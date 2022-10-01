ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York AG's bid to derail Trump's presidential run? Letitia James wants $250m fraud lawsuit against Trump family to take place before end of 2023 - and in front of judge who held former president in contempt

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com, Associated Press
 2 days ago

The New York attorney general is angling to get her case accusing Donald Trump and his company of fraud to trial by the end of next year - before the first primaries in the 2024 presidential election.

Letitia James´ office, which filed the lawsuit last week, assigned the case to a state court judge who repeatedly ruled against the former president in related subpoena disputes - including holding him in contempt, fining him $110,000 and forcing him to sit for a deposition.

Trump's lawyers are also objecting to Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron's continued involvement and accused Attorney General Letitia James´ office of attempting to 'judge shop' because, in paperwork seeking assignment of a judge, it noted Engoron's knowledge of the case and linked the lawsuit and subpoena disputes as 'related' matters.

Although the lawsuit against Trump and his family is a civil one, the former president is also facing a host of other legal woes.

Last month Trump's compound at Mar-a-Lago was raided as part of an investigation into whether he took classified documents - even ones that may have included nuclear secrets - home with him after leaving the White House.

It signified that Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Department of Justice now have the former president squarely in their sights.

But it is not the only legal jeopardy facing Trump or his business empire.

Two criminal investigations are under way. One into allegations of interference in the 2020 election and another into possible financial crimes.

At the same time, a Congressional inquiry is weighing whether or not to recommend criminal charges related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZgO0_0iHS0MVp00
New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking to have the case against Donald Trump and his family go to trial before the end of 2023, ahead of the 2024 primaries  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25ykQd_0iHS0MVp00
The former president has claimed James, who is black, is 'racist' and she herself is the 'fraud' 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26WBoW_0iHS0MVp00
Trump's lawyers are also objecting to Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron's continued involvement in the case

In a letter sent on Thursday to the court's administrative judge, Trump lawyer Alina Habba argued that the lawsuit should instead be assigned to the court's Commercial Division, which is set up to handle complex corporate litigation.

In a response, it said the case should remain with Engoron in part because of 'the level of familiarity' he's developed in handling discovery and subpoena issues in the underlying investigation.

'Given the fact that this action involves allegations of an ongoing scheme and conspiracy to obtain millions of dollars through fraudulent activity, and that defendants repeatedly have sought to delay the conclusion of (James' investigation), it is imperative that this case proceed quickly,' Wallace wrote.

A court spokesperson said Engoron had no comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwV9B_0iHS0MVp00
New York AG Letitia James announced last week that her office is suing former President Donald Trump and his adult children

James' lawsuit alleges Trump and the Trump Organization inflated his net worth by billions of dollars and misled banks and others for years about the value of prized assets like golf courses, hotels and his Mar-a-Lago estate.

James has accused the Trump Organization and its four Trump family executives of deliberately using misleading financial statements, inflating property prices by billions, to obtain favorable deals.

His Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida, for instance, was valued at a hefty $739 million. James' office claims it should have been valued at $75 million.

James also accused Trump of claiming his Manhattan penthouse was three times larger than its actual size and valuing it at nearly $330 million.

'To this date, no other apartment in New York City has ever sold for that much,' the prosecutor said.

The attorney general, who is running for reelection in November, claimed the financial benefit from the scheme in total was $250 million, including interest savings and transaction profits, and came in financial statements from 2001 to 2021.

The former president, in turn, claimed James, who is black, is 'racist' and she herself is the 'fraud.'

James is seeking $250 million and a permanent ban on Trump doing business in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vt1ox_0iHS0MVp00
Trump valued Mar-a-Lago at nearly 10 times what it was worth at $739 million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTJhR_0iHS0MVp00
Trump valued his Park Avenue based on the units' market value, though they were rent stabilized and worth far less. Trump claimed the units were worth $50 million, over 65 times the $750,000 those units were appraised at in 2010 

The record for New York City's most expensive home real estate purchase belongs to 220 Central Park South, according to the Hollywood Reporter, where a hedge fund billionaire paid $238 million for a four-level penthouse in 2019.

The majority of Trump's 2022 net worth is, unsurprisingly, real estate.

He's estimated to have $880 million in New York City real estate alone.

His properties outside of the Big Apple are worth an estimated $290 million, while his golf clubs and resorts are valued at $740 million.

Trump's three eldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, were also named as defendants, along with two longtime company executives.

A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump sent a letter Thursday to the administrative judge echoing Habba's call to move the case to the court´s Commercial Division.

Engoron, a Democrat, has been involved in Trump-related cases since 2020, when he was assigned to intervene in quarrels among Trump´s lawyers and James´ office over demands for evidence and the direction of her investigation.

Trump, a Republican who's been laying groundwork for a potential comeback campaign for president, claimed bias after several of Engoron's rulings went against him, saying in a statement: 'I can´t get a fair hearing in New York because of the hatred of me by Judges and the judiciary. It is not possible.'

