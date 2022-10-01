Volunteer Oxnard high school coach arrested for sexual misconduct with student

OXNARD, Calif - Oxnard Police Department's Family Protection Unit arrested and charged 24-year-old Aaron Mora after they learned he was having inappropriate conduct with a 16-year-old student.

Mora was taken into police custody and released on a bail amount of $50,000.

Mora was charged with sending harmful material to seduce a minor, possessing child sexual abuse material, and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

Mora formerly worked at Pacifica High School who released a statement to staff, parents, and families stating Mora had been fired and that the district is offering counseling at PHS wellness center.

The Oxnard Police Department is conducting an ongoing investigation and ask anyone with information regarding this case or any similar incidents involving Mr. Aaron Mora are asked to contact Detective Mayra Gonzal ez at 805-385-7662.

