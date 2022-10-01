MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are starting this week off with yet another great day of weather. We did welcome in the month of October over the weekend. We can expect temperatures to remain near or below average for the first few weeks of the month. It will be another beautiful day to get out and enjoy plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows are in the lower 50s. There is also a slight breeze in the air today, winds begin to pick up from the north at about 3-5 mph. Winds will continue to increase into lunchtime to about 5-10 mph. Stay safe and have a great day.