In February, Engoron enforced a subpoena for Trump and two of his children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., to give deposition testimony under oath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L2nSq_0iHS0MVp00
James' suit also names the three adult Trump children: Don Jr., Ivanka, and Eric

They testified in August after a state appeals court rejected attempts to overturn the ruling.

Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

In April, Engoron held the former president in contempt of court and fined him for being slow to respond to a subpoena requiring him to turn over certain documents. Engoron lifted the contempt finding in June after Trump paid the $110,000 fine and complied with other demands.

Engoron has also issued rulings ordering the Trump Organization and its appraiser, Cushman & Wakefield to hand over evidence, and requiring another son, Eric Trump, to testify at a deposition.

Trump has decried James' lawsuit as 'Another Witch Hunt' and noted that his company's financial disclosures warned banks not to trust the information provided.

Habba said the allegations in the lawsuit are 'meritless.'

TRUMP'S LEGAL WOES

Aside from New York AG Letitia James' civil suit into Trump and his family two other criminal investigations are under way. One is into allegations of interference in the 2020 election and another into possible financial crimes.

At the same time, a Congressional inquiry is weighing whether or not to recommend criminal charges related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol last year.

January 6 investigation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GXn8P_0iHS0MVp00
Trump supporters overran the U.S. Capitol building on January 6 last year. The House of Representatives is collecting evidence about Trump's role in the violence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fiMu_0iHS0MVp00
The January 6 committee held a series of public hearings as it presents its evidence

Trump was acquitted last year by the Senate of 'inciting an insurrection' for the way he fired up his supporters and spread false claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

Republicans said he was vindicated.

But that was not the end of the matter.

The House has established a committee to sift through the events leading up to the riot, and has presented its evidence in a series of blockbuster hearings during the summer.

It has included testimony from Trump's own aides that he knew he had lost the election, despite public claims to the contrary, and that he was told some of his supporters were armed, yet still demand they be allowed to march on Congress to protest certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

The committee has no legal power to prosecute Trump. But it could recommend that the Department of Justice press charges.

Possible indictments could include obstructing the vote count in Congress or conspiring to defraud the US.

Presidential records

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9lH5_0iHS0MVp00
Staff members carry boxes to Marine One before President Donald Trump left the White House, on Jan. 20, 2021 for his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida

Trump aides were seen carrying boxes of files to Marine One when Trump flew out of the White House for the final time last year.

But presidents are meant to hand over their documents to the National Archive at the the end of their term under the requirements of the Presidential Records Act.

In February, the National Archive said some 15 boxes of government material, which should have been turned over, had been found at Mar-a-Lago.

Negotiations continued over materials that Trump had allegedly kept, but the quiet discussions exploded into public last month when the former president's Florida home was searched by the FBI.

Attorney General Merrick Garland defended the operation and said he had signed off the search.

'Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy,' he said.

'Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing.'

New York tax probe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40d6Lv_0iHS0MVp00
Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty of tax fraud. It is one of two cases against the company in New York
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DkM7q_0iHS0MVp00
New York Attorney General Letitia James is is also investigating allegations that Trump's company misled lenders and tax authorities about asset values

In August a New York judge ordered the Trump Organization and its financial chief to stand trial in October on criminal tax fraud charges.

Prosecutors believe that Allen Weisselberg and Trump's company conspired to give off-the-books compensation to senior executives for 15 years.

That included $1.7 million, including rent, car payments and school tuition, for Weisselberg, who is accused of defrauding New York out of $900,000 in unpaid taxes.

He and the company deny any wrongdoing.

At the same time, Trump faces a civil case being pursued by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She is looking into allegations that Trump's company misled lenders and tax authorities about asset values, by raising and lowering valuations depending on whether it was for tax or investment purposes.

She questioned Trump under oath on Wednesday. But he pleaded the Fifth Amendment, repeating the phrase 'same answer', more than 400 times.

The two investigations are separate but James' civil investigation could lead to a lawsuit and fines.

Georgia grand jury

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bN7nT_0iHS0MVp00
Trump allies, including Rudy Giuliani (above), the former New York mayor and Trump lawyer, and Lindsey Graham, the Republican senator from South Carolina have been asked to appear before a Georgia grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election

Trump's lawyers and allies are in the firing line in Georgia, where the former president and key aides allegedly tried to overturn the state's 2020 election result.

Leaked emails and phone transcripts show how they put pressure on local officials including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to stop Georgia's 15 electoral college votes going to Biden.

In a January 2021 phone call, Trump even called on Raffensperger to 'find' him the 10,000 votes he needed to beat the Democratic candidate.

A grand jury has been convened to sift the claims and decide whether there is enough evidence to bring charges.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis more than three dozen individuals to appear before the jury. They include Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and Trump lawyer, and Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina senator.

