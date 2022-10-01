ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This is the wealthiest person in your state, according to Forbes

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Each year, Forbes releases a list of the richest people in the U.S. In recent history, the list has included national figures like Donald Trump, Mark Cuban, and Warren Buffett, but it also includes people that have a larger reputation closer to home.

The Forbes list features the 400 wealthiest people living in America who have made their fortunes through tech companies, retailers, investing, real estate and more. These billionaires range in age from their 20s to their 90s, and are worth a combined $4 trillion.

Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla and SpaceX, is the richest person in America with a net worth of $251 billion. He edged out Jeff Bezos, whose wealth stems from Amazon, by $100 billion. Rounding out the top 10 are Microsoft’s Bill Gates, Oracle’s Larry Ellison, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, Google’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer, Bloomberg LP’s Michael Bloomberg, and Walmart’s Jim Walton.

With a total of 80 billionaires, California had the most residents on the list. New York had the second-most at 65, followed by Texas with 43 and Florida at 42. Though only eight of the Forbes 400 call it home, Washington had the most individuals landing in the top 10 of any state — Bezos, Gates, and Ballmer.

Eleven states didn’t have a resident that met the criteria to make Forbes’ rankings: Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, and West Virginia.

Below is a list of the richest person in each state, as well as their net worth and source of wealth, according to Forbes.

State Name Overall Rank Net Worth Source
Arizona Mark Shoen 214 $4.8 billion U-Haul
Arkansas Jim Walton 10 $57.9 billion Walmart
California Larry Page 6 $93 billion Google
Colorado Philip Anschutz 56 $11 billion Investments
Connecticut Ray Dalio 32 $19.1 billion Bridgewater Associates
Florida Thomas Peterffy 31 $20.3 billion Interactive Brokers
Georgia Jim Kennedy 77 $8.4 billion Cox Enterprises
Hawaii Larry Ellison 4 $101 billion Oracle
Idaho Frank VanderSloot 351 $3.1 billion Melaleuca
Illinois Ken Griffin 21 $30.8 billion Citadel
Indiana Carl Cook 66 $9.7 billion Cook Group
Iowa Harry Stine 93 $7.7 billion Stine Seed
Kansas Charles Koch 13 $56 billion Koch Industries
Kentucky Tamara Gustavson 83 $8.1 billion Public Storage
Louisiana Gayle Benson 224 $4.7 billion New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans
Maryland Stephen Bisciotti 143 $6.4 billion Aerotek, Allegis Group, Baltimore Ravens
Massachusetts Abigail Johnson 29 $20.5 billion Fidelity Investments
Michigan Daniel Gilbert 40 $17.3 billion Quicken Loans
Missouri John Morris 92 $7.8 billion Bass Pro Shops
Montana Dennis Washington 150 $6.3 billion Washington Companies
Nebraska Warren Buffett 5 $97 billion Berkshire Hathaway
Nevada Miriam Adelson & family 26 $26.4 billion Las Vegas Sands
New Hampshire Rick Cohen & family 99 $7.6 billion C&S Wholesale Grocers
New Jersey Rocco Commisso 93 $7.7 billion Mediacom
New York Michael Bloomberg 9 $76.8 billion Bloomberg LP
North Carolina Tim Sweeney 99 $7.6 billion Epic Games
Ohio Les Wexner & family 155 $6 billion L Brands ( Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Boy Works)
Oklahoma Harold Hamm & family 28 $21.1 billion Continental Resources
Oregon Phil Knight & family 17 $41.5 billion Nike
Pennsylvania Jeff Yass 23 $30 billion Susquehanna International Group
Rhode Island Jonathan Nelson 351 $3.1 billion Providence Equity Partners
South Carolina Robert Faith 190 $5.2 billion Greystar
Tennessee Thomas Frist, Jr. & family 42 $17 billion Hospital Corp. of America
Texas Elon Musk 1 $251 billion Tesla, Space X
Utah Gail Miller 271 $4 billion Larry H. Miller Group
Virginia Jacqueline Mars 19 $37 billion Mars
Washington Jeff Bezos 2 $151 billion Amazon
Wisconsin John Menard, Jr. 42 $17 billion Menards home improvement store
Wyoming John Mars 19 $37 billion Mars

The wealthiest woman on Forbes’ list is Julia Koch, who, along with her three children, inherited a 42% stake in Koch Industries after her husband David passed away in August 2019. Following her is Alice Walton, the only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. They rank 13th and 15th, respectively (there is no 14th, Koch and her brother-in-law Charles Koch tied for 13th).

Notably missing from the 10 wealthiest is Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, who dropped out of the top rankings for the first time in 2014. Twenty-two people on the list, including Donald Trump, who had made the list before and fell off it, are back again.

Forbes also found that of the 400 wealthiest people in America, 275 created their fortune while the rest inherited it. You can view the full list on Forbes’ website here . This was the publication’s 41st edition of the Forbes 400.

Politics
Woman dead in pedestrian hit-and-run

ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — A hit and run in Annandale on Sunday evening left one woman dead. Police said the crash happened at Annandale Road and Maple Place. The victim was a pedestrian. Police said that a small white SUV or sedan was possibly involved in the crash. Anyone with any information is […]
ANNANDALE, VA
DC News Now

DC News Now

