WDAM-TV
Big boys from Waynesboro making an impact for USM
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Miss defense has been stout up front this season with 14 sacks through four games. It has much to do with depth – adding several Southeastern Conference transfers to the mix during the offseason, including a couple of big boys from Waynesboro. “Quentin...
WTOK-TV
Tailgate: Wildcats beat Pirates 51-20 at home
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats beat the Pearl Pirates 51-20 at Ray Stadium to win their second home game of the year. Pearl and the Cats faced off last year, with the former getting the victory, but Meridian was looking to get revenge. The Wildcats started the game off with a bang as Demondra Scott picked off Jack Durr and was downed at the goal line to set up a Daniel Hill touchdown to get the Wildcats on the board.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County High School alumni reconnect at homecoming festivities
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Home is where the heart is, and Noxubee County High school alumni are back in the place they love. Hundreds of graduates are participating in homecoming festivities this week. The Noxubee County High School Alumni Association was formed many years ago to keep graduates...
WTOK-TV
The Monthly Highway 15 Yard Sale
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This weekend was the monthly highway 15-yard sale that goes all the way from Maben to Newton Mississippi. You could spend the whole day driving up highway 15 and find a plethora of things at so many different stops. There’s plenty of good food and friendly faces to help you find whatever it is you are looking for or if you are just trying to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather that we have been having this is the place to go.
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Sylvia Peterson
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For our Frontline Responders series this week we are spotlighting Sylvia Peterson, who makes several different crafty items from blankets, toys, and even pillows from recycled materials. Peterson is someone who truly embodies service over self and does her part to make the community a better...
WTOK-TV
Today’s forecast calls for outdoor plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are starting this week off with yet another great day of weather. We did welcome in the month of October over the weekend. We can expect temperatures to remain near or below average for the first few weeks of the month. It will be another beautiful day to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows are in the lower 50s. There is also a slight breeze in the air today, winds begin to pick up from the north at about 3-5 mph. Winds will continue to increase into lunchtime to about 5-10 mph. Stay safe and have a great day.
Neshoba Democrat
HARDY hospitalized after tour bus crash
HARDY is recovering from “significant injuries” following a tour bus accident in Tennessee, according to his family. The country music artist, a Neshoba County native whose real name is Michael Wilson Hardy, posted on social media Sunday (Oct. 2) about his medical condition and the health of his road crew after being involved in a crash early Sunday morning following his appearance at Country Thunder Bristol in Tennessee, the magazine Billboard reported.
WTOK-TV
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosts October Festival in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today was the perfect day to be outside enjoying the fresh air and connecting with your community. The people at St. Joseph Catholic Church did just that by hosting its 39th Annual October Festival. The church wanted to bring the community together by hosting the event...
magnoliastatelive.com
Officials find body inside vehicle submerged in Mississippi creek
Officers discovered a dead body inside a car that was upside down and submerged in a Mississippi creek. BreezyNews.com reports that deputies from the Leake County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 11 a.m. Friday to reports of a vehicle that was upside down in a creek on Center Crossing Road near the Leake-Attala County line.
WDAM-TV
Methamphetamine in the Pine Belt, the evolution of an ongoing problem
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Meth in Mississippi is a problem that has not gone away, but how users get the drug has changed. Early in the morning of Sept. 28, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested two people for 103 grams of methamphetamine at a Laurel hotel. JCSD...
WTOK-TV
Nice this weekend, but there’s still a limited fire danger
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Expect some gorgeous weather for your weekend activities. The mornings will be nice and cool (hovering near 50 degrees), and the afternoons will be pleasant with low 80s & lots of sunshine! The only issue is that the dry conditions will continue (meaning no rain and low dew points), plus there will be a bit of a breeze (winds 5-15 mph). Because of this, there’s a limited fire danger risk. So, if a fire forms, it could spread rapidly. Make sure to use extra caution if you plan to do any outdoor open burning, and throw away cigarettes properly... NOT by throwing them on the ground.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian and Lauderdale County prepares for joint emergency alert system
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we continue to report on Hurricane Ian, we want our viewers to always remain aware and up-to-date when severe weather is predicted for our area. News 11 has an update from the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency about its own alert system. In August, we...
WDAM-TV
Suspected Jones Co. shooter in custody Saturday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man considered “armed and dangerous” after allegedly shooting into the home of his girlfriend Friday surrendered Saturday morning to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, 42-year-old Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult...
WTOK-TV
Neshoba County students experience ‘manufacturing day’
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) -Neshoba County Coliseum hosted several local industries to show students from the Neshoba County School District that there are really good careers without having to get a college education. There were over 1,000 students and over 15 companies hoping to help educate these students and prepare them for the future.
WTOK-TV
Two arrested in Thursday morning pursuit
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Two men have been arrested after leading deputies on a chase through the county just after midnight last night. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Randy Wallace, 47, and Jason Naylor, 46, refused to stop for a traffic violation near Highland Park around 12:40 a.m. They led officers from the county, city and MHP on a chase through Meridian and Marion at moderate speeds. The chase lasted about 30 minutes before deputies set out spike strips and made the arrests.
WTOK-TV
Name of pedestrian killed on interstate released
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The name of a man who was found dead on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Monday morning has been released. Randall Horner, 55, had been staying at a motel on South Frontage Road but did have family in the area. Meridian Police said Horner was hit overnight...
breezynews.com
Man’s Body Discovered in a Creek in Leake County Today
Leake County Sheriff, Randy Atkinson has confirmed that a man’s body was found in a creek near the Leake-Attala County line. Deputies and an ambulance were dispatched to Center Crossing Road when they received a call at 11:13 a.m. about a vehicle that was upside down and submerged in water.
WTOK-TV
MDOT to close south lanes on Hwy. 19/39 under I-20/59 in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is temporarily closing the southbound lanes of Highway 19/39 under Interstate 20/59 at Exit 154B in Meridian starting Monday. The north lanes have been closed for several weeks. This will cause some inconvenience for drivers and is likely to increase congestion...
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
MARY KATIE PARKS, 26, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ROVENTAY PEDEN, 29, of Philadelphia, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, NCSO. Bond $15,000. BRANDON SCOTT SCIPLE, 18, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, Speeding, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol by Under 21, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $300, $400, $1,000, $500.
