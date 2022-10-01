Read full article on original website
Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO
One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
Bear Attacks Alaska Boy, 9, As He Hunts for Moose
The bear, which had a cub nearby, mauled the boy as he was out hunting with a relative. During the attack, the relative shot and killed the bear on the spot.
Are Grizzlies and Polar Bears Hybridizing in Alaska?
In June of 2019 Peter Flynn was on a 19-day trek across the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) when, 400 yards away, he and his companions saw a bear pouncing like a fox on ground squirrels. At first Peter thought it was a grizzly. When he examined it with binoculars, he wasn’t so sure. One of his companions took a picture of the bear with her iPhone. The distant photo shows what looks like a light-colored grizzly with an abnormally long neck. Peter and his companions wonder if the bear was a hybrid, the result of a polar bear and grizzly interbreeding.
Bear Chases Elk Around The Thermal Pools At Yellowstone National Park
If Yellowstone isn’t on the bucket list, put it on there ASAP. The place is absolutely incredible. Between the stunning natural beauty and the up close encounters with wildlife, you’re guaranteed to see something amazing. For these parkgoers, they got a front row seat to herd of elk...
An Alaskan Sheep Hunt Turns Into a 70-Mile Hike From Hell
I SHOULD KILL THIS RAM, I thought. I was carefully examining the biggest of three Dall rams feeding comfortably in the bowl below us. Perched on the edge of the jagged, steep headwall of the basin, I could see this ram had the characteristics of a good one. His horns were heavy, carrying good mass beyond half-curl. They dropped deep and swept up to just beyond full curl, making him legal.
Elk Slips And Tumbles Down Waterfall, Lands Right At The Feet Of Stunned Hunter
Don’t go chasing waterfalls. I’m not exactly sure what that means, but it seems like solid advice. Plus, it comes from the same band that brought us the legendary jam “No Scrubs,” and if there has been better advice brought forth via song, I don’t think I’ve heard it.
Knucklehead Tourists Hover Around Big Mountain Goat & Its Baby at Glacier National Park: VIDEO
National and State Parks across the country each have their own set of rules, unique to the landscape and particular wildlife of the area. Every single one of them, however, has at least one in common: do not approach the wildlife. Regardless of whether it’s a bison, elk, mountain goat,...
Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness: $10 overnight fee approved
The Forest Service approved a special overnight fee for areas in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. The revenue will help to restore and better manage the popular area.Recreational activities near Maroon Bells have increased in the past decade. Overnight use has quadrupled since 2006. This has led to significant challenges with overcrowding, large amounts of trash and human waste, user conflicts and large-scale environmental damage like campsite soil and vegetation compaction, trail erosion and loss of vegetation."We have been hearing loud and clear that the public wants us to keep this area a premiere backcountry destination by getting a handle...
WBUR
Dr. Bob Bond grew up going to Priest Lake, the remote Idaho wetlands at center of Supreme Court case
On Monday, the first day of its new term, the Supreme Court is hearing a big environmental case. It involves a couple who tried to fill in wetlands on their property to build a house until the Environmental Protection Agency said stop. The court's ruling could have significant repercussions on...
Grand Teton National Park Grizzly Bear Research Trapping to Take Place this Fall
Let the conservation captures begin as Grand Teton National Park (GRTE) biologists team up with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) this October. “As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, park biologists in cooperation with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team (IGBST) will conduct capture operations within Grand Teton National Park,” GRTE announced today.
