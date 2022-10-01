ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Republicans introduce legislation to stop IRS from auditing taxpayers who earn less than $400,000 using $80BN from Biden's Inflation Reduction Act

A group of Senate Republicans introduced a bill this week that will ensure that the Internal Revenue Service can't audit Americans making under $400,000 a year using the boost of funds included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The two-page bill puts into writing what IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig pledged to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Republicans are threatening to tank Manchin's pro-oil bill over 'bad blood' from climate deal

The federal government is nearing the end of its fiscal year, which means Congress is scrambling to put together a stop-gap spending bill designed to last until they can pass a budget (or longer-term funding extension). The Senate appears likely to add $12 billion in funding for Ukraine's war effort and about $6 billion more in disaster relief funds, while Republicans have essentially rejected President Biden's requests for $22 billion for COVID-19 needs and $4.5 billion to fight monkeypox.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Protesters heckle GOP senators in downtown DC after Lindsey Graham unveils national abortion ban

Republican senators were heckled in downtown Washington DC Tuesday evening as they attended a gala hosted by an anti-abortion group celebrating the downfall of Roe vs Wade.A handful of GOP lawmakers were guests of honour at an event hosted by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit organisation named after the famous (and staunchly reglious) women’s rights activist. Among those who attended were both of South Carolina’s US senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Building Museum late in the afternoon and chanted slogans which included “our bodies our choice”, and “pro-life...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rosa Delauro
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Lashaun Turner

Poll: 52% favor President Joe Biden being impeached

A new poll of likely voters shows 52% are in support of impeaching President Joe Biden. The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 52% of likely U.S. voters support the impeachment of Biden, including 38% who Strongly Support it. Forty-two percent (42%) are opposed to impeaching Biden, including 30% who Strongly Oppose it. (Source)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Government Shutdown#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#House#Republicans#Democrats
Daily Montanan

U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Biden signs short-term government funding bill ahead of midnight deadline

President Biden has signed a short-term government funding bill to keep the government operating, the White House announced late Friday, avoiding a partial shutdown that would have otherwise occurred when the fiscal year runs out at midnight. The law funds the federal government at current spending levels through Dec. 16,...
POTUS
MSNBC

In Jan. 6 case, a federal judge slams GOP over its election lies

On the surface, it was a routine sentencing hearing for one of the more notorious Jan. 6 rioters. Kyle Young, whose lawyer said he was “injected” with political lies, took his teenage son to the U.S. Capitol, violently assaulted police officers, and got caught. Federal prosecutors sought a significant prison sentence.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Hill

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks from Puerto Rico

President Biden, speaking from the city of Ponce, Puerto Rico, Monday afternoon, is expected to announce $60 million in federal aid for the island territory’s recovery from Hurricane Fiona. The event is scheduled for 2:45 pm ET. Watch the live video above.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy