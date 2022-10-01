Read full article on original website
The Eagles forced five turnovers on the afternoon and overcame a sloppy start in poor weather as the team moved to 4-0 on the season after defeating the Jaguars 29-21 at home. Jacksonville fell to 2-2 on the season after jumping out to a 14-0 lead that included Andre Cisco returning a Jalen Hurts interception for a touchdown.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson made his return to Philadelphia this week as the Birds faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles came back from a two touchdown deficit and beat the Jaguars, 29-21, to spoil Pederson's visit with his new squad. As expected, Pederson met up with several of his former players following the game, including Eagles center Jason Kelce. Usually, players swap jerseys following the game, but how about jackets? Well, that's what Pederson gave Kelce.After chatting, Kelce asked Pederson for his jacket and he delivered. The Eagles gave Pederson a warm-welcome and standing ovation at the Linc when the Jaguars were introduced -- as they should've. He's an Eagles legend for bringing the franchise its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Pederson also talked with some of his other former players before and after the game. Pederson and the Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts next week, while the Eagles will play the Arizona Cardinals.
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally starting to look like a decent team. With a division-best 2-1 record so far, they look solid to begin the season, especially after a huge win over the Los Angeles Chargers. As they look to face another strong team in the Philadelphia Eagles, they will look to secure a win without the help of Zay Jones.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a roll after back-to-back blowout wins, but now they have their toughest test of the season so far against the NFL’s only undefeated team. The Philadelphia Eagles won a Week 1 shootout against the Detroit Lions and then steamrolled over the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders in Weeks 2 and 3. Both the Jaguars and the Eagles are top 10 in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense, and total defense.
The coach was roundly mocked, the quarterback merely a placeholder. One year later, an unrelenting fan base can only marvel at the team that emerged.
WGN News Now takes a look at the team's loss to the Giants at Met Life Stadium, including the high and low moments along with the reaction on social media.
One of the most interesting parts of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new-look defense in 2022 is the two new linebackers who are holding it all together. Free-agent acquisition Foyesade Oluokun and first-round pick Devin Lloyd allow defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell to do all kinds of interesting things with his fronts and coverages, because Oluokun and Lloyd already work so well together.
Just a few weeks after he was shot twice in the leg, the rookie running back is nearing his NFL debut.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without starting wide receiver Zay Jones against the Philadelphia Eagles due to an ankle injury suffered in practice. Jones, 27, was on the Jaguars’ list of inactive players for Week 4 along with outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and five others:. The good news...
NFL analysts from across the web make their picks for Arizona's Week 4 road trip to Carolina.
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ impressive start to the 2022 season hit a snag Sunday with a 29-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. But that setback didn’t convince oddsmakers that the Houston Texans have much of a chance at getting their first win of the season in Week 5 against the Jaguars.
Two of the NFL’s top defensive units will meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday as the upstart Jaguars invade Philadelphia to battle the undefeated Eagles. On offense, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is much improved with Doug Pederson as the head coach, as he’s 77-111 passing (69.4 completion) for 772 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while averaging 257.3 yards per game.
The Eagles began the season using 52 of their 53 allotted roster spots for the first three weeks of the season, leaving the lone spot vacant. However, after a move made Saturday, the Eagles will finally have a full active roster ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Houston Texans (0-3-1) travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-2) Sunday in an AFC South showdown in Week 5. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (CBS). Below, we look at Texans vs. Jaguars odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out wide receiver Zay Jones for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones was initially expected to play in Sunday's game, but it's possible the team is holding him out in Week 4 due to the rainy conditions in Philadelphia this week. He'll take the week off and try to rest up before the team's Week 5 game.
There were so many things that the Eagles had to overcome Sunday in order to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL.
The Eagles could be without two starters on both sides of the ball going forward against the Jaguars after Darius Slay and Jordan Mailata both exited the Week 4 matchup against the Jags. Slay suffered a forearm injury and was forced to the locker room. In contrast, Mailata suffered a...
Jamil Peterson scored the game’s only touchdown, and the Winslow Township defense made two big stands late in the game as the Eagles prevailed, 6-0, over Ocean City Saturday in Winslow Township. Peterson scored on a 12-yd run in the second quarter for Winslow Township (2-2) which won its...
Current Records: Jacksonville 2-1; Philadelphia 3-0 The Jacksonville Jaguars are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 p.m. ET Oct. 2 at Lincoln Financial Field. With a combined 813 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
The Philadelphia Eagles have a deep, rich history. They are one of the more respected franchises in the league and for good reasons. They consistently compete and have their own brand of football. The Eagles embody the city they play in, and are considered a blue-collar team that isn’t afraid...
