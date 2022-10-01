Read full article on original website
((LIVESTREAM)) Kodiak Vs North Pole 2022 High School Football Alaska
Watch Live 2022 : https://www.youtube.com/redirect?q=https://bit.ly/3rkpuet. The North Pole (AK) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Kodiak (AK) on Friday, September 30 @ 7p. Alaska High School Boys Football.
((LIVE))Wasilla vs Kodiak -High School Volleyball
The Kodiak (AK) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. Wasilla (AK) on Saturday, October 1 @ 6p.
Kodiak XC boys, girls qualify for state meet
Kodiak cross country is sending two teams to the state meet for a second straight season. Kodiak’s boys and girls solidified their spots at this weekend’s state championship meet by placing in the top three at Saturday’s Region III Championships in Soldotna. With six runners in the...
Kodiak volleyball swept in home finale
With an energized home crowd, Kodiak fought off match point after match point. Six, to be exact. The Bears needed at least one more, though. Colony silenced the fans who showed up in force for Saturday’s Dig Pink match with a kill by Vanessa Schachle and a service ace by Charlee Clark to polish off the sweep with an intense 32-30 third-set victory.
Coho Salmon, Kodiak Alaska. Spawning time in the fall
Last chance to get Coho Salmon 10/15 pounder for the fridge. Fall season is here. I'm not fishing this season but I really enjoy watching people getting their fish.
Frankie Barton / Katie Mae / Kodiak AK 10/2/2022 [Lightnin’ Hopkins]
“Katie Mae” by Lightnin’ Hopkins (1947) #lightninhopkins / Frankie Barton (acoustic guitar, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 10/2/2022 #bearschoice #acousticblues.
Frankie Barton / All I Have To Do Is Dream / Kodiak AK 10/2/2022 [Everly Brothers]
“All I Have To Do Is Dream” by The Everly Brothers (1958) @everlybrothersofficial Frankie Barton (acoustic guitar, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 10/2/2022 #everlybrothers.
Frankie Barton / Friend Of The Devil / Kodiak AK 10/1/2022 [Grateful Dead]
“Friend Of The Devil“ by Grateful Dead (1970) @gratefuldead Frankie Barton (acoustic guitar, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 10/1/2022 #gratefuldead.
Frankie Barton / Wayfaring Stranger / Kodiak, Alaska 10/1/2022
“Wayfaring Stranger” (Traditional, 1858) Frankie Barton (acoustic guitar, vocals) Kodiak, Alaska 10/1/2022 #americanfolkmusic #wayfaringstranger.
