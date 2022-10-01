ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Philly

WATCH: Jason Kelce gets Doug Pederson's jacket following Eagles' win over Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson made his return to Philadelphia this week as the Birds faced the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles came back from a two touchdown deficit and beat the Jaguars, 29-21, to spoil Pederson's visit with his new squad. As expected, Pederson met up with several of his former players following the game, including Eagles center Jason Kelce. Usually, players swap jerseys following the game, but how about jackets? Well, that's what Pederson gave Kelce.After chatting, Kelce asked Pederson for his jacket and he delivered. The Eagles gave Pederson a warm-welcome and standing ovation at the Linc when the Jaguars were introduced -- as they should've. He's an Eagles legend for bringing the franchise its first Super Bowl win in franchise history. Pederson also talked with some of his other former players before and after the game. Pederson and the Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts next week, while the Eagles will play the Arizona Cardinals.  
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Jaguars players to watch vs. Eagles in Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a roll after back-to-back blowout wins, but now they have their toughest test of the season so far against the NFL’s only undefeated team. The Philadelphia Eagles won a Week 1 shootout against the Detroit Lions and then steamrolled over the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders in Weeks 2 and 3. Both the Jaguars and the Eagles are top 10 in scoring offense, scoring defense, total offense, and total defense.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anatomy of a Play: Jaguars' linebackers set up Andre Cisco's pick-six of Jalen Hurts

One of the most interesting parts of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ new-look defense in 2022 is the two new linebackers who are holding it all together. Free-agent acquisition Foyesade Oluokun and first-round pick Devin Lloyd allow defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell to do all kinds of interesting things with his fronts and coverages, because Oluokun and Lloyd already work so well together.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles vs. Jaguars: NFL experts make Week 4 picks

Two of the NFL’s top defensive units will meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday as the upstart Jaguars invade Philadelphia to battle the undefeated Eagles. On offense, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is much improved with Doug Pederson as the head coach, as he’s 77-111 passing (69.4 completion) for 772 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception while averaging 257.3 yards per game.
numberfire.com

Jags' Zay Jones (ankle) inactive for Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars have ruled out wide receiver Zay Jones for Sunday's Week 4 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones was initially expected to play in Sunday's game, but it's possible the team is holding him out in Week 4 due to the rainy conditions in Philadelphia this week. He'll take the week off and try to rest up before the team's Week 5 game.
atozsports.com

Eagles HC unfazed by the pressure that builds with more wins

The Philadelphia Eagles have a deep, rich history. They are one of the more respected franchises in the league and for good reasons. They consistently compete and have their own brand of football. The Eagles embody the city they play in, and are considered a blue-collar team that isn’t afraid...
