage not only to their homes but to the Pawleys Island Pier.
Colleton County Emergency Ops returning to normal operations
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Colleton County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) returned to OPCON 3 as of 5 p.m. Friday. Colleton County EOC said the county had less than 100 reports of damages amid Hurricane Ian. In addition, officials said many damaged areas are now cleared and power is restored in many areas. “While […]
live5news.com
First responders begin sheltering in place amid strong winds
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As strong winds continue moving onshore from Hurricane Ian, several agencies have begun temporarily sheltering in place because of risks to their crews. Here is an updated list of agencies who have suspended operations:. ISLE OF PALMS FIRE DEPARTMENT. CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT. Officials say service will...
abcnews4.com
Motorcycle driver dead after crash involving 4 vehicles in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead following a four-vehicle crash involving motorcycles near Cross on Saturday. The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. on SC-6 near Rodeo Lane- about one mile south of Cross, officials said. A 2008 Honda motorcycle and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
Dorchester Paws seeking volunteers for Hurricane cleanup
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester Paws is seeking volunteers to help clean up the shelter Sunday after experiencing severe flooding and sustaining water damage from Hurricane Ian. The shelter posted on Instagram that there were limbs, trees, and branches across the property as well as their lobby sustaining water...
LIST: Roads closed due to Hurricane Ian flooding and downed trees
UPDATE: Roads previously reported as closures in Summerville are back open. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon. See below for a full list of […]
live5news.com
First responders begin sheltering in place as Ian’s impacts continue
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As strong winds continue moving onshore from Hurricane Ian, several agencies have begun temporarily sheltering in place because of risks to their crews. Here is an updated list of agencies who have suspended operations:. CHARLESTON COUNTY EMS. CHARLESTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE. ISLE OF PALMS FIRE...
live5news.com
Pawleys Island reopens Causeways after Hurricane Ian
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Pawleys Island says they have reopened the causeways at 10 a.m. Saturday after closing them ahead of Hurricane Ian. At an emergency town council meeting, officials said they’re reopening the causeways for homeowners, contractors and rental company reps including renters. Town...
live5news.com
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in head-on Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one motorcyclist dead and another injured Saturday in the Cross area. It happened at 2:15 p.m. on SC 6 near the Hatchery Boat Ramp. Two Honda Motorcycles were traveling on SC 6 when a...
live5news.com
Bicyclist injured in Johns Island crash
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash on Johns Island. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Maybank Highway. Charleston Police say after the crash, the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist stayed on the scene. The bicyclist’s conditions...
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Announces Updates on Convenience Sites
All Dorchester County Convenience Sites with the exception of the Oakbrook Convenience Site (235 Old Fort Drive) will open today, October 1, 2022, from 9 am to 5 pm. The Oakbrook Convenience Site (235 Old Fort Drive) will remain closed until flooding subsides. Public Works crews will continue to monitor the site and will open it as soon as possible.
live5news.com
Army Corps of Engineers begin assessing Hurricane Ian erosion to beaches
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Recovery from Hurricane Ian continues across the Lowcountry, and at the beaches, the Army Corps of Engineers is working to assess any erosion damage. After any tropical storm or hurricane, the Army Corps of Engineers will come out to the affected beaches and map out...
Comments / 0