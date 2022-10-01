ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, AK

Wasilla vs. Kodiak High School Girls Volleyball Live Stream 2022

The Kodiak (AK) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Wasilla (AK) on Saturday. October 1 @ 6p. Alaska High School Girls Volleyball.
KODIAK, AK
Wasilla vs. Kodiak - High School Volleyball Live Stream

The Kodiak (AK) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Wasilla (AK) on Saturday. October 1 @ 6p. Alaska High School Girls Volleyball.
KODIAK, AK
Kodiak XC boys, girls qualify for state meet

Kodiak cross country is sending two teams to the state meet for a second straight season. Kodiak’s boys and girls solidified their spots at this weekend’s state championship meet by placing in the top three at Saturday’s Region III Championships in Soldotna. With six runners in the...
KODIAK, AK
Kodiak volleyball swept in home finale

With an energized home crowd, Kodiak fought off match point after match point. Six, to be exact. The Bears needed at least one more, though. Colony silenced the fans who showed up in force for Saturday’s Dig Pink match with a kill by Vanessa Schachle and a service ace by Charlee Clark to polish off the sweep with an intense 32-30 third-set victory.
KODIAK, AK
